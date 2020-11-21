In a time when athletics have often been canceled, postponed or face uncertainty, three Scarsdale athletes had much to celebrate Wednesday, Nov. 11, when they signed Letters of Intent to participate at the Division I level next school year as part of National Signing Day.
Golfer Charlie Berridge committed to Cal Berkeley, swimmer Justin DiSanto to Bucknell and baseball player Luke Fisher to Villanova. Berridge and DiSanto are currently seniors at Scarsdale High School, while Fisher took a gap year after graduating from The Brunswick School in Connecticut last spring.
Berridge may have missed out on his junior season of high school golf, but he was able to play in and excel at junior golf tournaments over the summer, continuing to catch the eye of college coaches.
“It’s really about the tournament play and he’s been very successful,” coach Andy Verboys said. “That’s really what the college coaches see. I’ve spoken to many coaches on his behalf. He had many different opportunities where people were knocking on the door for him.”
As a sophomore, Berridge qualified for the New York State championships for Scarsdale, but didn’t have that opportunity last spring. He is hopeful to once again have that chance to represent the Raiders this coming spring.
Berridge played baseball and ice hockey growing up and added golf when he was in fifth grade. He became competitive in the sport as an eighth grader and opted to quit baseball, since he knew he would not be able to play both sports.
“Charlie is a multisport athlete who can do it all,” Verboys said. “I remember in eighth grade I had a flag football tournament and we probably had 100 seventh and eighth graders out there and Charlie was the star. He’s just that kind of athlete.”
The Happy Gilmore of Scarsdale athletics, 6-foot-3 Berridge has been able to excel at two completely different disciplines. Staturewise, he’s been unique for a Scarsdale golfer.
“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s got great feel,” Verboys said. “I knew coming into the high school what kind of athlete he was. He excels in hockey and he excels in golf. His raw power and athleticism transforms onto the golf course and he’s got that competitive edge where he goes after things. He’s not one of those kids who sits back. He challenges courses when he gets out there. He’s fun to watch. He hits the ball long when he needs it; he’s got touch when he needs touch.”
Scarsdale has a long tradition of excellence on the golf course going back to the days of coach Harry Isokane, and Verboys has helped take that to the next level. “Being the golf coach and being part of something for the last 19 years and watching like 360 wins, I put Charlie right up there with the best of the best that I’ve had come through,” Verboys said.
Seeing what three-sport star James Nicholas achieved on the golf course after dropping football and ice hockey at Yale — he’s working to earn his PGA Tour card — just shows Berridge what he might be able to achieve in the California climate next year.
“I’m curious to see when he puts all his focus on just golf — it’s kind of scary what he might be able to do,” Verboys said.
While Berridge will miss playing multiple sports, he knows that golf gives him the greatest opportunity to thrive at the next level. “Golf ended up being my favorite just because I just fell in love with the game more than the other ones and I was always better at golf than other sports,” he said. “That makes it more fun.”
With New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s approval, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is hoping to start high-risk winter sports like ice hockey on Jan. 4. Berridge would like to play both hockey and golf one more time for Scarsdale before he graduates.
“I’m trying not to think about what will happen if I don’t have hockey or golf in the coming months,” Berridge said. “If I don’t have hockey that will be a big bummer. I think I’d rather have hockey than golf, but that’s obviously not how COVID works. It’s my last run at hockey and we didn’t end on a great note last year. If it doesn’t happen I’ll be upset because I’m not going to play hockey at such a competitive level again.”
Wonder in the water
As a summer swim coach and a high school coach, Inga DeNunzio has the unique experience of seeing some swimmers from their earliest times in the water to competing at the next level. For DeNunzio, DiSanto is an interesting case as he swam for an opposing team in the summer.
DeNunzio saw DiSanto more from afar when he competed for Wykagyl Country Club growing up and at that time little did she know she’d ever have the chance to coach him in high school. Now that she’s been with the varsity program for five years — the first three with head coach Tim Callahan and the last two as the head coach — she’s been able to see daily what DiSanto has to offer. She called his progress “substantial.”
“When he came back junior year last winter he was just a completely different swimmer,” DeNunzio said. “Much more well-rounded, not just a specific event kind of kid. He has the personality and gets the whole team environment. He captured that team aspect that swimming you don’t always get and he enjoyed it.”
For all of those traits, DeNunzio knows DiSanto will fit in at Bucknell.
“It’s just a great program and it’s fitting for him because he can do so many different things,” she said. “He’s going to be able to fit in everywhere they put him. You can’t say that for many kids. At this age they usually have their specific events they go for, but he can do everything. It’s an amazing tool for a kid to have.”
Junior year, DiSanto won the Section 1 50 freestyle title and at states he was sixth in the 200 free and 10th in the 500 free. He was also a key part of Scarsdale’s relay teams.
After joining Westchester Aquatic Club when he was 7, DiSanto began to commit to the sport. However, freshman year of high school was the pivotal year for DiSanto for three major reasons: 1) he gave up playing his favorite sport, basketball, 2) he joined Badger Swim Club and 3) he unexpectedly made states for the high school season.
Moving to Badger was a big “family decision,” but the switch allowed DiSanto to train at a higher level as he knew he wanted to swim in college, but didn’t find it “realistic” prior to that time.
“I got to Badger and I was training with Dom [Galimi], who was an assistant coach,” DiSanto said. “I wasn’t training with the really fast kids and he built me to get the endurance I needed to get the speed I needed to work with the head coach, John [Collins]. I saw great results freshman year and sophomore and junior year, when I started working with John, is when it really picked up.”
Swimming with then-senior captains Jack Callahan, Ryan Lee and Haofeng Liu as a freshman “really pushed” DiSanto “to be who I am today.”
“I wasn’t a serious swimmer, but I was able to make these huge drops and made states my freshman year, which is not something I would ever have pictured,” DiSanto said. “I went to states with them, had a great time, swam fast, and then I picked it up sophomore year with my brother [Michael] as captain and that was an experience and I excelled there.
“Last year I built relationships with the youngerclassmen and I feel like that will help me hopefully this year be the captain that I want to be. I want to push this team to do well swimmingwise.”
Badger got back into the pool in late May and just recently moved indoors. There have been a handful of meets, but the training has been key as DiSanto hopes to be ready for the upcoming winter season. “Obviously it was a struggle for the coaches, but they’ve done an amazing job,” he said. “I feel like nothing has really changed trainingwise.”
DiSanto hopes to be able to compete for his high school one last time.
“Winning the section was always a goal as a team and I feel like if there is a season this year there’s a chance,” he said. “We lost some seniors and Liam Campbell moved away, a big loss for us, but I’m excited if we can get a season in.”
Bucknell was the first school DiSanto visited and the first school he reached out to last year. He liked the small size of the school and the team’s success within the Patriot League. He has friends who go there, met with the coaches and was able to connect with some of the team members via Zoom.
“It was something I wanted to be part of,” DiSanto said. “I was happy I got my offer and I accepted it right away.”
Brunswick and baseball
Fisher got his start playing recreation baseball, basketball, football and soccer in Scarsdale at a young age and attended Scarsdale schools until high school, when he made the academic and athletic decision to head to Brunswick freshman year.
In the end, Fisher decided to focus on baseball as an upperclassman and it paid off with his offer from Villanova.
“Ever since I was a young age I’ve been playing sports every day and loving it no matter what the sport was, but I guess I fell in love with baseball and baseball won,” he said.
While it wasn’t always easy balancing all of his sports, Fisher couldn’t imagine not having done that over the years.
“It was tough,” Fisher said. “I would go from field to field on any given Saturday or Sunday. I would just have to have six jerseys in my car, drive around, change in the car and hope I got there on time. Going from sport to sport at a young age was easy. It just came naturally at that age.
“When I decided to focus on baseball that was actually a little harder for me to only play one sport because I was used to football in the fall and basketball in the winter and then baseball. Playing baseball year-round was a little different for me and I was able to get better because of it.”
At Brunswick, Fisher also played football and basketball freshman year. Brunswick baseball coach Johnny Montanez credited Fisher taking up weightlifting in high school with helping him on the field.
“When he started weightlifting he started seeing the difference as many athletes do,” Montanez said. “Things got a little easier for him the stronger he got, the bigger he got. From there the rest is history.”
The second/third baseman and righty pitcher entered Brunswick and made an immediate impact on the baseball program.
“We knew he had talent right away,” Montanez said. “He basically battled every day to make himself a very, very good baseball player. We always knew that he would help us and we were excited to have him help us early on. He contributed for four years, though unfortunately his senior year was cut short because of COVID.”
Senior season was off to a good start down South in a Perfect Game Tournament, where Fisher batted cleanup — he hit from second to seventh in his career — and pitched well. Brunswick was hoping to win a third Fairchester Athletic Association championship with Fisher on the roster, but the season ended in March due to the start of the pandemic.
For his preplanned gap year, Fisher has stayed busy. He was initially planning to attend a boarding school, but decided against it with no sign of the coronavirus going away. Instead he’s been working, working out and learning to play guitar. He plans to play at the IMG Academy in Florida in the spring before he heads to Villanova.
“With Luke and a lot of our players who have the opportunity to play at the next level, they all kind of control their own path,” Montanez said. “I’m really a believer of that. I think his potential is endless if he can focus on the positives and remember that baseball, you need a short memory for it. He’s got the tools, a lot of great tools, so now he’s got to match those tools with setting realistic goals and allowing himself to perform and have fun doing it. If you can bring it back to the days of fun, even at that high level, you’re pretty successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.