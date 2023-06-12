For the 2015-16 school year, $35,632.16 was gifted to the Scarsdale School District by various organizations. For the 2022-23 school year that number was $327,182.91 from 11 different donor organizations/individuals.
Between those years, the highest year of donations came in 2019-20 driven by $703,970 donated by Maroon & White for Butler Field renovations. The other years during that span the totals ranged from about $86,000 to $133,000.
These figures were broken down by school campus or department and which organizations donated money for the last eight school years as part of an annual report (https://bit.ly/43wl8Cu) presented by the superintendent to the board of education at the board’s Monday, June 5, meeting.
The majority of the gifts come from the Scarsdale Schools Education Foundation, Maroon & White and the seven PTAs.
“On behalf of the district I’d like to express our collective gratitude once again for these gifts and we’re grateful for the generosity of our community and appreciate each and every one of these gifts,” Schools Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said.
Vice president Ron Schulhof, who ran the meeting in the absence of president Amber Yusuf, also praised community members for giving their time.
“I know we talk about the funds, and I know it’s important that we do that, but the amount of time that this community donates … and people whether it’s through the schools directly, their classrooms, so much great stuff happens in our district because of the wealth of experience and dedication that people have,” Schulhof said.
At the board’s previous meeting there was an unexpected lengthy conversation about gifting, particularly related to large gifts elementary schools were giving to renovate outdoor learning spaces of their respective schools; the discussion was sparked by board member Colleen Brown (https://bit.ly/3MZZnE4). The topics included the mission of the PTAs, equity among the elementary schools and what types of gifts and amounts should be accepted by the district.
The PT Council’s executive committee wrote a letter to the school board based on the discussion, with a shortened letter appearing in the Inquirer (https://bit.ly/3CkfaJ5) at the council’s request. In the letter the PT Council noted that while it “oversees and guides” the seven PTAs, each one “operates independently and autonomously” with their own bylaws, dues, structure, budget, fundraising, events and “most importantly, its own priorities.”
The council said that each elementary allots $10,000 for gifting annually, while the middle and high schools set aside $5,000 each, noting that equity in gifting “has its pros and cons.”
“The purpose of this goal is to help ensure that there isn’t a great disparity between what one school receives from its PTA versus another school,” the letter said. “This equity is based solely on the dollar amount, which is part of the challenge. Not all schools have the same priorities, wants or needs. Equity should be based on each school being able to receive the things that are most important to them, not on each school receiving the same things for the same amount of money. In addition, schools have different timelines for when they want to receive or implement certain gifts.”
With gifting largely halted during the COVID-19 pandemic as wants and needs were less clear than normal and programming often covered by the PTAs created surpluses.
“This has created the opportunity for some units to give larger gifts as prioritized by their PTA community and building administration,” the letter said. “The intention is not to give increasingly larger gifts over time, but to productively spend the money that has recently accumulated.”
The council described its process of working with the PTAs and how decisions are made as “detailed, considerate, thoughtful and collaborative with building and district administration,” and reminded the board that the volunteers work hard “to enhance and enrich the student experience, to build community and to help support the mission of the Scarsdale Schools.”
“The public discussion this past Monday night painted the PTAs and PTC in a negative light, and is contrary to all the time and effort our volunteers devote to making each unit work to the best of its ability on behalf of their school community,” the letter concluded. “We felt it was important to clarify how we actually operate.”
Based on the previous meeting’s discussion, Patrick created a “draft procedures document that’s designed to help articulate the gifting process for our donors, but also internal to our staff to kind of codify that process” as a way to help get everyone on the same page and better educate the community about the gift-giving process. While it is not a policy — one already exists — it is intended to “help bring clarity and actually support organizations and individuals who are interested in gifting, guidelines to what to think about, what to do, who to contact, when and how the process works kind of from our side once an offer of a gift is made through the form of a letter or a notification,” Patrick said.
The addendum can be found at https://bit.ly/3WV1Bt8.
Patrick said that one of the big issues the district has to “grapple with” on the topic is the definition of core, which is covered through budgets and bonds, vs. core plus more, which can be covered through donations and fundraising. He met with the PTC Executive Committee earlier in the day to discuss those things.
“The idea here is that this is a draft and perhaps once we’ve lived with it for a little it could become like an exhibit attached to the policy and that way people would know it’s linked,” Patrick said. “If that’s something the board can consider we may recommend doing that.”
He added, “I think we learned from the last conversation about the larger recent gifts relating to outdoor spaces that maybe we need to think about other strategies to bring the board up to speed or more information in the background material or something like that. So I think that’s a worthy discussion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.