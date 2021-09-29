The owner of a male Husky dog called police Sept. 20 to report her dog got loose and was hit by a car on Mamaroneck Road at Deerfield Lane. She said she found her dog on the south side of the roadway near the sidewalk, but it was already dead. A passerby reportedly saw the car that hit the dog, but the driver left the scene and the witness did not get any identifying information.
Stop that gas-powered blower
Police responded to a Tunstall Road residence Sept. 21 on a report of a gas-powered leaf blower being used in violation of village code, which prohibits the use of blowers through Sept. 30. Tickets were issued to both the homeowner and the landscaper for code violations.
License plates missing
A Tompkins Road caller Sept. 21 told the police she returned two New York State license plates to the DMV, but her insurance company said there was no record of the returned plates. The caller said she contacted the DMV and they told her to file a police report. She was issued paperwork to submit to the DMV.
Possibly blocked access
A Walworth Avenue resident complained to police Sept. 21 that nearby construction was blocking access to his driveway. Police saw road plates surrounded by cones marking off the area. The homeowner said he was seeking advice on how to move his car, given the blocked access. Patrol agreed he should be able to pull in and out of his own driveway. No further assistance was needed.
Collision over-reported
A caller reported Sept. 21 a multicar collision on Sept. 21 on Weaver Street. On arrival police saw two cars had collided. No injuries were reported and police assisted with an amicable information exchange.
Get a proper permit
A school custodian reported 15 people using the soccer field at Quaker Ridge School on Weaver Street Sept. 21 without permission. He said they were behaving in a disorderly manner and didn’t leave when he had asked them to go. The group was dispersing when police arrived. Police advised them to contact the Scarsdale Board of Education regarding proper permits to use the field. The custodian called police the next day to report the group had returned and to ask police to get them to leave the field. The responding officer told the group to get a permit from the school board and to not use the field until they do so. The group left without incident.
Too dark to drive?
A driver traveling north in the parking area of Scarsdale High School struck a lamppost Sept. 22. The 43-year-old male driver told police he hit the pole due to reduced visibility in the early morning darkness. The principal and staff were notified and the lamppost was moved to a safe area so it would not create a hazard. The driver refused to complete a deposition. No one was injured.
Just waiting for a ride
A caller Sept. 22 reported a man at the intersection of Richbell Road and Burgess Road “possibly in distress.” Police located the male who said he works for a Porsche dealership and he had just dropped off a car and was waiting for someone from the dealership to pick him up. No further action was taken.
Take the doors off first
A caller reported Sept. 22 “an old fridge” on Springdale Road put out for trash collection was a hazard because the doors were still on it. Police spoke with the homeowner who said he would take off the doors.
ID thefts and ID theft attempts
A 72-year-old Heathcote Road resident reported identity theft Sept. 22. He said an unknown person used his Social Security number to access his bank account, and linked it to another account. He didn’t report how he found out about the fraud, or whether he was out any money.
A Greenacres Road resident Sept. 23 said an unknown person used his identity to open an account without his permission. He said two weeks earlier he had received a package he didn’t order. When he contacted the company to try to return the package, they asked for his credit card number that was allegedly used to order the item. The online vendor then told the man about an account in his name, but he said it was a new account that he had not opened. The online vendor offered to provide a merchandise return label and to cancel the order. A week later the man got a call from someone who claimed to be a representative from his bank; the person wanted to verify an unusual check written in the man’s name. The man said he spoke with someone else at his bank who was completely unaware of the first caller or any unusual incidents regarding his account. He said he’s not out any money and just wanted to document the incident.
A Hamilton Road resident Sept. 24 reported fraudulent purchases made on her debit cards. She said she received a text message from Apple about a suspicious $1,100 charge. She told police she asked her bank to put a hold on her debit card and was told to go to the bank in person to be issued a new card. A report was made for documentation purposes.
Heart ache after hitting a car
An elderly female driver was transported to the hospital after a collision Sept. 23 on Overhill and Popham roads. She told police she was making a right turn out of a parking garage when she hit a legally parked and unoccupied car. Afterward, she said she was experiencing chest pain. Both cars were towed by R&D Towing from the scene.
Trash put out too early
A Rugby Lane resident called police Sept. 23 to report his neighbor puts his trash cans out too early, in violation of the collection schedule. Patrol spoke to the neighbor who said severe weather had caused his basement to flood and he had been removing garbage for several days. No trash violations were observed by police at the time.
Out of gas
Police helped a motorist who ran out of gas at Post Road and Huntington Avenue Sept. 23 to move her car to the side of the road. Patrol called R&D Towing; a tow truck responded and refueled the car. As there were no other concerns, she drove away without incident.
A man called police Sept. 25 to report his car ran out of gas at Mamaroneck and Murray Hill roads. He was walking to a gas station when patrol arrived. Police gave him a ride to the gas station and then back to his car. Everyone was wearing a face covering and the passenger side of the patrol unit was wiped down afterward.
Document my flooding, please
A Brite Avenue resident went to police headquarters Sept. 23 to request documentation of flooding believed to have happened at the resident’s house during severe weather Sept. 1. The resident reportedly had returned early from a trip because of heavy rain on that date and the residence was in an area that experienced severe flooding. The resident wanted the incident documented.
Battery died
Police responded to a caller on Popham Road Sept. 24 who said the battery to his rental truck died and he needed assistance. When police arrived, the man said someone would come with jumper cables. Police stayed with him until that person arrived.
Dead raccoon in the roadway
A dead raccoon was reported in the roadway at Heathcote and Duck Pond roads Sept. 26. Police located it and made a note for the sanitation crew to remove it.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Bethel Road Sept. 23 due to an activated natural gas detector. On arrival, they found plumbing contractors working in the area who said the alarm was activated when they were trying to shut down and remove a meter for an integrity test. Firefighters could smell a light odor of gas; they detected combustible gas levels in the basement where the meter was located. There was no odor on the first or second floors of the house, which was ventilated. Con Edison Gas checked for leaks and tagged the meter for repairs before releasing fire personnel from the scene.
Smoke was reported at a construction site on Fox Meadow Road Sept. 25. The caller told responders the house was demolished the day before and smoke was coming out from the debris. On arrival, firefighters saw the demolished house debris, but rather than smoke or fire, they saw mist from the morning dew rising at the site. No further action was taken.
Firefighters responded to Post Road on Sept. 26 for an activated gas alarm. On arrival, they checked the area with Con Edison workers and found a small leak from a connection to a gas meter. Con Edison took over and released firefighters from the scene.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, was compiled from official information.
