In order to avoid a weak fleet, Department of Public Works superintendent Jeff Coleman made a pre-budget presentation to the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees Oct. 11, something he missed the boat on last year. By the time Coleman made a detailed budget season presentation about the village’s aging vehicles last year, it was a bit late to join the parade of needs.
In opening his report, Coleman said there were certain things he “wanted to drive home today,” and added, “I’m hoping to leave you tonight with confidence that the investments that you make in our fleet replacement program are well thought out.”
Coleman educated the board about what is “truly a partnership” at the central garage between the village and the Scarsdale School District. The overall $3.4 million annual operating budget covers 12 employees — two foremen, eight mechanics, an office assistant and a parts clerk — and service on all village and school vehicles, with 40% of that budget funded by the school district, which is billed monthly for repairs, parts and fuel. New DPW software that is now in place showed that 2,016 work orders were completed in the last 12 months, data the department didn’t have in past years.
The bulk of the budget is for staffing and fuel costs and the new software allows the department to track the time spent by the mechanics on each vehicle, the cost of each repair, including parts, and any exterior repairs by outside service providers.
“What we weren’t capturing before in any good way was the staff time,” Coleman said. “Staff time was being charged in an unburdened fashion. It was simply the salary and what was put in there was inconsistent. We really didn’t have a very good handle for that when we started to put this program together a few years ago. Then what was really telling is when we went backwards last summer and plugged that information in…
“The repair history, the repair costs, that will be an active live number going forward. We’ll have good data on that where I’ll really admit last year I was unprepared and didn’t have that information for you, I couldn’t provide that for you [with] any accuracy at all because staff time wasn’t in it — and that was the bulk of the [cost for] repairs.”
The department also has invested in a new security system, a new ventilation system that is forthcoming, new inventory software, and fuel software with “security enhancements” to track consumption and time of fill-up.
It is making “a world of difference” in the inventory control, said Coleman, and should help the DPW avoid any possibility of multiple or overlapping orders.
Another “small upgrade, but meaningful one” is diagnostic equipment that allows the mechanics to download trouble codes and see what type of work needs to be done instead of waiting for a dealer or outside mechanic to diagnose and repair issues.
While most of the work done for the school district involves buses, including two inspections per year, the village has 119 vehicles of all sizes and functions — “quite a variety,” Coleman said — between the sanitation, highway, water, police, fire, recreation and public works departments, along with Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Some of the vehicles are used daily, some seasonally, some on occasion, but they “all need to be maintained regularly and at some point they need to be replaced.”
In past years, Coleman would tell the board about annual needs, but now he is looking further down the road at a Planned Fleet Replacement Program where his department will constantly assess each vehicle and determine the best time to replace it, based on things like average expected lifetime for each type of vehicle, which varies by make and model; how much time and money has been spent servicing the vehicle over its lifetime; how much it could receive at auction upon replacement; and, now with supply chain issues a constant concern, how long it will take to actually replace a particular vehicle.
One example Coleman gave was a garbage truck which typically is in service for 16 years — though they often last longer because they are stored inside, because the village doesn’t pick up trash from large apartment complexes and because the “routes are tight,” cutting down on the mileage racked up. A garbage truck can now take a year and a half or two years to receive after it is ordered, so forward thinking is key, he said.
Over the summer, a DPW intern took a lot of the department’s paper trail and entered the data in the new software to give a “very clear picture of what we’re spending over the life of each vehicle,” Coleman said.
The department also has to keep in mind “consequences of failure,” including how long a disabled vehicle will be out and if there is a spare vehicle available to avoid a lag in services.
In his presentation, Coleman gave two vehicle examples for the board. One was a brush chipper, the lone of its kind in the fleet, purchased for $38,000 in 2003. It is used daily about 75% of the year, including evenings and overnights after storms. Thus far, $23,561 has been spent repairing it, which is 62% greater than the suggested industry standard of $51%, and it has “become unreliable” as it overheats and shuts down, though it could fetch about $11,000 at auction. A new replacement could be had in four or five months for $108,000. It is a priority for the 2023-24 budget.
One of the village’s garbage trucks that has 13 years on the road was another example. Coleman said it is in “fair condition” and has been “well-maintained.” While the anticipated replacement year is 2026, it would need to be in next year’s budget due to the lag in ordering time. There was a $200,000 initial purchase price, it has nearly $100,000 in repair history, would auction for $35,000 and will cost $339,000 to replace.
With his new Planned Fleet Replacement Program, Coleman is hoping to avoid what is called a “Fleet Maintenance Death Spiral.”
“If you don’t fund a program appropriately or you underfund it for a year or several years, the fleet condition will deteriorate,” he said. “You’ll have an increase in unplanned repairs because of that. Your spare vehicles and other equipment are pressed into service where they normally wouldn’t get much service and they’re going to require more unplanned repairs and more maintenance. The amount of preventive maintenance will decline on your fleet overall because your staff, which has a finite number of hours, is working to keep everything up and running that they normally wouldn’t.
“Then the fleet will continue to deteriorate and it will go around and around and around in a circle. We’re not in that, thank goodness. You’ve invested a significant amount of money during this past budget season, including an amount for us to catch up, which will keep us from falling into the death spiral here.”
In 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021, the village spent $380,000 or less on vehicle replacement. In 2019, 10 vehicles cost about $1.5 million and in 2023 the estimate for 11 vehicles is $2.1 million. Last year Coleman recommended a $1.9 million one-time catch-up and $150,000 “each year going forward for foreseeable future.” Nine months later, he said, the cost for vehicles is “climbing rapidly.” He likened it to what happened with pavement projects over the years that went largely ignored.
Mayor Jane Veron noted that when she joined the board they “inherited roads that had not been invested in” and had to play catch-up throughout the village, which still has many roads in need of repair.
Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone said he appreciates the multiyear approach, which will help not only the current board, but future village boards, see the bigger picture.
“I think at the moment we’re pretty darn far behind and we’ve got to catch up … but the goal would be for us to smooth it over and in one or two years where we’re lumpy we’ll come to you with an increase …,” Coleman said.
Veron asked if electric vehicles were being considered. Coleman said the department looks for “opportunities” for electric vehicles, but noted the heavier machinery is “not there yet,” but for lighter vehicles there is often grant funding that can be applied.
Trustee Ken Mazer asked about “buyers’ groups” or “assembly of municipalities” that might be accessed to negotiate better prices. Coleman said municipalities are allowed to piggyback on other contracts under state law, which can certainly save the village money. There are also state and national cooperatives that could provide savings. Once any replacement is approved by the village, Coleman said, he will be able to “shop around.”
“Probably the most difficult thing that we’re finding right now is specifications for vehicles based on what’s out there, what’s available and how long we’re going to be willing to wait,” Coleman said, adding that sometimes it can be better to hold off a few months to get “something better” that will “last longer.”
Coleman said all figures and assessments are updated monthly and he looks forward to returning during budget season with updated details to help keep the village’s fleet and services running smoothly.
