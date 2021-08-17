The Town of Greenburgh has awarded the contract for historic preservation design services for the Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters to architect Stephen Tilly of Dobbs Ferry, whose firm will be paid $146,450.
The two-story, eight-room wood-and-stone farmhouse at 425 Ridge Road in Hartsdale was Comte de Rochambeau’s 1781 summer headquarters, where he and Gen. George Washington devised the strategy that won the Revolutionary War. By the summer of 2019, when the town acquired the house from the Sons of the American Revolution’s New York Chapter, the structure was in disrepair, despite being added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.
In 2019, the town was awarded a $600,000 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation (OPRHP), which the town must match.
Garrett Duquesne, commissioner of community development and conservation, told the Inquirer on July 6, “The scope of the architect will be to design plans for full restoration, with an understanding that approximately $800,000 construction funding will be left from the grant from the 2019 award. Tilly will be assisting the town to bid [out] approximately $800,000 of improvements.”
Duquesne noted that approximately $215,000 has been spent on shoring up and bracing the house. Construction company Abbott & Price created temporary floors and is replacing supporting posts and beams to make the house safe for work crews.
Tilly, a restoration expert whose portfolio includes the Lyndhurst mansion in Tarrytown and Villa Lewaro in Irvington, has mapped out the Odell project in three phases. The first phase will be from September to November, the second phase from December to June 2020, and the third phase from July 2022 to February 2023. Phase III will involve the physical restoration.
Stephanie Reinert, Tilly’s historic preservation director, is project manager. Preservation designer Etsegenet Kebede will also be on Tilly’s team.
A major challenge is that parts of the house were constructed at different times. The original one-floor farmhouse, built in 1732, was expanded on the east side in 1760, with a second floor added in 1785, and a two-story stone addition built on the west side between 1853 and 1855.
There are also long-term issues to consider. The house is slated to become a museum offering educational events and programs, so an outbuilding may be needed to serve as a restroom facility, and the premises and programming must be made accessible to those of all physical abilities.
Tilly’s firm will not be acting alone. Landmarks Facilities Group, of Norwalk, Conn., will address the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection components, and Silman, a consultancy based in Lower Manhattan,will handle structural engineering.
Silman, with a wood scientist, will investigate the existing heavy timber frame in more detail, including previous renovation and repair efforts, to determine the extent of deterioration, analyze the scope of reinforcement necessary, and design any repairs or reinforcement needed.
Jablonski Building Conservation, a Certified Women’s Business Enterprise in Manhattan, under the direction of Mary Jablonski and Stephanie M. Hoagland, will address material conservation. The team is known for its work on the Lower East Side Tenement Museum, the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, and the Octagon House in Irvington.
Reinert explained that Jablonski’s task is materials investigation, which includes “analysis of plaster samples, nails, and mortar samples accompanied by a written report of the findings, photographically illustrated. Paint samples can be analyzed and matched.”
Tilly is well-acquainted with Odell House; in 2001 he began working on a restoration of some exterior portions.
“What’s exciting about this kind of award is it’s also an exploration of history, so we’re going to keep learning more about how the building was built and what materials were used that we didn’t know about before,” Tilly said. “So it’s not just putting beams and bricks and mortar together, it’s a story that we’re piecing together, and we’re doing that with Susan Seal, so her research and our physical research will coalesce. [Hartsdale resident Seal is president of Friends of Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters.] That’s really the reward that comes with this kind of architectural project that keeps us going in this type of work.”
