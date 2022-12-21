Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A Murray Hill Road caller Dec. 16 notified police of what she thought was a suspicious incident. She said a man came to her door, asked if she liked cats and if she wanted to buy a cat. When she showed no interest, the man left. She described him as nearly 6 feet tall and carrying an umbrella. Police looked for him without success.

A Cooper Road caller Dec. 16 told police about the same man who came to his door, trying to engage his wife in purchasing a cat or cats. The man left after she declined. Police advised them to call again immediately if they saw the man or had further interactions with him.

