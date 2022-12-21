A Murray Hill Road caller Dec. 16 notified police of what she thought was a suspicious incident. She said a man came to her door, asked if she liked cats and if she wanted to buy a cat. When she showed no interest, the man left. She described him as nearly 6 feet tall and carrying an umbrella. Police looked for him without success.
A Cooper Road caller Dec. 16 told police about the same man who came to his door, trying to engage his wife in purchasing a cat or cats. The man left after she declined. Police advised them to call again immediately if they saw the man or had further interactions with him.
Domestic animal matters
A Springdale Road woman reported her neighbor’s dog bit her dog while her daughter was outside walking their dog Dec. 12. Police checked the victim dog, which did not appear injured. The owner of the aggressive dog was contacted; he said his dog broke away from the housekeeper when she was walking it. Summonses were given to the aggressor-dog’s owner and an animal bite form and dangerous dog report were completed.
A caller on Secor Road reported a man who brings his dog to the park and lets it off leash to run and play in violation of leash laws. The caller said the man was there at that moment on Dec. 12. Police came to the park but didn’t see a man — or a dog.
A woman went to police headquarters Dec. 14 to say she’d found an injured cat on Post Road. She was provided with a box to transport the cat to the New Rochelle Humane Society.
A caller reported a loose dog in the vicinity of Popham and Post roads Dec. 16. The dog was described as medium sized and white, wearing a red or orange collar. The dog’s owner was in possession of the dog prior to police arrival.
A person brought a dog they found in the area of Heathcote Road and Crossway Dec. 17 to the police station. The dog was wearing tags and police located the owner, who came to the station to retrieve the pet. They were issued tickets for having a dog at large, answerable in village court Jan. 11.
Car rummaged
A Wildwood Road caller reported someone entered her husband’s car and rummaged through it Dec. 12, leaving it in disarray. The car was not damaged and nothing was reported stolen. A report was made for documentation.
Identity theft and fraud
Police are investigating possible forgery, fraud and identity theft reported Dec. 12 by an elderly Walworth Avenue man, who said an unknown party altered and cashed two of his checks and made an online withdrawal from his account, resulting in a serious financial loss. He’s been in contact with his bank. A report was also made for documentation.
A Lyons Road caller reported his bank notified him of fraudulent transactions on his credit card totaling about $5,000. He requested a police report to help clear up the matter on Dec. 15.
Stolen car
A stolen car was reported Dec. 13 by a Crossway victim who said his 2018 blue BMW valued at $58,000 was stolen from his driveway. He reported last seeing it around 9:30 p.m. the night before. In the morning, when he stepped outside to start the car, it was gone.
Move it
A caller on Walworth Avenue reported a tree just cut down by a tree cutting company was now blocking the roadway Dec. 13. Police arrived and saw the tree was causing a hazard, contacted the tree company, told them the tree had to be moved right away and that flaggers would have to be on either side of their vehicle to assist with the safe flow of traffic.
No seat belt
Multiple summonses were issued Dec. 13 on Mamaroneck Road and Crossway to a young male Winter Springs, Florida, driver pulled over at a safety checkpoint for not wearing a seatbelt. A check of his status showed he was driving without a valid license and he’d also failed to dim his headlights.
Ran out of gas
A caller reported a disabled car on Post Road near Mamaroneck Road Dec. 14. Police located the car and spoke with the operator who said he ran out of gas and was waiting for a family member to arrive to help him refuel. That person arrived and transported him to a local gas station. No police assistance was needed.
Stolen sneakers
Criminal trespass and grand larceny were reported Dec. 14 on River Road. The victims, ages 45 and 16, reported 10 pairs of Nike shoes valued at $3,000 were stolen after their detached garage was burgled. The father said he left the house around 7 p.m. and returned 40 minutes later to discover his garage window was open and the shoes missing.
Problem with an ex
A female caller Dec. 15 reported she has an order of protection against her ex, who she believes is following her. She said she was on the northbound platform of the Metro-North train station in Scarsdale and requested assistance. On arrival, she told police her ex and several unknown women were following her. Police searched the area, but didn’t find anyone they thought was a threat. MTA police offered to escort her to her destination, but she declined their assistance.
Didn’t see the cones
Police were advised Dec. 15 by an employee of the village maintenance department of a collision reported by another village employee, who said a car that struck a damaged curb box marked by cones was pulled over on Weaver Street. The driver said she didn’t see the cones due to a backhoe being used during the roadwork. No village property was reported damaged. There was minor damage to the woman’s car. Paperwork was issued.
Wrong address
A Sherbrooke Road caller Dec. 15 reported someone dropped a strange car off in her driveway. On arrival, police saw a woman standing near the car. She said it was hers and her mechanic mistakenly left it in the wrong driveway.
Wildlife
A sick raccoon was reported Dec. 16 by an Aspen Road caller who said the animal was on her front step directly under her mailbox. On arrival police saw it appeared injured and was attempting to take shelter from the weather. She was provided with contact information for a trapper to come and deal with it.
A Boulevard caller reported what they assumed to be wolf or coyote howls in the vicinity of the park and playground Dec. 16. Police drove to the area, but heard no wildlife sounds. While there are no known wolves in the area, there are coyotes. The caller was advised to stay out of the park after dark as a precaution.
House rummaged; nothing of value taken
Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief, petty larceny and burglary reported Dec. 17 on Stonewall Road. The reporting party was unsure when these crimes might have occurred. He was away for a few days and when he returned he saw glass broken on two doors at the rear of his house. Inside, the house appeared to have been rummaged. An unspecified item valued at $18 was reported taken, but nothing else. Damage to the doors is estimated at about $500.
Pedestrian ‘bumped’
A caller notified police Dec. 16 they “bumped” a pedestrian with their car on East Parkway and Spencer Place. An ambulance was dispatched. The driver told police they were making a left hand U-turn from northbound East Parkway onto southbound East Parkway; the pedestrian was walking eastbound across East Parkway. The pedestrian said they were in the crosswalk when this happened and refused medical attention. The driver said they were distracted by a wrong-way driver and that the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
New address needed
A Richlieu Road caller asked for assistance Dec. 18 regarding an issue they’re having with the former owner of their house, who continues to have packages delivered to her old address. The reporting party said when this happens they bring the packages in so they’re not damaged by weather, but when the former resident tries to retrieve her packages, if the reporting party isn’t home, she has no access. Police suggested the packages be left outside and that the former homeowner update her online shopping websites of her new address.
Fire
An inside odor of gas reported on Tory Lane Dec. 12 brought firefighters to the residence. A 90-degree fitting in the basement ceiling connecting to the gas line supplying the gas dryer was determined to be leaking. As there was no way to isolate the leak, Con Ed Gas was notified.
Smoke from cooking brought firefighters to a residence on Murray Hill Road Dec. 12. As the condition was under control prior to their arrival, no ventilation was required.
Smoke from cooking activated an alarm Dec. 14 on Mamaroneck Road. The alarm was reset and no hazards were observed inside the residence.
A faulty carbon monoxide detector that wouldn’t stop chirping brought firefighters to a house on Catherine Road Dec. 13. The house was checked for harmful levels; none were found. Firefighters assisted the homeowner in deactivating the detector. Other detectors in the home were presented for examination and were okay.
Firefighters assisted a resident who lost keys in a storm drain/sewer on Garth Road and Freightway Dec. 13. A roof hook was utilized to retrieve the keys.
Edgewood Elementary School was evacuated Dec. 14 when a fire alarm was activated. Firefighters went to the location on Roosevelt Place, where a school custodian directed them to the area where the alarm was activated. No hazards were found, the alarm was reset and the building reopened.
A car was seen straddling the sidewalk Dec. 14 on Popham Road following a single-car collision. On arrival, firefighters saw it resting on a crosswalk signal post. The driver and passenger refused medical attention and the car was towed. Firefighters assisted in cleaning up fluid spilled on the roadway.
Firefighters went to a residence on Heathcote Road Dec. 15 after a carbon monoxide detector was activated. On their arrival, they saw a carpet cleaning business operating a generator outside in their van. Levels were detected in the entryway of the house and elevated readings were detected inside the structure. Firefighters shut down the generator and the home was ventilated. Workers were advised to move the van further away from the house.
Painters working in a laundry room in a basement on Carstensen Road activated a natural gas alarm Dec. 15. The space was metered and no levels were found. The gas alarm was reset and firefighters said there was no problem.
A car struck a utility pole and a fire hydrant Dec. 17 on Mamaroneck and Murray Hill roads. On arrival, firefighters saw the top of the pole sheared off and sitting on top of the car with wires, the mounted transformer penetrating the roof. The driver and occupant self-extricated with no injuries. The hydrant was also severed and water was flowing. Con Ed Electric and the Scarsdale water department were summoned and police were on scene to assist with traffic. Con Ed said they were assembling a bigger crew to correct the problem as several houses in the area were without power. The water department was able to shut down the water leak. The operator said he was texting and distracted, causing him to veer off the roadway, resulting in the collision.
A hair dryer being used in a house on Corell Road set off a fire alarm Dec. 18, bringing firefighters. No hazards were observed and the alarm was reset.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, was made from official reports.
