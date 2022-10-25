Scarsdale Village Trucks photo

The Village of Scarsdale currently has 119 vehicles in its fleet.

 Valerie Abrahams Photo

In order to avoid a weak fleet, Department of Public Works superintendent Jeff Coleman made a pre-budget presentation to the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees Oct. 11, something he missed the boat on last year. By the time Coleman made a detailed budget season presentation about the village’s aging vehicles last year, it was a bit late to join the parade of needs.

In opening his report, Coleman said there were certain things he “wanted to drive home today,” and added, “I’m hoping to leave you tonight with confidence that the investments that you make in our fleet replacement program are well thought out.”

