A woman called police May 8 and said a large black dog came out of a home and bit her while she was walking on Pinewood Road in the early morning. She said she screamed and the dog backed off, but came at her again, this time from the front, and bit her again. She said a person driving by saw her crying and helped her into the back seat of his car. He had seen the dog circle his car and then retreat to its yard. The bite victim said she tried to get the homeowner’s attention by sounding the car’s horn, but there was no response, and she didn’t want to get out of the car because she was afraid of the dog. She said she went to the hospital for treatment and received a rabies shot because she had no way of knowing if the dog had been vaccinated. A police officer examined her wounds; her arm was swollen with a large cut on her left elbow. Police went to the house where the dog lived and spoke with its owner. The owner said she had no idea what had transpired. Police checked the dog’s vaccination records and licensure, and filed a dog bite report with the health department.
Sick man cared for
A caller requested a welfare check on a confused man in a parking lot on East Hartsdale Avenue May 8. Police spoke with the man, who was unable to follow simple directions. Asked how long he’d been outside, the man only said he felt “confused” and “not right.” He asked to be evaluated by EMS who arrived on scene and determined he should go to White Plains Hospital. He went there voluntarily without incident.
Tenant dispute
A Campus Place woman reported on May 8 her downstairs neighbor, who has complained about her and her children since last November, repeatedly bangs on his ceiling/her floor to protest noise he hears when they walk around their own apartment. She told police the neighbor also opens his door and stands in the hallway screaming profanities at her because of the noise. The woman said she bought more rugs and additional padding to reduce sound. She said the morning she made her report to police, paper signs were all over the vestibule of her complex with the words “Slob Alert” and a picture of items on the stairs leading to her apartment. She told police a bag she left by her door fell over and some items fell out. She said she believed her angry neighbor is responsible for the signs, which she viewed as harassment. Police spoke with the downstairs neighbor to remind him that overhead noise is inevitable with apartment living and, due to the pandemic, more people are working from home. Police recommended he stop banging on the ceiling and follow up with the building management to find a resolution.
The complainant reached out to police again May 9 to report another incident with her neighbor. She said she arrived home that afternoon and saw a two-page sign on his door with pictures of items on the stairs leading to her apartment and the word “Slob” written in large letters. She said there is no way to get to her apartment without passing the signage, which upsets her. While preparing dinner, she heard the downstairs neighbor banging on the ceiling again, which caused her child to cry. The banging continued. A second report was made and the complainant was advised to contact the building’s management.
CBD lost in transit
A South Central Avenue woman told police on May 8 that a package from Massage Warehouse was supposed to be delivered to her office on Central Park Avenue. She said she received a confirmation email that her package had shipped. A UPS tracking number indicated her package was delivered on March 24, but she never received it. The package contained three CBD Clinic Pro Sport Pain Sticks valued at $108. She contacted police to document the incident.
Clash of the teens
A Fort Hill Road woman told police May 10 that her 16-year-old son received an alarming photo in a text message from a party unknown to both her and her son. Her concern was the photo is a picture of her home. She spoke to her son who said someone named Chris, who said he is also 16, got into a text war with him over a girl named Amy, whom Chris said was his girlfriend. The woman’s son said he hadn’t communicated with Chris in more than a week, and that the texted photo originated from another girl he knows as a school classmate. In addition to the photo text, screenshots and SnapChats were also sent to the woman’s son, but he told police he didn’t believe Chris would show up at his home. The mother said she was less sure and wanted the incident documented.
This report was made from official police reports from the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period from May 5 through May 11.
