The Scarsdale administration stands firmly behind continuing its Advanced Topics (AT) program over returning to offering Advanced Placement (AP) courses. What remains unclear is how many community members would like to see a return to APs, and board of education members had some mixed views on the subject.
The big AT presentation to the board of education came on Monday, May 22, led by Scarsdale High School Principal Ken Bonamo and featuring AT teachers, a current student, an alumnus and supporting comments and information from schools superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick and assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Dr. Edgar McIntosh, followed by a robust question-and-comment period by members of the board of education.
The district created a “self-study” of the AT program and invited the Tri-State Consortium to visit and offer feedback on the program which officially started in the fall of 2007 following a school board vote in May of that year. Patrick called the initial approval of the program “a courageous act” which allowed the district and its faculty the agency to create its own high-level college-type courses that no longer taught to the content of the AP exams.
The previous policy was that anyone taking an AP class was required to take the AP test. Now students would still be able to take AP exams, but would not necessarily be fully prepared for them based on the course of study in the AT classes. Though the AT teachers are required to offer additional hours of AP test prep for any student interested, the full burden of preparation shifted to students and families.
“Central to this act were assurances communicated by college professors and admissions officials from prestigious schools that the AT coursework would indeed be of high caliber and would be clearly recognized in the college admissions process,” Patrick said. He added, “While the focus of the review has been on the Advanced Topics courses and program itself, there has been careful consideration given to the aforementioned balance of risk with respect to Advanced Placement exams.”
Patrick’s conclusion was his full support of the AT program.
“In the end, we believe there's even more evidence today to recommend the AT approach than even in 2007,” he said. “We view the original board of education resolution as holding force and thus there's no action before the board tonight. However, we do recognize that there are voices in the community that have questions about why AT and perhaps why not AP. We expect to address those questions … both within the presentation itself and through discussion with the board.”
Bonamo said the review included looking at the description of the original AT program “to deepen our understanding of the philosophical underpinnings of the program at its inception,” which included engaging college-level courses that “emphasize independent work, deep exploration, close reading, developed writing and complex thinking.” He also noted “dissatisfaction with AP exams and the curricular uniformity they required, as well as the concern about the pressure associated with requiring AP exams,” in addition to the overlap with Senior Options.
“Nevertheless, AT classes do help prepare students for Advanced Placement examinations, but sometimes they do not completely cover the AP curriculum,” Bonamo said. “We believe such an effort comprises our commitment to student-centered discussion, in-depth study, analytical work and independent research. The school provides added support for students who wish to take the AP exam and advises students to undertake sustained study on their own.”
Bonamo said the AT courses align with the profile of a Scarsdale High School graduate that was presented to the board earlier this school year.
“Our goal is to align the language in this profile with the learning and assessment activities that we offer across the curriculum,” he said. “The Advanced Topics program and its courses play a significant role in achieving these goals, particularly in our highest level courses.”
McIntosh reiterated thoughts from a pervious education report on state testing, in which the district puts less stock in and puts context toward results when it comes to standardized testing from elementary and middle school English and math to regents exams and APs.
While these tests offer “a snapshot of curriculum coverage and a broad look at skills and understanding and certain content, they are “unable to assess students’ power skills and dispositions, their flexibility, tenacity, creativity, collaboration, empathy, entrepreneurship, political acumen and also ability to negotiate ambiguity, nuance and conflicting and shifting perspectives,” McIntosh said. “And while we are compliant and give the required exams, we do not frame our curriculum around it, rather learning expectations that are richer and reflect more relevant outcomes.”
Though AT began 16 years ago, it took three years to phase into various curriculums throughout the high school departments as there was “considerable work” by faculty over those years — including visits to schools like Fieldston, which had previously eliminated AP courses — to create and implement the program, according to Bonamo.
“At the 10-year anniversary, there seemed to be a consensus developing that the time had come to take stock of how the program has evolved,” he said.
That began in 2019 and got interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The worked picked up again in 2021. By this time, many faculty and administrators were new, compared to the early years of AT, and five new courses were added, four of which do not have corresponding AP tests.
“Perhaps most importantly, at the present time, nearly three quarters of our students take at least one AT course by the time they graduate, as opposed to around two-thirds of students who took AP courses before the program began,” Bonamo said. “This is due in part to the development of these new courses.”
Bonamo said there has also been “in general a moderate diminishment of participation in AP exams, with the exception of mathematics, where there has been an increase in participation.”
“We find that students are making decisions about whether to take AP exams based on their college selection, and how their intended college will treat those scores, in addition to their self-assessment of likely performance on the exam,” Bonamo said, though that statement was later challenged by parents during public comment. “This allows them to make thoughtful decisions regarding exam preparation in the context of their overall academic experience and goals.”
Bonamo said there would now be a triennial curriculum review where college professors will assess Scarsdale’s AT courses and provide feedback and recommendations. College admissions representatives were also consulted “to understand how the program positions our students in the college application process” and the original program description was revised to “accurately reflect the current accomplishments of the AT program,” including things like “fostering independence, enthusiasm for the subject, effective use of discipline-specific source material, professional and scholarly thinking and work within the discipline, resilience and diligence when facing challenges, and the ability to apply discipline-specific knowledge and skills in interdisciplinary contexts.”
The district is also creating an FAQ document to address the topics of AT and AP.
In fall 2019, the district surveyed three classes of graduates from 2014, 2016 and 2018 — a “customary practice” — but added three questions relating to AT. Of about 1,000 students, 100 responded. Asked the weight they put on AT classes helping them prep for AP exams, 41% said it was “very important,” 39% “somewhat important,” 21% “not important.” Questioned how well AT prepared grads for introductory college courses, 53% said “excellent,” 30% “good,” 16% “neutral,” 2% “poor” or “unsatisfactory.” Bonamo said the mean rating on a scale of 1-5 was 4.33. The final question asked how prepared for college they were compared to college classmates from other schools who had taken APs: 40% “better prepared,” 46% “about the same,” 14% “not as well prepared.”
2021 SHS grad Michael Waxman, who just completed his sophomore year at Harvard University, where he is studying government, environmental science and Chinese, offered his views on AT to the board. He took five AT classes as an SHS upperclassman and noted one of the biggest impacts of his AT classes that helped him in college was “the techniques and ways of thinking” in creating research papers.
“I dove deeply into my topic as a pure interest because I had the flexibility to decide what I wanted to learn about at that time,” Waxman said. “This independence in my studies, and really figuring out what interests me, was amazing practice for college because not only do we all choose all of our courses in college, but oftentimes we’re given the flexibility within our classes to write and say topics of our own choosing.”
One of his AT courses also led him to engage with board of education candidates in 2021 by holding a panel discussion with candidates; when his teacher pushed students to learn about the candidates he wasn’t finding information about their stance on issues that matter most to him and his peers, most notably environmental sustainability and mental health. The panel included current school board members Jessica Resnick-Ault and Jim Dugan, and candidate Irin Israel.
“The panel was so empowering for students to share our voices and interact with the candidates in our local election,” Waxman said. “This experience allowed me to be an engaged member of our democracy and our community, and it all came from the experience that … was provided by my teacher at the time. This was one of many times where he brought current events both local and national to the classroom.”
Current student Amanda Nudelman spoke about her experience taking AT Spanish. She said her work in the class helped her on the AP Spanish Language and Culture exam earlier this month, but what was “much more impactful” was the ability to chose a topic that interested her in the AT class: “In lieu of just preparing me to answer the typical questions posed by the college board, the AT Spanish program also provided me with an opportunity to enhance my knowledge of legislation that the Spanish government passed to uphold consent … I found authentic primary audio sources similar to those given to us on the AP exam. But I had the freedom to guide myself in my own research rather than working within the confines of mandatory prompt.”
Art teacher Janna Johnson, world languages department chair Mary Leach, social studies department chair Jen Maxwell and social studies teacher Chris Paulison all made presentations about their courses and experiences, all supporting the AT model that allows for teacher agency to change on a dime to reflect current events and to evolve over time.
Johnson lauded the ability to provide “effective learning experiences instead of just efficient learning experiences” through AT.
Maxwell was teaching at Scarsdale when the shift happened back in 2007 and said the original AT classes “had their roots” in AP classes.
“However, as time went on, we were able to become more creative in the way that we're approaching these opportunities,” she said. “So for example, we had an AT Comparative Government course. It was based on the original AP and it was very data-oriented. It was about structures of government like presidencies versus parliamentary structures, and honestly kids found it rather dry and they voted with their feet. They didn’t sign up for the course.
“So eventually, we removed it from the catalog. But we knew that we had students here who didn’t want their senior class to be an American- or Western-centered course. So some members of our department designed an international politics course. That’s the one that we offer now. It’s pretty popular.”
Counseling Department Director Oren Iosepovici, who, along with Bonamo, gave an in-depth presentation on the college admissions process last fall (https://bit.ly/3ByGof5), offered insight into how AT vs. AP impacts Scarsdale students. With more than 150 college admissions officers visiting Scarsdale each fall, and counselors traveling to and keeping in touch with many more, the counseling department had a large base of colleges to survey as part of the AT review, and more than 100 responded.
“You will note that institutions represent a wide variety of colleges and universities across the country and that the vast majority of them address the reality that students’ transcripts are viewed within the context of the high school and that not having the AP curriculum does not put our students at a disadvantage,” Iosepovici said.
For those schools that don’t understand or value the AT program, the deans have “direct conversations that provide context and insight when needed,” in addition to including facts on the one-page school profile that goes out to all colleges annually.
“It is true that at some institutions AP exams can offer the advantage of college credits or other benefits due to advanced course standings, and we continue to consider how to thoughtfully provide students and families with relevant information about their usefulness in that regard …,” Iosepovici said. “Colleges understand our curriculum, know our students are exceedingly well prepared and are supportive and applaud our academic programs through both formal and informal conversations. The responses in the survey are but one such example.”
Iosepovici said that in recent years there has been renewed student and parent interest in APs, in part in response to changes in college board subject tests and many colleges going test-optional as a result of the pandemic, with the hopes that high AP scores will boost students’ applications.
“High scores tend not to differentiate students, and students who have more AP exam scores in their portfolio are not gaining an admissions advantage,” Iosepovici said. “At a certain point, admissions officers recognize that a student has challenged themselves at their high school and is capable of a successful academic experience at the institution they are applying to.”
More than ever, colleges are looking to build a robust and diverse student body in many ways.
“Simply put, at highly selective colleges and universities the admissions process is much more art than science, and is often nuanced in a manner that is not comfortably aligned with data, statistics and our human need to figure out a magical metric or test that will provide the proverbial keys to the kingdom,” Iosepovici said. “I am not here to say that AP exams do not have value as there is not a one-size-fits-all answer.”
Board of education discussion
Vice president Ron Schulhof has young kids not yet in high school, so he appreciated learning about the program and its roots. He was interested in understanding the perceptions that parents have that APs do in fact benefit students over AT. He called those perceptions “very important” and said “they matter.” Schulhof also linked the discussion to mental health, as those who do opt to take AP tests have that extra burden of studying on their own.
“So if all of this is accurate, but people, including our students, feel that APs are important, whether it's for college acceptance, whether it's for placement in classes in schools, whether it's true or not, I understand how that could add stress to our students in a time where we talk about stress and mental health a lot,” he said.
Bonamo said that discussions on the topic can get “a little heated” and cause “anxiety” for students and parents. He noted this “is not irrational by any means.”
“I think that the reality that things are changing very rapidly and very dramatically is true,” he said. “I think that perception actually matches the reality. You know, the SAT has been around for almost 100 years … To move away from it in the span of one or two years in so many schools, that's such a transformational shift. It changes the rules of the game in a profound way. And I think, naturally, people are searching, grasping at whatever leverage they think they might be able to gain in order to game the system, to play the college admissions game better. There are folks who believe that having more AP exam scores in the bank will help provide that leverage. I think that may be true in a narrow set of circumstances …”
Iosepovici said the Counseling Department addresses the stress over course selection by having “really, really thoughtful conversations” with students about what classes would be best for them and “their lives as a whole.”
Board member Jim Dugan said the presentation and firsthand stories were “very valuable,” but noted that he doesn’t think APs are going away or will “dwindle into nothingness,” certainly not in the minds of some students and parents who want the APs for college admissions and college credits.
“I know, at least anecdotally, there there’s perception in our community that it's more difficult to get into an AT program as a student here than it is to get into an AP class in a school district like Eastchester,” Dugan said. “I'm not saying that in any way to denigrate ATs. I fully credit everything you’re saying about the benefit of the program and the benefit to our students of that program. But I just want to make sure we’re not losing sight of the reality that AP is not going away, and that there's a very strong interest in our community … to have those tests and those programs be available to our students.”
Bonamo agreed with Dugan’s statement and said the data from this year’s AP exams backs it up, as the number of exams taken increased “pretty significantly.”
Board member Suzie Hahn Pascutti said she was “sold” on the AT program. “I think you demonstrated really well tonight how giving teacher agency and student agency particularly in the curriculum is so important and that it really is fundamentally different from the AP program, and I appreciate that,” she said. “I think what is being done in our high school is really what defines Scarsdale in terms of education, and it's something to be really proud of.”
Pascutti likes the ability to adapt a lesson or conversation on the fly in a history class to discuss a topic, whereas something like Roe Vs. Wade can’t be taught for APs, because those exams don’t change fast enough to accommodate changes in law, further limiting an AP class from important content.
She also noted that “we do live in an AP world,” and that AP exam interest has “exploded” since ATs were introduced. She likes the balance and “risk management of having this great program balanced with the kind of practical realities of our students wanting to take AP exams.”
What Pascutti would like to see on the senior survey is information about why kids took the AP or didn’t, and how prepared they felt by each particular AT class, also whether the extra time spent preparing was an additional stressor. Bonamo agreed that information would be useful.
Board member Jessica Resnick-Ault applauded the high school for “developing classes that are powerful, distinctive and challenging,” which were in line with the initial goal of AT.
“I absolutely support the pedagogical theory behind these classes and I also am excited, Ken, as you said you were, by the robust percentage of our students that have access to these classes or have chosen to access these classes,” she said. “Frankly, I have some reservations about the fact that AP testing has exploded just at the time when colleges have gone test optional to try and reduce inequality. I think that sort of undermines some of those goals.”
She said that she joins others in the community in being concerned about three factors: 1) How often the AT curriculum is updated; 2) Concerns about APs and the college process, and if schools are “inundated” by applications they could skip over an application without APs, even if it is from Scarsdal; 3) The impact on wellness from studying for and cramming for more tests in addition to assigned schoolwork for those who take AP exams.
Bonamo reiterated the three-year review for each course and McIntosh said there are also internal reviews, noting that going over and adapting AT curriculum is “a great summer pleasure.”
“And it's true as soon as you know the ink is dry on that AP exam then it's there for a while, but to hear about courses that reflect banks imploding the day after they’ve imploded is really exciting,” he said. “And I think that that gives fuel to the constant adaptation and editing and improvement that goes on. There's always deep reflection on the part of the educators … the curriculum is always being looked at anew and being updated.”
Board member Bob Klein found the presentation to be “very positive” as he was “excited” to get insight into the AT program and the “well-being” for students that comes from the way the classes are designed and run. Klein said educating the community constantly about AT and AP with an FAQ is key.
Bonamo said the population is constantly changing and that even in 2007 the topic was “very contentious.”
“And so I think we do have an obligation in reports such as this, to reeducate, reacquaint everybody with the principles, with the philosophy behind the program and engage in meaningful dialogue to the greatest extent possible, acknowledging the pressures, realizing also that the parental anxiety comes from a place of love,” Bonamo said. “I mean, they just want what's best for their kids, right?”
He hopes constant education and conversations with parents will “get to a better place.”
Dugan had a 1-year-old when AT was first discussed, and now his daughter is 16 and registered for “several” AT classes next year. While he recognizes it’s a “great program,” he said, “I do not want to diminish or suggest in any way that the parents are off base to have concerns about the lack of access to AP for students … I respect the views of many of the parents who feel this way. I think they have lots of data points that they're looking at. I don't want to suggest that they're in any sense misled or somehow kind of looking at bright shiny objects and not focusing on things that are important. I don't agree with that assessment. I actually think that they are pretty practical in their assessment of what they need for their kids.”
Dugan said that while the classes are “great,” they are “not easy” and not easy to get into, either, so some who want to use the class as part of their AP prep can’t do that, which then puts even more burden on the family, what he called “not an insignificant amount of money.”
“And I don't want to make this seem like it's chasing admissions,” Dugan said. “This is people caring about their kids, trying to do what they think is in their kids’ best interest and I don't think they're necessarily off base. They might not see the full picture the way an educator does, but they are trying to do the right thing … for their kids.”
Board member Colleen Brown uses the SHS graduate profile image when assessing programming and said it is “very clear” that the AT program “supports this vision” based on the presentation.
“I think there's nothing better than being an educator and being in a class where your students are so invested and excited and learning and growing and it inspires you and inspires them,” she said. “In some ways I think it takes the pressure off the kids if they're really enjoying what they're learning and they're really passionate about it … from a health and wellness perspective that's a great opportunity.”
What she didn’t know was that it was difficult to get into the AT classes and she wants to hear more about how many students don’t get in. She also wondered more about the AP prep time provided by the district. Bonamo said “nearly every” AT course that has a corresponding AP exam does at least five hourlong sessions outside of class time for students, “especially where it is not provided in class explicitly.”
Bonamo said that getting into ATs isn’t all that different than deciding what level a student should be in for any class, based on past performance. ATs take into consideration strength in a subject, in addition to a student’s interests. He said there is an “override” process for students to level up or down without penalty throughout the high school grades based on conversations between deans and families.
“Our scheduling process is completely driven by student interest and choice,” Bonamo said. “If we have some sections that are going over 25 we will fill that and we’ll let them go [over]. Then if we hit 27, 28, 29, we’ll split that into two sections and find another way to do it. … I don't think we have ever limited student placement because of section numbers or size.”
Board president Amber Yusuf said she was “so impressed” with the AT program’s goals and meeting those goals.
“I saw that on many levels tonight, promoting critical and creative thinking in students, providing students with authentic college level classes, enhancing student efficacy and agency, fostering innovations and curriculum and partnerships,” she said. “All these things are amazing and were really well represented tonight. I've seen firsthand how much being in an AT class can inspire love of a subject in a child.”
What she would like to hear more about, however, is how closely the courses are aligned with APs, which could influence which courses students are interested in. Bonamo promised “greater clarity” on that.
Patrick ended the discussion with his appreciation for the “nuanced and in-depth conversation.” He noted the “positive model of discourse and civic conversation” is part of what all of Scarsdale schools, and Scarsdale High School in particular, “try to model.”
“People are going to disagree about this and I understand that, and that's important,” he said. “Not everyone sees this eye to eye, but we appreciate the chance to engage with depth and nuance, not just at the surface level.”
Public comment
Two parents who are SHS graduates had speeches prepared, but tossed those out based on the long presentation and discussion they watched.
Katie DiLorenzo said a lot of her questions were “addressed,” but questioned the “false dichotomy” between AP and AT, that AP classes don’t involve “critical thought” and that the exam is “static.” She took “lots” of AP classes in high school and credited her teachers like Eric Rothschild, who made her classes “so vibrant and illuminating and I did feel that we were doing college level work.” She said she understands that APs have changed since that time, but also said that niche AT topics that are “super in-depth should come later” in college in favor of APs that are “vetted and approved” by a “large group of experts.”
“It can be hard to feel that we’re being always portrayed as cynically concerned about college,” DiLorenzo said. “That is not how I feel, but I actually feel that we might be able to have both. I feel the presentation tonight and last year on AT was a defense and description of AT without a comparandum. The relevant comparandum is AP. Telling me about AT in a vacuum is great, but what if AP is actually better? What if there are aspects of AP that are better, how would our community know?”
Claire Paquin called the presentation “impressive” and was “enthused and excited” by what the students and teachers had to share. She said it was “not at all different” from what she experienced taking classes from teachers like Rothschild, Paul Sheehey and Robert Arrigo — “the classics” — at SHS. They were “amazing teachers” who gave students “that critical thinking” they needed without having to do extra test prep outside of the AP classwork. That approach gave students like Paquin time for athletics, charity work and religion.
Paquin also talked about tutors and noted “too many people are using too many tutors in Scarsdale,” calling it a “scary thing to think about.”
