Police responded Feb. 25 to a call from another Scarsdale police officer who said a dog bit him. The officer said he was setting up traffic cones at the intersection of Greenacres Avenue and Colvin Road when he saw a woman with two dogs approaching. She had one dog in her arms and the other on a leash. The leashed dog began acting aggressively and bit the officer, he said. The woman apologized and left and the officer continued to set up cones. The officers who responded to the call looked for the woman and the dog but didn’t find them. Police filled out an animal bite form to document the incident.
Unlocked car; change reported stolen
On Feb. 21, loose change was missing from an unlocked car that had been parked overnight on Boulevard. The caller said he did not wish to file a police report, only to report what happened.
On Feb. 21 another Boulevard caller reported an unlocked car was rummaged through and change was stolen. The caller also did not want to make a formal report.
Wildlife
A Donellen Road caller reported seeing a bobcat on their property Feb. 21. Police looked for the animal but couldn’t find it.
Asking for money and a ride
An E. Parkway caller Feb. 21 reported a man asking people for money and to let him use their cellphones in order to get to Elmsford. Police responded and located the man who said he contacted a friend who called an Uber for him.
She said her car was hit
Police responded to the rear parking lot of a business on E. Parkway Feb. 21 after a caller reported her car was struck while she was shopping. Police saw the car’s taillight was cracked. Video was reviewed and during the time frame police saw no other car near her car. The complainant was informed of these findings but she insisted she hadn’t been anywhere else where the damage could have happened. She finally conceded that her taillight could have been damaged on a different date. No further action was taken.
Men sleeping in cars
A caller reported a man sleeping in his car Feb. 21 at Hathaway Road and Church Lane. Police contacted the man who said he was resting his eyes while waiting for his employer who lives on Hathaway.
Another man was reported sleeping in his car Feb. 24 on Lee Road. The caller reported a dark SUV parked on her street with its lights on for 20 minutes. Police contacted the operator who said he was a taxi driver. He said he had dropped a passenger off and was resting his eyes before his next fare.
Screaming woman
A caller Feb. 21 reported hearing a woman screaming in the area of Griffin Avenue. Police responded to the location but heard no screaming and found no one in need of assistance.
Loose dog reunited with its owner
Scarsdale highway department personnel reported a loose dog Feb. 23 in the area of Post and Kingston roads. Prior to police arrival, the dog was reunited with its owner.
Looking for previous homeowner
A Garden Road woman called police Feb. 23 to say very early that morning two unknown men, one described as having a light beard and wearing a gray suit, a white shirt and a purple tie; the other similarly attired but minus the purple tie, rang her doorbell and asked to speak to the previous owner of the residence. The woman said she spoke to the men via intercom and asked them what they wanted with the previous owner. They did not respond and left, heading in an unknown direction. Police wrote a report.
It was just the wind
On Feb. 23, a Shawnee Road caller told police he thought his garage door opener was tampered with. He said nothing inside the garage was missing. On arrival, police saw no signs of tampering. The homeowner said he downloaded an app that allowed him to monitor the door and then said he’d probably left the door open himself and the wind blew open the keypad door.
Dead cat in the roadway
A caller reported what they believed to be a dead animal in the roadway Feb. 23 at Cooper and Mamaroneck roads. On arrival, police saw a dead cat and disposed of it.
Found wallets
A Union City, New Jersey, woman whose Kate Spade wallet was turned into the police station on Tompkins Road Feb. 24 was contacted by the police. After providing proof of identity, the woman was able to reclaim the wallet.
A Port Chester man who lost his wallet around Fenimore and Brewster roads Feb. 24 made arrangements to retrieve it after someone turned it in at the police station.
No soliciting without a permit
Police responded to Jefferson and Rodney roads Feb. 24 on a report of a man wearing a yellow vest asking for donations. The man told police he was with the New York Youth Club but he didn’t have a permit to solicit. He was advised to contact Scarsdale Village Hall to get the proper paperwork.
Pulled over
While conducting traffic enforcement Feb. 25 at the intersection of Post and Olmsted roads, police saw a car speeding. Police pulled over the driver who had a suspended license; several summonses were issued to the 29-year-old man from Yonkers. The owner of the car arrived to get the vehicle.
No driver’s license
While on patrol Feb. 26 in the vicinity of Popham Road and Depot Place, police saw a Land Rover incorrectly using a turning lane. Police stopped the car, and the driver, a 51-year-old Yonkers woman, showed her passport and said she doesn’t have a driver’s license. The driver was issued summonses for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to obey a traffic device.
Driveway dispute
A man hired to shovel snow off a driveway on Mamaroneck Road Feb. 25 had a disagreement with a sanitation worker doing his routine garbage pickup at the residence. The sanitation worker asked the man to put garbage cans back at the end of the driveway. This caused an argument. Each man accused the other of being rude. Police said there was no physical aggression and both parties agreed to get on with their jobs and ignore each other.
Missing engagement ring
On Feb. 26 a Madison Road resident called police and said her engagement ring was missing. She said she had last seen the ring the day before in her jewelry box. She said the only other people who had been inside her house were her housekeeper and her housekeeper’s daughter, whose name she did not know. She said the ring is worth $7,500. She said she will keep looking for it and requested documentation for insurance purposes. She called back later to say she found the ring and no further assistance was required.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a fire alarm and a report of smoke on the second floor of a house on Colonial Road Feb. 21. Firefighters determined cooking caused the smoke which was confined to an appliance. There was no fire and the home wasn’t vented.
An odor of gas was reported Feb. 21 outside a house on Brite Avenue. Firefighters did a preliminary investigation and found no readings or gas odor. It was their opinion the smell was likely from a skunk. The homeowner was advised to wait for Con Edison Gas to arrive to do its own investigation.
An alarm was unintentionally set off Feb. 22 at a residence on Harvest Drive. There was no fire in the basement as the alarm had indicated. The caller reportedly had tried to cancel a password code received, which had indicated there was a problem with a heat detector.
A hazardous condition with wires down was reported Feb. 22 at a house on Carthage Road. On arrival, firefighters saw a tree had fallen and brought down wires, causing superficial damage to the fascia and gutters of the house. Con Edison electric was dispatched.
A utility pole was compromised Feb. 23 on Richbell Road. Con Edison Electric was summoned.
A transformer was reported exploding Feb. 23 on Griffen Avenue. Wires were down and burning in the roadway. Police and firefighters blocked the road to traffic. Con Edison Electric was called to the location. All electric service in the area was shut down as multiple wires were down on adjacent streets.
Alarms went off Feb. 23 at a house under construction on Cushman Road. Firefighters checked the interior but there was no issue. The homeowner couldn’t be reached. Police asked firefighters to disable an alarm that was audible outside the house.
Cooking set off an alarm Feb. 25 at a house on Lincoln Road. Firefighters saw scorch marks but no fire. Portions of the residence were vented with portable fans.
A commercial fire alarm went off Feb. 25 on Christie Place. A security guard on the premises said she had already checked the area prior to firefighters’ arrival and had seen no problem. The area was rechecked and all was clear. Security was advised to have the alarm system serviced.
A Seneca Road caller Feb. 26 reported an odd odor inside the house near an air vent. They said it also smelled funny in the basement. Firefighters checked the boiler room and smelled the odd smell. They shut down the air handler and advised the homeowner to contact an HVAC service.
A leaky dishwasher brought firefighters to a residence on Wildwood Road Feb. 26 hours after it set off an alarm in the basement area just below the dishwasher. Water was found leaking in the basement ceiling. It was coming through a smoke detector and a flickering light. The homeowner was advised to let the area dry out after they shut down power to the affected area.
Firefighters responded Feb. 27 on a report that a car had hit a tree on the southbound lane of the Hutchinson River Parkway. On arrival, firefighters saw a car had flipped over. The driver was out of the car and in the custody of county police. Firefighters stabilized the scene.
Steam from a shower set off a smoke alarm at a house on Brite Avenue Feb. 27. The resident met firefighters at the door and said there was no problem and the house wasn’t entered.
Firefighters responded to Sage Terrace Feb. 27 when dust caused by a homeowner trying to clean out his pellet stove with a vacuum had activated a basement smoke detector. No hazards were observed.
A person smoking inside a house set off a smoke alarm Feb. 27 on Stratton Road. The alarm was unintentional and there was no fire.
Firefighters responded to a report of a grill fire Feb. 27 at a Greenacres Avenue residence. They turned off the grill’s natural gas valve. The grill was on an attached wooden deck and firefighters checked for fire but it was determined only the grill was affected. The homeowner was advised to get the grill serviced and not to use it until after it was fixed.
Smoke from cooking set off an alarm at a house on Aspen Road Feb. 27. On arrival, firefighters saw scorch marks but there was no fire.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, was compiled from official information.
