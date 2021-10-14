The 2021-22 flu season is officially underway and doctors and educators in Scarsdale and the wider region are preparing to respond to what might be “an early and possibly severe flu season,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The influenza virus circulated at “historically low” rates during last year’s flu season, according to a recent report from the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System (NREVSS). Widespread masking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic likely contributed to the unusually mild flu season, according to the CDC, because influenza transmission is similar to coronavirus transmission. But low rates of transmission last year likely resulted in reduced rates of natural immunity this year, which led the CDC to release a statement last week urging all people aged 6 months and older to receive the flu vaccine as soon as possible.
Flu season occurs primarily from October through May, often peaking between December and February. The New York State Department of Health has not yet published its first influenza activity report of the season, but data from the CDC already shows a handful of confirmed flu cases in the state.
Dr. Scott Bookner of Scarsdale Pediatric Associates said, while it is difficult to predict how severe any given flu season will be, it is unlikely this year will be as mild as last year. “People forget that before COVID hit, we were in the middle of one of the worst flu seasons in a long time,” he said.
Children 5 and under, adults 65 and older, pregnant mothers and anyone with preexisting health conditions are at higher risk for severe flu-related illnesses, which in some cases can be fatal.
People infected with the flu generally remain contagious for about a week and should not attend work or school during that time, according to recommendations from the New York State Department of Health. The Department of Health also recommends that parents consult with a doctor before giving their children over-the-counter medication, and specifically warns that medicines containing aspirin should not be given to children or teenagers with flu symptoms.
While masking likely helped hold down the incidence of the flu last year, Bookner pointed out that there were outbreaks of other similar viruses (including parainfluenza and rhinovirus) during the same time, suggesting that masking can only go so far. Other measures, such as achieving a high rate of vaccination, will also be necessary to mitigate this year’s flu season, he said.
The flu vaccine is altered each year to better respond to emergent variants of influenza viruses. This year, the vaccine formula provides inoculation against four of the most common flu variants. There is nothing to indicate that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters might interact negatively with the flu vaccine, and the CDC encourages patients to receive both innoculations simultaneously.
Children aged 2 and over may receive the flu vaccine in the form of a nasal spray, rather than an injection. But children younger than 5 years who have any chronic health problems or who have experienced wheezing in the past year should get the injection, not the nasal spray, according to recommendations from the New York State Department of Health.
Speaking at a meeting of the Scarsdale Board of Education Oct. 4, Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said influenza mitigation has not been as high a priority for the district as monitoring and limiting the spread of COVID-19. But he expressed hope that continued mask-wearing in school, in compliance with New York’s indoor mask mandate, will help to limit flu transmission.
“We’ve had years where the flu was very difficult,” said Scarsdale Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach, alluding specifically to the H1N1 variant that sparked a major nationwide flu outbreak in 2009. “We’ve even had situations where we’ve asked classes to stay home for a few days because of the spread of the flu, but that’s very rare. With all the hygiene and public health measures we’ve already taken, we’re hopeful this year won’t be as severe as others have been in the past,” he said.
“Scarsdale Schools always does a public communication campaign to encourage people to be vaccinated” for the flu, Rauchenbach said, “and we’ll do that again this year.”
In previous years, Scarsdale Schools have collaborated with White Plains Hospital to make flu vaccines available to school staff members during designated vaccination events. Speaking at the Oct. 4 school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development Drew Patrick said that whether the district arranges such an event this year will be dependent on White Plains Hospital’s capacity.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer received his own flu shot during a public event in White Plains in September, telling constituents, “Schedule your flu shot today, don’t wait.” County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler added, “The sooner you get vaccinated, the better.”
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul received a flu shot during a press conference Oct. 13, and said: “Flu season is here. ... With lesser restrictions, we want to make sure that everybody's protected, that you don't end up getting the flu or COVID or both, which is the worst-case scenario. So I encourage people to keep wearing your mask, good hand hygiene.”
New York State released a new Public Service Announcement encouraging New Yorkers to get both a flu and COVID-19 vaccine or a booster dose, which can be received at the same time as the seasonal flu shot.
This encouragement comes at a time when hesitancy toward vaccination in general seems to be on the rise across the country.
According to data released last week by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), 44 percent of adults in the United States are unsure or do not plan to get the flu shot this year. The study found that last year about 52 percent of all U.S residents over 6 months of age received the flu shot — a percentage generally consistent with previous flu seasons. But the percentage of children to receive the vaccine fell significantly during the same time period, from 64% in 2019-20 to just 59% in 2020-21.
Children 5 years old or younger are at elevated risk for serious flu-related illnesses, according to the NFID, and in prior flu seasons about 80% of children who died from flu-related illnesses were not fully vaccinated.
“I would venture to say that probably every pediatrician in the country encounters some level of vaccine hesitancy from parents,” Bookner said, adding that this was also the case prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Part of our job as doctors is to answer questions and give accurate information about vaccines,” he said. “We can’t forget that there are many other potentially dangerous infectious diseases besides COVID, and parents should continue to make sure their children are vaccinated against those diseases, as well.”
According to the NFID, high-risk groups typically lag behind the general population in vaccination rates. Last year, for example, only 42% of adults aged 18 to 49 with at least one preexisting health condition received the flu vaccine.
As COVID-19, including new variants, continues to circulate in Westchester County — though markedly less than this time last year — doctors and health officials worry that a severe flu outbreak could place additional stress on local hospitals and health systems.
“If we were to have a bad flu season this year and there’s still COVID this winter, there may be issues with the availability of hospital beds, especially in intensive care units,” Bookner warned. He added that people who contract the flu will also have to be tested for COVID-19, which could impact the availability of tests and the promptness of test results.
CDC head Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, in a news conference last week said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and the risk of both flu and COVID-19 circulating could put additional strain on hospitals and frontline health care professionals. Getting vaccinated against flu is the best way that everyone can protect themselves and their loved ones against flu and help reduce additional demands on our health care system.”
As with COVID-19, widespread vaccination is the most robust way to protect high-risk populations against the flu, according to public health officials. “You also help your community by protecting people around you who are more vulnerable to flu complications, such as infants too young to be vaccinated, seniors, and people with chronic health conditions,” said Amler.
Flu shots are currently available at most area pharmacies, and are free at the point of service with most forms of insurance.
