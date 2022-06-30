With an investigation completed, agreements signed with the main employees involved, internal audits forthcoming and tax counsel continuing to work toward abatement of penalties, the Scarsdale School District believes it is moving in a positive direction when it comes to identifying, resolving and preventing past, current and future issues with payroll tax withholding reporting to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The main question that has been hovering over the district is how the district came to owe $1.7 million in penalties and fines and what caused a lien to be placed on the district by the IRS.
That answer has become clearer in that three incorrectly clicked boxes on the IRS website during the reporting of payroll tax withholdings in 2020 led to a ripple effect that, combined with IRS issues caused in part by having its offices closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, led Scarsdale into what seemed like a scandal and a cover-up.
The actual reporting errors are not scandalous, according to district treasurer and business office manager Jeff Martin. The fact that the board of education was not notified until March 24 of this year is. The school district and then-superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman signed an agreement not to pursue action against one another and allowed Hagerman to step down early on May 6 (https://bit.ly/3a2TV3R and https://bit.ly/3bmxy9M), well in advance of his initial final date of June 30. He will become head of the Latin School of Chicago July 1.
Current employees Martin and assistant superintendent for business and facilities Stuart Mattey signed agreements that they waived a hearing and potential punishment in exchange for “reprimands” in their files for not reporting the IRS issues to the school board when they first learned about them (https://bit.ly/3RdtbyD).
This week, Mattey emailed the Inquirer, “I have no comment on this matter,” but Martin was willing to discuss his view of what happened the last two-plus years.
“In my opinion, they hired the investigator because I believe that Thomas [Hagerman] did not tell [the board] the same facts that the rest of us did,” Martin alleged. “For example, we all said we knew about it and we all said that Thomas knew about it. I don’t think Thomas said that.”
He added, “The board has come down on Stuart and I, and basically thinks that we are involved in this cover-up, that we intentionally did not tell them. Anybody who knows my character knows that’s not something that I would do.”
Martin asserts there was nothing to cover up and had he not assumed Hagerman had gone to the school board with the information right away, Martin certainly would have.
“I feel horrible that Hagerman didn’t inform the board,” Martin said. “I can’t even believe he didn’t inform the board. It doesn’t make any sense for an issue where we’ve basically paid all of our taxes and it’s an IRS problem so for him not to tell the board is unbelievable. Now the board thinks we were all in on it, that we all really didn’t want to tell them. I can’t think of one argument why I would not want to tell them, or why I would think we shouldn’t tell them.”
Interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said the business office has established a new self-imposed system of triple-checking submissions with “a third pair of eyes,” and looks forward to any other feedback from the auditors to improve “best practices.”
According to investigator Anthony J. Brock’s report (https://bit.ly/3yaisMo) — released last week to the board of education and on Tuesday, June 28, to the public — and based on interviews with bookkeeper Christine Tenner, Mattey, Martin, Hagerman and then-assistant superintendent Patrick, in addition to reviewing relevant documents, the initial errors that occurred within in the business office were as follows:
- · On Feb. 6, 2020, a “clerical error” by the business office resulted in a $900,000 underpayment of first quarter payroll tax deposits. After discovering the error, the district paid that amount on March 27, 2020.
- · On Aug. 14, the business office applied 2020 third quarter payroll withholdings to the second quarter and on Oct. 15 applied 2020 fourth quarter payroll tax withholdings to the third quarter.
The first notice from the IRS came on Jan. 11, 2021, informing the district of $174,798.60 in penalties related to the March 21, 2020, tax period. According to Martin — there is a note in the document that many “factual findings” come from “the recollection of witnesses” as “written documents or emails memorializing the events as they occurred” were not created — he told both Tenner and Mattey of the notice the day it was received. According to the report, Mattey told Brock he was not made aware of any IRS issues “any earlier than July 2021.”
More IRS notices came on April 19 and April 26, now totaling $715,683.71, including additional interest. Martin said he informed Mattey of this.
More notices followed over the following months, soon breaking the million dollar threshold, and Tenner said she talked to IRS revenue officer Heidi Smith on July 14, 2021, which is when she and Martin learned about the withholdings being applied to the incorrect quarters. On Sept. 14, 2021, Martin spoke with Smith, who assured him legal counsel wasn’t necessary as “the District was cooperating, and the overdue payments were due to clerical errors.” He was instructed to submit a fax requesting a “hold on all enforcement” which Martin did the following day.
Mattey said he was at this time made aware of the IRS issues and began seeking referrals for a tax attorney from district attorneys Daniel Petigrow and Craig Olivo, who recommended Frank Mayer from the firm, Bond, Schoeneck & King, but Mattey did not reach out to Mayer right away as Martin reported he had made “headway” with Smith and counsel “may not be needed.”
Hagerman told Brock he first learned of the IRS issues from Martin and Mattey on Sept 20, 2021, which was still six months before he informed the board of education on March 24, 2022, when he needed board approval to make a payment of $843,000 to the IRS.
The district finally contacted tax attorney Mayer on Nov. 8, 2021. Eleven days later they filed an appeal hearing with the IRS, which was heard on March 16, 2022, just eight days before Hagerman informed school board President Karen Ceske via telephone and then emailed the board to schedule an executive session. On March 25, Mattey and Martin “provided the board of education with a confidential memorandum explaining the IRS matters.”
Not listed in the Brock report, Martin submitted an affidavit, the lone member of the staff to do so, to the IRS on Nov. 19, 2021, including written communications and receipts in preparation for the hearing. Under the board’s IRS Matters Public Documents link, his affidavit is labeled in the difficult-to-identify document called “Final Ltr. to IRS re CDP Request — 11.19.21 — with Encl. and Certified Mailing Slips (13375713.1).pdf.”
On March 28, Ceske made the IRS issues public at a special meeting of the board and has continued to provide updates to the community as they are available. On April 20 the board hired Brock (https://bit.ly/3a0wRTD), third party internal auditor Nawrocki Smith LLP on June 6 (https://bit.ly/3byP8Yh) and agreed June 21 that next year’s internal audit by Cullen & Danowski will focus on overall payroll functions (https://bit.ly/3RdtbyD).
Brock’s lone conclusion that he “did not find any evidence that the Board of Education received notice of the IRS matters any earlier than March 24, 2022,” was puzzling as it seemed the board was only interested in absolving itself in the matter, while conflicting accounts by Martin, Mattey and Hagerman were not addressed, possibly due to the agreements each signed with the district.
School board Vice President Amber Yusuf, who was authorized by outgoing president Ceske to respond to questions from the Inquirer, emailed, “The goal of the investigation, which focused on timeline and communication, was to confirm the facts of the IRS payroll tax matter and discover any additional pertinent information. It was also to assist the Board in determining appropriate next steps, which have been taken.”
A letter to the community attributed to the board of education as a whole, which accompanied the link to the Brock report on June 28, noted that in addition to the public report, the board received “privileged advice.”
The board also provided several bullet points about keeping the updates from tax counsel coming, the internal audits, taking corrective actions and stating, “The Board and District Administration will work collaboratively to strengthen and ensure the timely and transparent communication of any issues requiring Board deliberation and action.”
The district has also released scores of public documents and communications in recent months (https://bit.ly/3NxZaGz).
Patrick, who was interviewed by Brock in terms of work flow and reporting, which is likely why he wasn’t mentioned in the timeline that made up the report, said he supports the board’s statement about moving forward and said “the proof will be in the actions and the pudding,” and noted his own commitment “to working with the board to strengthen and ensure timely and transparent communication of anything that requires board deliberation and action.
“As they interviewed me and considered me for the interim [superintendent], I certainly see, alongside the fiscal recovery of our assets from the IRS, [that] the transparency and communication with the board is probably the most important thing I can do to try to build trust back,” Patrick said.
Having been interim superintendent since May 7, Patrick has had a behind-the-scenes look at the board of education’s work in a way he was not privy to as an assistant superintendent.
“I want the community to know how seriously and diligently the board has taken their responsibilities,” he said. “They have worked extremely hard and extremely collaboratively and at a very high level to respond to this issue and get the district headed toward a better place. I hope the community sees that.”
He said he thinks that will continue as Colleen Brown and Suzie Hahn Pascutti replace Ceske and Carl Finger on the board as of Friday, July 1, and Yusuf will likely become board president and Ron Schulhof vice president.
Yusuf said the board expects to have another update from tax counsel soon and hopes to be able to find out how much money has been abated/recovered from the IRS and what is left to be handled. The costs to the district for the investigations, audits and legal counsel for the IRS issue will also be shared when those final costs are determined.
Hagerman offers perspective
Hagerman responded by text June 29 to messages from the Inquirer. He reiterated what he told Brock about not being informed of any issues until the end of September 2021 via a “brief conversation” with Martin and Mattey. He said there was a “brief” follow-up conversation a month later when he learned Smith was being replaced.
“The impression I was left with following both conversations was that this was a recent, common procedural issue that was being worked out,” Hagerman told the Inquirer. “I only found out later that the IRS had been sending documentation to the business office for months. In retrospect, this certainly could have been handled differently. Had I known it was as serious a matter as it was, I would have immediately notified the Board. However, as to whose responsibility it was to report to the Board, those who were directly involved with the issue, both our attorneys and Business Officials, should have reported it to the Board and me as soon as they first learned about it.”
Hagerman’s contract stated he must “keep the school board advised of all matters concerning the administration of the district that should be reasonably brought to the attention of the board, including, but not limited to employee discipline, labor relations and finances,” yet he also waited six months to tell the board of education about the IRS matter.
“Because I thought this was a common procedural issue, I relied on my staff to resolve this matter,” Hagerman said. “Alternatively, I expected they would inform me of the progress they were making or share any obstacles that prevented a resolution.”
He also said, “I received no further information about the matter from the end of October until the IRS hearing had been held and concluded in March of 2022. At that point, I immediately notified the Board when I learned that the matter would not be favorably resolved at that time.”
Hagerman would not discuss the IRS’s role in exacerbating the district’s woes.
Hagerman’s contract was “dissolved by mutual agreement” with the board. “As I said at the time, this year was supposed to be a return to normalcy for students and staff [due to COVID-19] and the IRS payroll tax issue was proving to be a distraction to that focus,” Hagerman said.
Hagerman said it was “unfortunate” that “inadvertent and common payroll tax reporting errors” got “magnified into something malicious.” With facts not available for several months, what happened was left to people’s imaginations.
“Clearly, in retrospect, this issue could and should have been handled differently, but the intentional maligning of peoples’ motives and actions, in this case, is inappropriate,” Hagerman said. “This was a time of daily crises related to COVID-19, and I believe everyone was simply trying to do their best to manage this extremely challenging year.”
Martin speaks out
In 2020, the district paid the IRS $23,636,895 in payroll withholdings, which according to Martin was the exact amount owed. “We paid them every penny that we owed them,” he said. “It just got clicked to the wrong quarter and they were fully aware of the issue.”
After that, it was the IRS backlog, staffing issues, COVID-19 and automation that led to the prolonged situation the district continues to deal with.
Martin said he was surprised to receive that first notice from the IRS in January 2021. “We didn’t know why and we proceeded to get a number of notices after that,” he said. “March was the next notice and then probably six to seven notices in April. We reached out to the IRS dozens of times, finally got a phone call back in March [2021].”
The IRS representative “couldn’t answer our questions,” but Martin said he was told they had not yet assigned the district a revenue officer, but would be doing so “soon.”
In late spring the district was assigned Smith, who during her initial contact with the district “didn’t know what the situation was,” according to Martin. By mid-June the district was sent an “intent to lien” notice.
“[Smith] told us all along, ‘You guys shouldn’t worry about this because you’re working with us, we’re trying to get to the bottom of it,’” Martin said. “What needs to be explained is that the IRS, even in June of 2021, was still working from home. Heidi Smith was not back in her office and she was really unable to get in touch with the people she needed to get in touch with to get to the bottom of this. It took her until September to actually get to the bottom of this … But she also said, ‘I know you guys have made all of your payments. If you look at your overpayments, the underpayments, they all equal each other,’ if you take out the penalties and interest they charged.
“In fact what’s interesting is on the quarters that we had this fake overpayment because we applied it to the wrong quarter, they actually paid us interest on that. They were actually paying us interest on overpayments at the same time they were charging us interest on underpayments. The final thing she said to us on Sept. 15, when we said this is going on too long and that we need to call an attorney was, ‘No, no you don’t. We know you’re working with us. We know you guys don’t owe us any taxes. This is ultimately going to get resolved. We’re not looking to hurt a school district. Ultimately these penalties and interest are going to be waived.’”
Two weeks after asking the district to fax a request for hold on enforcement, Smith retired, and the next day, Oct. 1, 2021, the lien against the district was issued.
The appeal was heard March 16, 2022, and was “partially accepted,” Martin said. Since some of the errors were from a “closed period,” the appeals officer didn’t have authority to abate all penalties. That’s when the district had to pay the $843,000 for the underpayment that had been in reality assigned to a different quarter and the school board was finally notified.
“When we went to the board, at least to my shock, they were not aware of this issue at all, an issue that we had been working on for more than a year,” Martin said. “It’s painfully clear that they were not aware of it, because they put that in every document that they’ve put out.”
Martin said that while everyone works for the board of education, there is a “true chain of command” where Martin reports to Mattey and they both report to Hagerman.
“Stuart was informed of these IRS issues from the very beginning and Stuart and I both report to Thomas Hagerman and we both told Thomas Hagerman together, in person, not by email,” Martin said, adding that allegedly, “Thomas Hagerman was well aware of this issue from the period right around June [2021], around the time we got the notice of intent to lien. We can’t prove it because we don’t have emails to him.”
Martin put in his retirement papers on Jan. 11, 2022, effective Sept. 30, to get him through his 55th birthday. He didn’t make the decision to retire until that day when he said Mattey informed him a plan to put a $125,000 assistant for him was pulled from the budget plan for the 2022-23 school year, which Martin said had been discussed since October 2021.
Martin called his workload “tremendous,” but said he’s just “been able to do it” for the last 26 years despite being treated “like I’m a computer.”
Martin’s original plan was to retire in December 2026 and go through a four-year transition plan by splitting his responsibilities with the assistant, but upon hearing the news and speaking to his wife he opted to move up his resignation.
Martin and his wife tuned in to the Jan. 24 board of education meeting “hoping that Drew and Stuart or somebody would say something nice” about him, but the meeting instead began by coming out of an executive session to the announcement that Hagerman was leaving June 30 to take a position elsewhere. “I almost fainted because he was the reason I put in my retirement,” Martin said.
Martin said the next day members of the cabinet tried to convince him to rescind his retirement since Hagerman was “gone.” Martin said he needed time to process the situation since an assistant was off the table for at least another budget cycle.
Patrick said he could not discuss this type of personnel issue.
“They know we’ve had a tumultuous past, Hagerman and I,” Martin said. “Unfortunately I should have that day said, ‘Please rescind my resignation,’ but once this IRS issue hit, everything got put on hold. They said they can’t rescind my resignation and now the board thinks … I was intentionally hiding this from them, which can’t be further from the truth. And now they made me sign a sanction letter that [says] me informing Stuart and the superintendent was not enough, that I failed because I didn’t inform [the board].”
Hagerman confirmed the assistant position was considered and ultimately did not move forward.
“In every budgeting cycle, each school and district department proposes staffing and other needs for funding,” Hagerman said. “After a rigorous vetting process, some of these are approved by Cabinet and move to the board for further consideration, while others do not. This proposal, along with several others, did not move forward in this process last year.”
Patrick noted it was deemed to be a Tier III request, requiring “more study and rationale for justification before inclusion in a recommended budget.” Patrick said a main focus of the budget discussions was adding well-being resources to the district to combat an increase in mental health issues coming out of the pandemic.
“We had an objective and a direction to come in under the tax cap and there were other higher priorities,” Patrick said. “We invested a significant amount of money on additional staffing in the areas of psychology and social work and that really won the day.”
Martin’s last day as business office manager, a civil service position, will be Sept. 30, but the board did not reappoint him treasurer for the coming school year. Martin said he is “happy” to train new treasurer Lisa Zareski from the Mahopac Central School District, who was appointed June 21, but noted she starts July 25 and he has vacation time, so the roughly 30 days they will have working together isn’t ideal. “The four-year plan was a much better plan because my job is pretty darn complicated,” Martin said.
Under previous superintendent Dr. Michael McGill, prior to Hagerman’s hiring eight years ago, Martin put together long, in-depth monthly financial reports for the board of education. Under Hagerman, those documents shrunk to a half page and were presented quarterly.
“I used to tell them everything,” Martin said, noting, “[Hagerman] took that away from me so I don’t do that anymore.” He added, “It’s a big deal because my reports were very transparent.”
Hagerman said, “While I cannot speak to presentations that were done before my time, I can say that there have been a number of changes over the years in board meeting formats, presentations, and materials based on feedback from the board, senior administrative team, and the community. Even so, the District’s finances and annual budgets have received significant time and attention during board meetings over the past eight years.”
Going forward
The board of education will have its annual reorganizational meeting July 1 at 9 a.m. at the high school. It will be live streamed at https://bit.ly/3a9rstq. More IRS-related information may be available at the meeting.
“The board is committed to transparency and has provided information and detailed updates, as we have been able, since we were first made aware of the IRS payroll tax matter,” Yusuf said. “We have done so through statements, letters to the community, press releases, press statements, Audit Committee meetings, and posts on the IRS Matter webpage, including a Q&A and certain public documents. We will continue to provide the community with regular updates as the matter works toward resolution.”
Yusuf said she wants to assure the community that the IRS issue did not interfere with the continued pursuit of “excellent educational experiences and outcomes for all of our students.”
