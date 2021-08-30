A year-long search has concluded with Dr. Derrick Gay chosen to help direct Scarsdale Schools’ diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policy, which will incorporate DEI strategies in the district’s organizational planning and will guide the district leaders, students and the staff on DEI initiatives.
A high-profile Chicago-based diversity and inclusion strategist, Gay was selected among 14 consultants and organizations considered for the new role.
“He [has] worked well with diverse stakeholders who had very different levels of understanding or comfort with DEI work,” Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said about Gay. “He has a broad breadth of experience working with different stakeholders, and we thought that was critical, particularly where we are in this moment of probably having that same experience here in our own district.”
In June, Assistant Superintendent Edgar McIntosh said the district leadership was in “various stages of communication and conversation” with multiple consultants who already were or would soon be pitching proposals to work with the district.
To narrow the field of candidates, a committee comprised of members of the district’s cabinet and building administrators created a rubric to score each of the potential consultants.
Contenders were rated on a scale of 1 to 5 on their industry experience, school consulting experience, issue-specific knowledge, credibility, motivation and cultural fit.
The rubric tightened the field to four candidates, which included Gay; The Rev. Dr. Bryant T. Marks Sr., the founding director of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity and a professor in the Department of Psychology at Morehouse College who also conducted an implicit bias and cultural competency webinar with the Scarsdale PT Council; Dr. Sonja Cherry-Paul, the director of diversity and equity at the Teachers College reading and writing project; and Dr. Pedro A. Noguera, dean of the Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California.
Hagerman said there would be opportunities for other consultants to participate in the district’s DEI initiatives. Marks, for example, is set to return to the district in the fall to work with Scarsdale High School staff and members of the PT Council and PTA leadership.
After the district presented Gay with an overview of its needs, Gay sent a proposal and Hagerman and McIntosh met with Gay to provide “further guidance.” Gay subsequently updated his plan to align with the district’s needs, said Hagerman.
The proposal has not yet been shared with the community, but Hagerman said it’s focusing on training and programmatic work, which would include voices from the Scarsdale Teachers Association, the board of education and parents.
“We have the broad strokes of this defined with [Dr. Gay], but now we’re thinking about getting more into the nuts and bolts of how we’re going to operationalize this over the course of the year,” said Hagerman.
The district did not provide details of Gay’s contract, which hasn’t been formally approved yet.
Hagerman said there would be an opportunity for the community to meet Gay and ask him about his approach to DEI.
A graduate of Oberlin College in Ohio, Gay earned a master’s degree from Teachers College, Columbia University and a doctorate in education from the University of Pennsylvania. He has worked with businesses, schools, organizations and nonprofits since 2010 as a diversity consultant, and has lived and worked all across the globe.
When asked in an interview with WNYC reporter Brian Lehrer in 2015 about his strategy when he enters a mostly white high school, Gay said he starts with the notion that everyone has various forms of identity and asks students to think about who they are and how they define themselves. Gay said he found that white students and faculty often don’t think about themselves as racialized beings and come to a diversity seminar with a mindset that they are there to “learn about the other.”
“First is to disabuse of that notion and to sort of make an even playing field that we all have identity, and we all have claim and benefit to this conversation,” he said.
As Scarsdale Schools forms its DEI strategy, the district’s PTAs are also getting involved in the process and programming.
In July, the Scarsdale Middle School PTA formed a diversity equity and inclusion committee, which will focus on bringing diversity awareness within the PTA through programs, events and activities.
Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, a co-chair of the SMS PTA DEI Committee, said 20 parents who joined the group at an event in July have brainstormed various activities and programs that could be organized for the upcoming school year.
The committee is planning to host activities for Hispanic Heritage Month in September and LGBTQ+ activities in October. In the spring, the committee will hold an event focusing on neurodiversity.
Kirkendall-Rodríguez said the committee also invited McIntosh, who is the district’s curriculum director, to speak to the parent community about the district’s work in DEI and how diverse perspectives were included in the middle school’s curriculum.
“We hope to create a PTA community wherein all families and students feel welcome, included and represented,” SMS PTA President Leah Dembitzer said. “As members of the SMS PTA, we look forward to supporting the district as it works to fulfill its DEI objectives.”
