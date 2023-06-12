Realistic Wrap Tie. 3d Ribbon Satin Bow Present Xmas Gifts, Celebration Christmas Holiday Birthday R

For the 2015-16 school year, $35,632.16 was gifted to the Scarsdale School District by various organizations. For the 2022-23 school year that number was $327,182.91 from 11 different donor organizations/individuals.

Between those years, the highest year of donations came in 2019-20 driven by $703,970 donated by Maroon & White for Butler Field renovations. The other years during that span the totals ranged from about $86,000 to $133,000.

