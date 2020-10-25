District to update Title IX policies to reflect new federal rule and students’ demands

After the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) in May announced changes to Title IX civil rights regulations, a group of Scarsdale High School students petitioned the Scarsdale Board of Education to reject some of the changes and to consider specific demands to better protect students from harassment and discrimination.
Hae Won Sung and Vivian Guo, both finishing up their junior year at SHS at the time, started the petition after Sung was approached by a friend from California who was starting a petition against the changes and was looking for someone to start one on the East Coast. Sung then reached out to Guo, and the two dove into action.
“After hearing about the change and reading a couple of articles, I was really shocked,” Guo said. “So I just said to her, ‘We should do something about this. How can we get involved?’ So we just went from there.”
Title IX is a civil rights law passed as a part of the Educational Amendments of 1972. The law protects students from discrimination based on sex in educational programs or programs that receive federal funding. Under Title IX, sexual harassment and assault constitute discrimination.
In May, DOE Secretary Betsy Devos imposed changes to Title IX, including the redefining of what constitutes sexual harassment. Under the prior definition, conduct was to be “severe or pervasive” to be considered sexual harassment, and therefore requiring the school to take action, whereas conduct under the new definition must be, “severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive.”
According to Sung, the change appears to be small, but it potentially has a massive effect.
“The conjunction changed from ‘or’ to ‘and.’ It’s just one word that makes such a big difference,” Sung said. “Before it had to be severe or pervasive. It had to be one or the other, not both, for something to be considered sexual harassment, for something to obligate schools to really investigate it. But now, school’s are only obligated if it fills all three of the conditions, which are even a little bit vague. How would you know if an action is considered objectively offensive or not? That is such a subjective viewpoint and a subjective limit that they are putting on sexual harassment cases.”
Critics like Sung believe that these changes may lead schools to “brush under the rug” incidents of sexual harassment that would have necessitated action under the previous definition.
“Schools could easily argue that something is not objectively offensive when for some people it may be. And I personally thought that this new definition gives schools much more freedom to just ignore sexual harassment cases,” Sung said. “I’m not saying they will, but I personally have heard of a lot of situations where schools want to avoid investigating these cases and making a big deal out of them because they don’t want the reputation. They don’t want the public attention … This will allow not just Scarsdale High School but all public schools throughout the nation to get away with ignoring students’ rights and students’ safety.”
Sung and Guo, along with 17 other Scarsdale High School students, created the petition on change.org, listing nine policies they suggest that advocate for survivors’ rights in educational spaces. Currently the petition has more than 500 signatures. In addition, Sung and Guo spoke at the Scarsdale Board of Education meeting on June 22 to explain the reason for the petition.
“We got to give a speech about [nine] specific demands that we wanted them to change,” Guo said. “[The board members] were all very supportive and compelled by the speech we made and they said they would work hard toward trying to fulfill those nine demands.”
However, school board members on the eve of summer break at the time were busy planning for the restart of schools in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore responding to students’ demands would take time. Another problem Sung and Guo have faced while advocating for their cause has been the positive, but lukewarm response of the community.
“There's a lot of vocabulary around Title IX like ‘title,’ ‘preponderance of evidence,’ and all of these terms that are a little bit hard to understand,” Guo said. “They don't really understand all of the bureaucracy and policies that go into it, so it's not the easiest to raise awareness about. At the same time, after people hear about the changes that are [being] implemented, they all have the same reaction of being really, really shocked and appalled.”
Despite the fact that public schools have switched in large part to remote learning this year, Sung said she believes Title IX and sexual harassment are still pressing issues.
“One demand that we made to the board was that they give an immediate online sexual harassment education so people know how to react,” Sung said. “Because now that school has moved online, sexual harassment isn’t gone. It’s gonna move online, too, and these issues are going to be happening virtually as well.”
The new DOE rule took effect in mid-August, and school boards are required to update their policies that pertain to Title IX. Scarsdale Schools Assistant Superintendent Drew Patrick, who presented a draft of proposed changes at a school board meeting Oct. 19, said the district has to choose between a “preponderance of evidence” or “clear and convincing evidence” as the “evidentiary standard” in Title IX cases. “Preponderance of evidence” — the lower threshold of the two — is the standard recommended by the district’s legal counsel, Patrick said, adding, “regardless of what we select, it would have to be the same for both student and employee policies.”
The district also needs to choose between holding a live hearing or using a question-and-answer method for determining responsibility in Title IX claims. Patrick said the question and answer method would be preferred as it’s “favorable to the kinds of things we would be dealing with here with our student body potentially.”
Under the new Title IX regulations, administrators in the district will have to take on a broader range of capacities. Currently, Patrick is the appointed Title IX officer for the district. Going forward, the district must designate an investigator, a decision maker, a facilitator for informal resolution when a formal complaint is filed, and an appeals decision maker, he said, and naming the new officers was slated to be a topic of discussion at the district's secondary principals meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
“Once we make those decisions, we will make it very clear — on our website and in our training for staff and students — who those individuals are,” he said.
Title IX affects several Scarsdale Schools policies, according to Patrick, but two of those policies — Policy 0100, which governs equal opportunity, and Policy 5020, which governs equal educational opportunities — do not require any changes.
The district’s staff sexual harassment policy (0110), and its student harassment policy (5020.5), are “substantially changed with respect to the Title IX regulations,” Patrick said, and those changes will be discussed and revised and eventually need to be approved by the school board.
“We're looking at the staff policy right now … to clarify where Title IX has specific life within that policy, as opposed to other laws or regulations that pertain to harassment,” he said.
The policy changes would also clearly define sexual harassment according to the new Title IX rule, said Patrick, and he noted there would be changes in reporting sexual harassment that “outline specific reference to Title IX supervisory responsibilities, investigation and procedures ... and a substantially revised grievance procedure, which includes specific steps related to a Title IX complaint, and the process [by which] that would be filed.”
In revising Policy 5020.5, the students’ sexual harassment policy, the district is proposing similar types of changes that would “bring clarity to where Title IX is either more explicit or differs from other applicable statutes,” Patrick said.
The document presented for consideration by the school board includes two definitions of sexual harassment and a description of when each definition applies under Title IX, the “responsibility to report” specifically mentioning the Title IX coordinator and reporting complaints to conform with the changes, the report intake and the grievance process specific to Title IX.
There also is a new section related to procedure when a formal Title IX complaint is not filed, or an allegation does not rise to the level of sexual harassment under Title IX, but does rise to the level under the second defintion of sexual harassment in the new Title IX, which, according to Patrick, is an important clarification.
Policy 5300, the district’s code of conduct, which was discussed at a school board meeting earlier this month, reflects minor changes in procedures for addressing harassment and discrimination. Specifically, it would require “incidents that may violate Title IX to be addressed by the Complaint Officer and the Title IX team in accordance with the law,” and “incidents that do not rise to the level of a Title IX investigation for whatever reason may still be addressed by other parts of the Code of Conduct and the District’s sexual harassment policy.”
Following the board meeting, student petitioners Sung and Guo sent the Inquirer on Oct. 22 their written response to the district’s Title IX proposal.
They noted that several of their petitioned demands were satisfied in the plan.
“We were very glad to see that the board established a second definition of sexual harassment to rely on if an incident were to not apply to Title IX requirements,” the students responded, and they said the documents “sufficiently explained the specific requirements for an informal mechanism to be allowed and to occur.”
They also said they’re “very satisfied” to see the board specifying that sexual harassment also applies in terms of gender identity and sexual orientation.
Regarding the plan to involve school principals in the process, they were concerned that “a principal would focus more on factors such as the school’s reputation or minimizing the incident’s severity” and they would prefer Dr. Patrick remain in charge of incident investigations.
Sung and Guo also said they remained concerned about the standard of evidence required for incidents, time limits on investigations, and they asked the district to include specific policies and processes for responding to cases of online harassment.
The students asked the district to provide details on how students would be consistently updated and educated on their Title IX rights. They pointed out that Title IX policy Section 13 on Information and Training mentioned, “Directors must ensure that students and staff are informed on a yearly basis of … the policy.”
“However, simply stating these policies in student handbooks and registration materials is not enough for students to be truly aware of their Title IX rights and proper sexual harassment investigation policies,” the students responded.
Patrick told the school board the district is working to clarify and publish the list of who will serve on the Title IX team as required by the new Title IX regulations.
“We also have a draft of a flowchart that's much easier to understand internally how this process should take place,” which will be included in training materials for both students and staff, “so that it's a more readable, understandable flow of how to make a complaint and what happens once [a complaint] is made.”
Rauschebach reminded board members that the code of conduct is under a 30-day review, with a hearing and then a vote to adopt the revised code at the next meeting.
To learn more about current nondiscrimination and sexual harassment policies in Scarsdale Public Schools, as well as how to report a Title IX complaint, visit the human resources page on the district website at scarsdaleschools.org. The policies and list of district personnel appointed to Title IX positions will be updated once the school board approves the proposed changes. For more information, visit KnowYourIX.org.
