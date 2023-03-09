Scarsdale Board of Education member Bob Klein said it was “almost too good to be true,” but after a short presentation from, and question-and-answer period with Cenergistic representatives, the entire school board was on board and ready to move forward with a self-funded energy-saving initiative.
“This idea of putting a sharp focus on our energy use and working with a partner to help us do that I think has us energized,” superintendent of schools Dr. Drew Patrick said Monday, March 6.
With a five-year commitment to the program, Scarsdale could come away with a projected net savings of $2.4 million — $626,000, $841,000, $925,000, $998,000 and $1,046,000 year-by-year — while Cenergistic would earn slightly less than $2 million over that time — $314,844 the first year, $419,789 each of the next four.
Cenergistic (https://cenergistic.com/) representative Mary Ellen Leder said that results vary, but on average clients from “coast to coast, border to border” save an average of 24% on energy costs, with the amount of savings increasing each year of the contract.
“These are estimates — of course we don’t know exactly what those numbers are going to be, but based on our 36 years of history, that’s our estimate,” Leder said of the district’s savings. “We like to underpromise and overdeliver. And again the program investment is guaranteed to be funded by the energy reduction.”
Leder guaranteed her company’s work, saying, “If we fall short on that we would write you a check for the difference,” and noted the work will “never compromise the education environment.”
As part of the contract, Cenergistic provides the district with a full-time, on-site energy specialist, a team of other roving specialists and proprietary software that uses “data-driven decisions that will help guide the district,” according to Leder.
Working with Scarsdale’s facilities team, the professionals and patented software that is “unique” to Cenergistic work to “optimize” Scarsdale’s current equipment and better extend the life of the current heating, cooling and electric systems. No new equipment is required.
Leder said the bulk of savings comes in two forms: 1) the “behavioral component” of changing habits of students and staff when buildings are in use and 2) the “greatest” energy savings on nights, weekends and vacations when buildings are largely or fully vacant. The software gives the energy expert a glimpse into what is happening throughout each of the school’s buildings so he or she can make any adjustments that will lower the district’s energy usage and therefore costs.
The first few months, which Cenergistic doesn’t charge the district for as a way to begin accruing savings to then start paying the company in the fourth month, will be a busy time of assessment and building “mathematical models” of each building, working with district staff and beginning the education component of the program. Representative Lynn Pace said all projections are “based on behavioral” and “hypermanagement of the way you use utilities right now.”
“In my 19 years of experience with this, driving a culture of conservation within your organization will ultimately be the key and for the greatest return on the investment to occur, getting everyone on board with the idea of being conservers and not just consumers,” Pace said. “Yes, we’re going to be able to help you do better with what you have, but that is multiplied tremendously when everyone is on board and behind and helping to make it happen.”
Cenergistic can also offer vendor-neutral resources to evaluate any investments or changes the district could make to structures, buildings and equipment in order to evaluate additional savings. Should the district make any upgrades, those savings would not count toward what Cenergistic measures as the savings from the services in its initial plan. Leder called it a “transparent measurement” of Cenergistic savings and anything that occurs as a result of other changes.
On Feb. 13, the administration presented a budget plan for 2023-24 that included a reduction of $250,000 for energy cost savings related to the potential to contracting with Cenergistic.
Patrick said there have been “multiple conversations” among administrators and the district’s facilities team to learn about Cenergistic.
“I think they’ve reached a level of comfort to understand that this kind of work is achievable and particularly working to think about human behavior and how we think about our devices, screens, classroom spaces that use energy when we’re occupying them. But we don’t always remember to turn things off or even to communicate when something is not working right,” Patrick said. “Some people just don’t want to say anything, rock the boat. A program like this would give us the opportunity to dig in pretty deeply in terms of trying to make some real savings and do something better for the environment and help our bottom line.”
The board of education members, minus Jessica Resnick-Ault, who was unable to attend the meeting, gave their blessing to the proposed contract with Cenergistic. Board vice president Ron Schulhof called the sustainability aspect a community and district “value,” in addition to the financial impact being a positive.
Board member Suzie Hahn Pascutti said it was “visionary” of Patrick to bring this to the board and appreciated the “student-centered aspect.”
“We talk about sustainability and its importance and I think it’s important that we uphold that value as well,” board president Amber Yusuf said. “I look forward to the children modeling good behavior and the school modeling good behavior for all of us.”
Scarsdale High School senior Juliet Schneider spoke during public comment prior to the Cenergistic presentation. Schneider is part of a student-led sustainability initiative called Westchester Green County USA, which has a goal of making the county’s schools carbon neutral by 2025, 50% net zero by 2030 and 100% net zero by 2045, and is also working with area schools like White Plains, Edgemont, Yonkers and Masters School.
According to https://greencountyusa.org/, “We know that’s an ambitious goal but with the help of our incredible students, educators, administrators, and elected officials we’re confident we can achieve it. That’s why a global coalition of organizations is focusing on Westchester. If we’re successful and every school district signs the dual pledge, we can send a powerful message to the rest of the world and become an international model for climate action.”
Schneider was excited to help bring Cenergistic to Scarsdale, calling it “something I’ve been working on a long time.” The three-step focus on mitigation is already underway through Westchester Green County USA. The district’s carbon emissions have been measured and they are being reduced through “short-term and long-term” plans, with Cenergistic being another step in that process.
Offsetting emissions that can’t be avoided in conjunction with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its reduction projects in developing countries is another key to success, Schneider said.
“With this in mind, bridging the work I’ve been doing in some of the other schools, and what I would like to do here with what Cenergistic [proposed], will be really beneficial to our school,” Schneider said.
Board meeting calendar
The administration presented multiple versions of next year’s board meeting calendar, with the most notable potential change being moving business meetings from Mondays to Wednesdays.
Board member Jim Dugan said he wasn’t sure the reason for considering Wednesdays, but said that especially in a post-COVID world where many city-based residents now commute Tuesdays through Thursdays and work from home Mondays and Fridays, switching the date could be a burden for some current and future board members.
“That for me has been an unexpected and much appreciated feature of the way we schedule these meetings, because I’ve been able to come to almost all of them,” he said. “I didn’t think I would [be able to] because my job is pretty intense, but because I’m working from home I don’t have to leave the office at 4 for a meeting that starts at 5, which often our meetings do because of the pre-meetings ...
“So for me it’s been a godsend to have the Monday meetings — that’s just my perspective, but I also would think it would be the perspective of someone else who like me is in a similar type of hybrid policy … I don’t think I’m the only one. It could be that someone else who gets elected to this position might be in that position.”
Yusuf, who had initiated the idea, said she had been looking at it from the role of president and board member in terms of getting the agenda and meeting packet on Friday and having to spend the weekend preparing for a Monday meeting. She said the village meets Tuesdays, Fridays aren’t a possibility and Thursday is late in the week, so the only other alternative was Wednesdays, which would give board members, the administration and the community more time to digest the agenda items.
Patrick said the administration was committed to still providing the agenda Fridays — “a reasonable expectation for us” — which would also build in some time to make any clarifications or changes prior to the meeting.
Board members took Dugan’s stance on the impact on current and future board members to heart.
Hahn Pascutti also said the Westchester Putnam School Boards Association (WPSBA) meets Mondays and as the liaison she’s rarely able to attend meetings. She did ask if the Monday meetings could shift so as not to interfere with WPSBA meetings.
Board member Colleen Brown asked what the cabinet’s point of view was.
“It’s hard to start the week with a Monday like this,” Patrick said at the tail end of a 4.5-hour meeting that included a budget presentation and discussion. “That’s not to me a bigger problem than the one Jim [Dugan] raised. It’s an inconvenience that we’ve lived with for a long time.”
After hearing the different points of view, Yusuf said the topic related to the board’s diversity, equity and inclusion policy in terms of it being “an inclusion topic.”
“We have a lot of board members that are not working or working part time,” she said. “We have some that work full time. We need to be thoughtful about how they can work this into their schedules. I appreciate that the administration considered a different day. I’m a little sad that it’s not going to work out, but I think we all recognize the value in keeping Monday so that we can have a truly diverse board, that we can be inclusive.”
Tax exemption passes
The updated tax exemption for property owners over 65, approved by New York State under New York Real Property Tax Law and left up to all local municipalities to make their own decision about, was passed by the board of education.
- · Income $50,000 or less: 50% reduction in assessed valuation
- · Income $50,000-$50,999: 45% reduction in assessed valuation
- · Income $51,000-$51,999: 40% reduction in assessed valuation
- · Income $52,000-$52,999: 35% reduction in assessed valuation
- · Income $53,000-$53,899: 30% reduction in assessed valuation
- · Income $53,900-$54,799: 25% reduction in assessed valuation
- · Income $54,800-$55,699: 20% reduction in assessed valuation
- · Income $55,700-56,599: 15% reduction in assessed valuation
- · Income $56,600-57,499: 10% reduction in assessed valuation
- · Income $57,500-58,399: 5% reduction in assessed valuation.
