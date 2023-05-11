With nearly half of all first marriages ending in divorce, it can be hard to believe that divorcees going through what is likely the most stressful time in their lives are an underserved population as far as resources and information beyond costly lawyers and financial advisors.
Edgemont’s Suzy Wood, an integrative nutrition health coach and owner of True Wellness Within, is looking to change that along with a panel of experts at The Divorce Detox Event on May 18 at the JCC of Mid-Westchester in Scarsdale.
The panel will include divorce journalist Ilyssa Panitz; psychotherapist, executive coach and yoga/meditation teacher Kimberly Grocher, Ph.D., LCSW; and licensed psychologist Barbara Kapetanakes to give attendees “all the tools” they will need to thrive.
“Divorce has been a taboo topic for so long and we're trying to break the myth that one's life is over after going through such a traumatic event,” Wood said. “All four of the presenters are divorced and are living our best lives. It takes some work to get there, though, and we want to support this underserved community. Having a sense of kinship and connection with others going through a similar situation is critical to rebuilding one's life.”
There will be refreshments, raffles and, most importantly, time for guests to mingle.
“For those that need this, it will be a wonderful way for them to start rebuilding their lives,” Wood said. “By getting this out there, you'll be helping to normalize divorce and debunk the myth that divorce is something to be ashamed of.”
Wood wants to eliminate the “stigma surrounding divorce” and help people avoid being defined by divorce.
“Just because their marriage reached its expiration date doesn’t mean their life is over,” she said. “Their marriage didn’t necessarily fail — it just reached its expiration date … You can still live a very happy life after your divorce. You just have to do the work to put yourself back together. You can build your confidence, you can build your friendships, you can feel good, you can nourish your body, you can move your body so that you get to a healthful place. You can live your best life and everybody deserves that.”
The idea is to educate anyone — men and women, getting divorced or already divorced — on ways to move forward in a healthy way, to relieve some of the stress as they reestablish themselves. Wood deals with holistic healing in her practice by looking at 12 key lifestyle factors and identifying which ones a client needs to focus on.
“Then it’s a much easier project to start working towards,” Wood said. “We set one-month goals, three-month goals, sixth-month goals and we slowly start chipping away at them. We make a bigger project into something that’s more reasonable, more manageable and I’m there to hold them accountable for their goals, but also to hold their hand.”
Why this works so well for divorceesis that they often undergo a lifestyle change whether it’s selling a house, relocating, going back to work or losing friendships along the way.
“I know personally when I was going through my divorce I ended up developing terrible back pain, really debilitating back pain and I couldn’t even take a deep breath in without excruciating pain going up my back,” Wood said. “And it was all from the stress of divorce.
“We know stress is real and has a big impact on our sleep, motivation, exercise, our ability to function during the day. We have to find ways to reduce that stress so that we can move forward and live healthful lives. That’s why a lot of diet programs don’t work. They ultimately focus on food. We have to look at what’s going on in our lives.”
Wood said people “know what to do,” but are “overwhelmed by the wellness industry.” You can go on diets and eat salad all you want, but that doesn’t mean it will work — a balance in life is key.
“You need someone to filter through all that so it’s really based on their personal goals to work for them,” Wood said.
Wood was spending $200 every time she asked her lawyer a simple question about divorce and the legal and financial jargon was just over her head as it is for many others. Family and friends can only help so much as a support system, and need to understand not to “add fuel to the fire” with negativity.
“Sometimes you need that shoulder to cry on, but you also need that advice,” Wood said. “They’re not always the source for the technical information, so you’re kind of at a loss because it’s either going to cost you a lot of money to get those answers or you’re just Googling.”
Breathing exercises can help at any time and can be useful when sitting in a room with lawyers or in a courtroom and proceedings get heated.
“We can’t take away the stress of divorce, but we can help you deal with it,” Wood said.
Wood recalled sitting in front of a judge who would dictate the rest of her life as “horrifically terrifying.”
“Thank goodness I had the tools in my pocket so I could do my breathing exercises,” she said. “I definitely did those breathing exercises sitting opposite the judge. When I didn’t have to speak I was in my chair meditating so I could stay calm.”
Wood met Rye Brook resident Panitz four months ago at a National Association for Divorce Professionals Westchester chapter meeting. Panitz is an entertainment and celebrity journalist who filed for divorce in 2018 and “got put through the ringer.” Looking information up online wasn’t helping and then being isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic was also a setback. She figured she could find a fellow industry professional who specializes in divorce, but when she quickly learned there was no divorce beat she decided to pivot and become that resource for the masses.
“Since divorce was all about reinvention and everyone was reinventing themselves during the pandemic, I decided to create the divorce beat and become the only divorce journalist in the industry so I could do exactly what I was designed to do — share information about something and now the something is about divorce,” Panitz said. “Anything and everything you can think of about divorce I will find an angle for it and find an expert for it, not an app.”
Panitz, “The Divorce Reporter,” writes articles and columns and hosts a radio show/podcast called “The Divorce Hour Radio Show,” bringing a variety of topics to light. Her favorite hashtag is #buildbackbetter.
“As a journalist I am trained to talk to an ‘everybody’ audience,” she said. “We are going to break it down in a way that your kids can understand it, you can understand it, your parents, your friends, everybody. The whole purpose is I say, ‘I’m not your JD, your CPA, or your PhD, I’m your Waze and your GPS.’ I am going to guide you through this by all this original content, all these original interviews, and I promise we are not talking about you. When people understand, they perk up. They get it and they understand ways to move forward.”
Panitz said her audience goes well beyond people who are getting a divorce.
“Everyone has friends going through this and you can learn to be a good support system,” she said. “It really benefits everybody. We do it in a way that is very comforting because when you’re going through a divorce your mind is discombobulated, especially if it’s contentious. We’ve got an expert to do a deep dive and get you educated, get you empowered so you can make the right decisions to get through it a lot better. We’re trying to take the fear out by getting everybody educated and empowered.”
When there are children involved and/or there is abuse — emotional, physical, stalking, financial — the stakes are even higher.
“When your mental health is impacted you are discombobulated, you can’t make decisions, you are unhinged, you have no patience, you’re always on edge, you could be argumentative, not because that’s who you are, but divorce can bring out the worst in people,” Panitz said. “When you add that layer it brings it out that much more.”
Unfortunately men are less likely to seek help from experts or support groups. Wood and Panitz encourage them to open their minds to making their own journey easier.
“Divorce can feel very isolating,” Panitz said. “You think you’re the Tom Hanks character in ‘Castaway.’ There’s nobody there — you’re just stranded, you’re alone. We want to show people you’re not alone, that whatever stage you are in in a divorce there is a support system out there. I think when people feel less alone they are more open to trying things that may be beneficial.”
With more discussion about mental health awareness nationally and locally, Wood hopes to see that kind of openness about divorce.
“We don’t have to be ashamed about talking about it,” she said. “It’s just something we went through. The more we bring it to people’s attention and the more we bring people together, it’s the community and the kinship that can help get people through this.”
