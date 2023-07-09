A dog bite was reported June 28 near Campden Road and Cotswold Way. The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was no longer at the scene. According to police, she found a black dog on Cotswold Way and was holding onto it when it became excited and began barking as it saw another dog walk by. She said while it was excitedly barking, it made contact with the victim’s arm. Police located the victim and the dog, and put the dog in the patrol car of the responding officer. EMS personnel who responded prior to police arrival said the victim’s arm was scratched but the skin wasn’t broken.
The dog is believed to live on Inverness Road but the owner could not be contacted. A bite form was completed and faxed to the health department. The dog, a medium-sized black terrier, is not considered aggressive, just excited.
Shoplifters
On June 29, police went to a grocery store on S. Central Avenue on a report of two people shoplifting. A man, 45, and a woman, 27, left the store with their stolen items; an employee reported the man grabbing a bag of croutons as a final act of theft. The reporting party said he ran after them into the parking lot, at which time they abandoned the cart and the stolen items, which, except for the bag of croutons, were recovered by the store.
Police arrived and placed the two suspects under arrest; they were taken to headquarters for processing, charged with petty larceny. The stolen (recovered) items were valued by the store at $451. At the station house, it was discovered that one of the suspects was in possession of fraudulent Pennsylvania identification. Both parties were released on their own recognizance and issued a desk appearance ticket to appear in court July 19. The bag of croutons was unable to be located.
Police returned to the same grocery store July 1 after the loss prevention officer said that, using the store’s security facial recognition system, he recognized a person who had been previously forbidden to trespass at the store, but had returned to it. The subject actually was banned from the store’s White Plains location, but company rules say if you’re trespassed from one of its stores, you’re trespassed from all of them.
The suspect, a man known to the reporting party as “Alex Charlemange,” was allegedly seen on July 1 stealing gum, valued at $1.69. The store security officer advised Greenburgh police that White Plains police arrested “Alex” a few days ago for shoplifting in White Plains jurisdiction. Greenburgh police contacted White Plains police for information about the subject, but were told the department has no record of the person in its system.
Civil matter documented
Officers met June 29 with three unit owners of a condo complex on Glen Drive who reported the condo board paid $686,000 to a contracting company to complete a project, but due to a lack of permits and sample materials the town building department has put a hold on the work. The trio advised police they believe the contracting company is fraudulent and that the money paid should be refunded as it has caused an increase in the unit owner’s monthly maintenance.
Paperwork was provided to the police and one of the unit owners repeated his claim that the contractor made racially inappropriate remarks at a board meeting in April, which was, at the time, documented by a police report. That unit owner said he is the vice president of the board and requested an investigation of the contractor and his company.
Strong reaction to teasing
A reported dispute on June 29 between two technicians working at a car dealership on S. Central Avenue brought police to the scene. One man told police he was approached by another man who asked if he could work beside him. Shortly after, the first man said the second man became irate, began yelling and then approached him with a metal wrench. He said he grabbed a trashcan to defend himself and then left the garage.
Police spoke with the alleged wrench grabber, who said he was frustrated because he had too many cars to work on and the other man was laughing at him and teasing him because he was frustrated. His response to the teasing, he said, was to throw a drill against a wall. He said he told the teaser to stay away from him and that it was the teasing man who grabbed a trashcan first and came toward him. He said he only grabbed the wrench in case he had to defend himself. The manager said he saw the complainant teasing the other man, but he thought it was in a joking manner and not meant to cause harm.
Police said no one was hurt and a report of the dispute was made for documentation only.
Stolen airline miles
An E. Hartsdale Avenue man reported identity theft June 30 after learning his password information was changed without his knowledge for his airline miles account and he said an unknown party used his miles to purchase a flight valued at $1,269. The man’s overall accumulated points were greatly reduced, but none of his other credit accounts were compromised. The airline said they would close the account and transfer the man’s information to a new one. He said the airline will reimburse him for the stolen points after he provides them with a police report for documentation.
Car rummaged
A Whittier Street resident reported June 30 he noticed his car door was open and it looked like the car was rummaged through. Security footage showed two men approaching his car around 5 a.m.; they got out of a black car that could be seen previously driving up and down the street, but the license plate of that vehicle was not in view of the camera. The reporting party said nothing was taken from the car, but he wanted the incident documented.
Criminal mischief
An Old Army Road resident told police she left her house that morning and when she returned after dark, she discovered 10 windows were broken and shattered. There was no sign of forced entry and the victim said she had no idea who would do such a thing as she has no issues with her neighbors. She declined to have pictures taken of the damage and didn’t want to pursue charges. As the property is dark and secluded, police suggested she get more lighting.
Stolen wallet
A woman July 1 went to headquarters to report her wallet was stolen while she was in a grocery store on S. Central Avenue. Police viewed store video surveillance and saw two women wearing masks following the victim inside the store; one of them reached into her bag when her back was turned and lifted the wallet. The victim said purchases of $1,527.66 were made using her stolen credit cards at a Home Depot in Yonkers. She’s since notified her banks and her cards were canceled. Police issued paperwork to her so she could get a new driver’s license.
Grease fire
A Fox Glen Drive man July 1 reported he was cooking fish at home when a grease fire started. Firefighters were summoned and a wall of the house was opened to check for fire. No one was injured. Firefighters helped clear smoke from the house and said the residents could return as there was no structural damage.
Tried to pull a fast one
On July 3, the manager of a specialty store on N. Central Avenue reported a man filled his cart with items and then left the store without paying. Police responded and the reporting party pointed out the alleged thief in the parking lot. The suspect, 46, showed police a receipt for purchases made at the store in mid-June and said he was there to return items. He failed to show any receipt for the items currently in his cart, and witnesses inside the store said he flashed the old receipt in the direction of the registers as he was leaving with $589 of stolen goods. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 2.
Sad kitty
A sick feral cat was taken to the humane society in New Rochelle July 3 after being reported on Keats Avenue. The cat was described as a brown and white tabby with a tipped ear. Police said it went quietly and no one was scratched or bitten.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 28 to July 3, was compiled from official information.
