A dog bite was reported June 28 near Campden Road and Cotswold Way. The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was no longer at the scene. According to police, she found a black dog on Cotswold Way and was holding onto it when it became excited and began barking as it saw another dog walk by. She said while it was excitedly barking, it made contact with the victim’s arm. Police located the victim and the dog, and put the dog in the patrol car of the responding officer. EMS personnel who responded prior to police arrival said the victim’s arm was scratched but the skin wasn’t broken.

The dog is believed to live on Inverness Road but the owner could not be contacted. A bite form was completed and faxed to the health department. The dog, a medium-sized black terrier, is not considered aggressive, just excited.  

