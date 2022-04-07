On Wednesday, March 30, the community was blindsided during a special meeting of the board of education by news that the Scarsdale School District owed the IRS $861,320 in penalties due to payroll filing errors from the first and third quarters of 2020. Five days later, board president Karen Ceske revealed there were more errors, the actual penalty amount is $1,722,473 and a $1.3 million federal tax lien was filed against the district.
At the Monday, April 4, board of education business meeting, Ceske read a lengthy statement outlining details the district’s attorneys approved for her to share with the community as “legal implications” currently prevented her from sharing more. Both the board of education and Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman are limiting their comments and responses and running what they do say past legal counsel.
Among the highlights of Ceske’s statement, which can be found below, were:
- · All tax payments were made in 2020.
- · Three “failure to deposit” penalties were assessed in 2020 totaling $1,309,636.81.
- · Some payments were applied to the incorrect quarter and were therefore deemed by the IRS as “overpayments,” which were used to pay the $861,320 penalty, but created an $843,558 shortfall in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- · There was also an “unrelated error” in the second quarter of 2021 and another penalty of $412,837 was assessed.
- · “In June of 2021, the IRS sent the district a notice of intent to levy and notice of rights to a hearing,” Ceske said. “Over the next several months, district officials had several communications with the IRS regarding the clerical errors in an attempt to clarify what had occurred and to request abatement of all penalties. Despite verbal assurances by the IRS to district employees on several occasions that it would not impose a lien on the district while it was cooperating in an effort to resolve the matter, a federal tax lien was filed by the IRS in October 2021 in the amount of $1,309,118.34. Our lawyers are working towards getting this lien released.”
- · The board of education was not informed about this “situation” until Friday, March 25, and had an executive session with tax attorneys from Bond, Schoeneck & King three days later.
- · The district has filed an abatement request to get all penalties returned to the district.
“In concert with the district, our auditors and the IRS, corrective measures and additional internal controls have been instituted to ensure these errors do not occur again,” Ceske said in her statement. “The board has also called for an audit of the district’s payroll tax processes, including a review of internal controls with the district’s administration and further investigation into this matter.
“We acknowledge that the community has the right to answers, and we will continue to update the community as and when additional factual details become available, but for now, we cannot comment or elaborate further because of the legal implications.”
At the end of the 90-minute meeting, Hagerman said, “We understand this is a very serious issue and we are very committed to continuing to work with all the folks involved … We are prepared to go as far as we need to go to be able to resolve this issue. We are in ongoing communications with our attorneys and other folks. Again, as we work towards resolution on these issues it is not our intention at all of not being transparent about this issue, but we ask for your patience and are certainly prepared to share out as much information as we can at any given time. It will be a process that just unfolds over the next weeks and months. We appreciate folks’ patience as we work through this process. Obviously our No. 1 commitment is to get every dollar back into our budget so that we can appropriately apply it to educational programs and services.”
In the special March 30 meeting, the board of education, five days after they learned about the IRS issues, passed a resolution to allow the district to pay $843,558 to the IRS for “outstanding fourth quarter 2020 federal withholding taxes, for which Scarsdale UFSD has already filed with the IRS claims for refunds of a substantially like amount.” The board’s hand was seemingly forced as the district leadership had no choice but to finally bring the matter to the board’s attention.
As the board did not comment that evening, nor was there any comment from board members beyond the facts Ceske revealed — only the board president, or vice president with authorization, is permitted to speak to the media about school matters — the community has no insight into what board members think about the situation.
On Friday, April 1, the Inquirer was asked to email any questions to the district, then received a reply from Hagerman that Ceske would be making a statement on April 4 “addressing aspects of these questions as part of her opening comments.”
When asked by the Inquirer in a follow-up email why the board of education was not notified about the IRS issues until March 25, 2022, Hagerman, after consulting with district counsel, replied, “As the Board president advised in her opening comments, the matter is being investigated. We will share information that we can, once that investigation is completed.”
As board president Ceske was not available April 7 for a phone call, she authorized vice president Amber Yusuf to reach out to the Inquirer and said she had to run any questions by legal counsel.
Yusuf emailed the following statements back to the Inquirer:
“Board President Karen Ceske provided a statement on behalf of the Board of Education at our Board meeting on April 4. In an effort to provide transparency to the community, the Board shared additional context on the payment to the IRS that was authorized at a special meeting on March 30.
“As noted in Karen’s statement, this matter requires consultation with our legal counsel. We have been advised that to ensure the best outcome for the District, we are limited in what we can share given the legal implications. However, the Board remains committed to sharing information on the legal matters as they are resolved.
“Additionally, the Board is investigating this issue further with regards to internal controls and communications. Once the internal investigation is completed, the Board will be in a better position to make thorough and detailed statements on the situation.”
It remains unclear who or what is being investigated and by whom.
By press time, the district did not respond to a FOIL request sent Friday, April 1, for all documentation related to this issue.
Public comment
Community watchdogs were on the scent and spoke during public comment on April 4. Bob Berg called the March 30 special meeting announcement email on March 29 “odd” in that it lacked “timeliness” and was “uninformative,” and appeared to him to violate open meetings law. What Berg called a “vague, nonsensical notice” came in advance of the “bombshell announcement the next day” that the district was being charged more than $1.7 million in interest and penalties.
“Even in Scarsdale that’s an eye-popping number,” he said. “But what’s worse is there seems to be a major cover-up going on here, coupled with what I think is an improper accounting practice.”
He challenged the board on the legality of what it considered to be accounts receivable. “How can payment of a tax due become transmogrified into an asset?” he asked. “It’s an accounts payable that you’re paying and now you’re going to book it as an asset. Only in a Trumpian accounting world does an account payable become miraculously an account receivable. It just doesn’t make sense.”
Berg accused the district of not presenting the budget “properly” in light of this funding issue as the money is not guaranteed to make its way back to the district. Noting that the board members are part of the audit committee, he asked why they were not aware of what was happening since the district was reportedly notified in June 2021.
Mayra Kirkendall-Rodriguez emailed long lists of questions to administrators and the board of education twice, with very specific financial questions, some of which she reiterated at the board meeting.
“I urge you to please provide a clear explanation of the recordkeeping and the accounting,” Kirkendall-Rodrigues said. “In my decades of working as a financial risk analyst with private sector and government entities, I have never seen a tax payment be declared an account receivable unless there is proof that tax funds are being reimbursed usually within 12 months. Once the tax payment is authorized, which you all did unanimously on Wednesday, it is recorded as a payable on the balance sheet. On the revenue statement, the payment is labeled as an expense and is subtracted from the revenues. When an organization has confirmation that the IRS will reduce some or all of an expense or some kind of a penalty, then it would be recorded as an asset, specifically as a receivable on the balance sheet. And for a pending incoming amount to be labeled a receivable, it should be measurable, collectible and due within 12 months. So, if the district does not know what amount the IRS might refund you and/or when, what part of GASB [Government Accounting Standards Board] allows it to be called a receivable? Please point us to the GASB rule that allows a tax expense to now become an account receivable.”
Kirkendall-Rodriguez also wondered how “this scandal” impacts the search for a new superintendent as Hagerman will be leaving at the end of June.
Fox Meadow resident Bob Harrison was clear and to the point: “I’d like to know how it happened. Who goofed? Who actually is responsible? Is it the superintendent? Is it one of the other administrative people? It seems to me somebody made a pretty serious mistake here, $800 and some-odd thousand. We pride ourselves in having a AAA rating. This could damage that. … I think some heads should roll … there is serious, serious error here and it seems like it was hidden from the community, from the board. That’s not right in Scarsdale.”
Harrison noted that Hagerman, making just under $500,000, broke his contract when he gave less than 12 months notice that he is leaving to take a new job in Illinois. “Maybe you should resign,” Harrison said.
Quaker Ridge resident Rachana Singh wanted to “hear form the board members directly if they so choose to be responsive to the community concerns regarding this egregious few errors” that added up to over a million dollars.
“For a board that keeps talking exhaustively about community engagement, this seems contrary to their goal of community engagement,” she said. “Also being an open meeting and a very high stake meeting, the board again failed in inviting members of the public for public comment. It’s almost as if the board does not want to hear from Scarsdale taxpayers.”
Singh said assistant superintendent for business Stuart Mattey presented “a false narrative” in his statement March 30 that this is a cash flow issue, not a budget issue, as the money, in addition to legal fees and other costs, could be a “significant burden on Scarsdale taxpayers” if it is not returned to the district, therefore negatively impacting education.
“How will the board achieve its function of oversight on administration if they are not even informed of the errors in a timely and effective manner?” Singh asked. “How does the board address this lack of timely notice from the administration? How many people in the accounting department of the administration knew about these payroll errors and for how long?”
Ceske responded after public comment that advice from legal counsel limited what else the board can say, but assured the speakers “This board is committed to transparency, which is why we gave a statement tonight trying to provide some clarification and we will update the community as we are able to do so.”
BOE president Karen Ceske’s full April 4 statement
The other important matter this evening is assuring the community that the Board and District are working with legal counsel and other appropriate advisors to resolve the current IRS payroll tax issue. We understand that the community seeks additional information on this issue and timely answers to its questions. I will add more context to the factual information shared at the March 30th Special Meeting and provide some further clarification. We do ask that the community understand that this is presently a matter requiring consultation with and advice from legal counsel, and therefore the Board is still limited in what it can disclose. The Board is committed to providing transparency, and we will update the community as we are able.
The primary issue before us is one of timing. To be clear, all tax payments were made in 2020. However, when keying a Q1 deposit into the payment system, an error occurred, resulting in part of the Q1 payment being paid late and, thus, a corresponding IRS “failure to deposit” penalty was assessed. Moreover, a Q3 deposit was applied to Q2 and a Q4 deposit was applied to Q3, resulting in two further IRS “failure to deposit” penalties being assessed in Q3 and Q4, respectively.
In addition, because Q2 and Q3 had been fully paid at the time the Q3 and Q4 misapplied deposits were made, respectively, the Q3 and Q4 deposits were therefore deemed “overpayments” in Q2 and Q3.
The penalties assessed in Q1 and Q3 totaled $861,320. The penalty in Q4 totaled $448,316.81. Because of the IRS’s penalty structure, instead of being refunded to the District, the District’s Q3 and Q4 tax payments, which had been misallocated and deemed “overpayments” in Q2 and Q3, were applied by the IRS to pay this $861,320 penalty; as a result, a tax shortfall of $843,558 occurred in Q4.
The District has already filed an abatement request and refund claim for the funds used by the IRS to pay the Q1 and Q3 penalties. The District has been advised, verbally, by the IRS Office of Appeals that the Q4 penalty may be abated when the Q4 taxes are satisfied.
In addition, the IRS has also assessed a penalty of approximately $412,837, plus interest, pertaining to an unrelated error with respect to the District's filing of its Q2 2021 payroll tax return. The District has already filed a request for abatement of this penalty.
In June of 2021, the IRS sent the District a notice of intent to levy and notice of rights to a hearing. Over the next several months, District officials had several communications with the IRS regarding the clerical errors in an attempt to clarify what had occurred and to request abatement of all penalties. Despite verbal assurances by the IRS to District employees on several occasions that it would not impose a lien on the District while it was cooperating in an effort to resolve the matter, a federal tax lien was filed by the IRS in October 2021 in the amount of $1,309,118.34. Our lawyers are working towards getting this lien released.
The Board was informed about this situation on Friday, March 25th, held an Executive Session with our tax attorneys from BSK on March 28th to discuss the legal consequences, including the potential likelihood of litigation, and disclosed the details of the situation to the public and took action at the March 30th Special Meeting to authorize payment of the outstanding Q4 taxes. We held a Special Meeting on March 30th because we were required to take this action by this date.
In consultation with our auditors, we have confirmed that the $843,558 payment to the IRS for taxes that are due (not penalties or interest) can be deferred and recorded as an account receivable in the General Fund. It will simultaneously be recorded as an allowance against the accounts receivable in the Government-Wide financial statements, along with a footnote disclosure providing more information for the readers of the financial statements. To reiterate, the District has filed for an abatement of these Q1 and Q3 penalties and, if successful, the penalties will be abated, which will result in the $843,558 tax payment becoming an overpayment that can then be refunded.
This issue does not impact the 2022-2023 budget, and the District is seeking a full refund and abatement of all assessed penalties, and if successful, payment of these penalties will not be owed. The exact timing and outcome of such refunds are uncertain. To reiterate, the District has filed for an abatement of these Q1 and Q3 penalties and, if successful, the penalties will be abated and interest will be adjusted, resulting in an approximate $861,320 refund to the District, which can then be applied to the receivable.
In concert with the District, our auditors, and the IRS, corrective measures and additional internal controls have been instituted to ensure these errors do not occur again. The Board has also called for an audit of the District’s payroll tax processes, including a review of internal controls with the District’s Administration and further investigation into this matter.
We acknowledge that the community has the right to answers, and we will continue to update the community as and when additional factual details become available, but for now, we cannot comment or elaborate further because of the legal implications.
