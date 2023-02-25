The first budget study session presentation made to the Scarsdale Board of Education didn’t go as the board expected on Monday, Feb. 13. After a long discussion, the board tasked the administration with presenting different ways to fund the overdue and long-discussed high school auditorium project and to propose and show the impact of further cuts to get below the tax cap levy limit.
“We owe it to the community to narrow the gap … to do the best we can to get it as close as we can [to the tax cap limit], making the cuts that we feel like we can that we feel would not expose us in any way, or materially worsen the experience of our students and teachers and those who use our buildings and our facilities,” said school board member Jim Dugan.
Much of the discussion among the board members centered around the auditorium, the merits of some of the expenses involved, including acoustics upgrades, and ways to potentially scale back and how to proceed. There was consensus to continue to prioritize the project and the administration will present more about the various ways to get the project done through the budget or bond scenarios at the next budget meeting. Board member Colleen Brown wondered if a fundraising effort could offset some costs.
Board vice president Ron Schulhof said the auditorium should be done “right,” as it’s a project that will last for decades to come, no matter how it’s funded. He also noted this is the first time such major inflation will impact a budget since the passage of the tax cap levy limit.
In order to go over the limit, 60% of the community — a supermajority — would have to vote in favor of the budget. If that were to fail, the board could either try to push that through on a second vote or get below the tax levy limit for the second vote because if it fails a second time the budget reverts back to the previous year’s budget, which would eliminate even more money from the next budget.
“I don’t know that I want to cut the other things that we could cut, but I want to understand what the trade-offs are before I say that we’re willing to go over the tax cap because as a board we need to understand what those trade-offs are. We need to be confident in our decisions and we need to be able to stand up to the community if we are going to go over the tax cap and we need to be able to say, ‘We need these extra $800,000 for this reason,’” board president Amber Yusuf said.
Schulhof has “trepidation” in using reserves in that if reserves are used this year, what happens if the following year is a “tough year,” what is the impact on the district’s ability to be flexible going forward?
“One of the values that we have in this community is we are community that funds public education very strongly, so that allows us to deliver new programs,” Schulhof said. “I don’t want to box us into a place where we can’t continue to do that.”
Two main scenarios were presented, one that includes the auditorium project, one that doesn’t, and then there were revised drafts of each scenario with what the district called “carefully identified and targeted expenditure reductions and applications of designated fund balance as revenues to offset tax levy.”
With so many questions in the air about the auditorium, potentially exceeding the tax levy limit and potentially using reserves to offset rising costs, and with the administration looking for guidance at the end of the presentation, the “typical” budget book was not yet produced, according to Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick, who called the budget “a means to an end.”
“In broadest terms, the essential work of our schools is to provide a world-class education, ensuring our students are well prepared for their next level of education,” Patrick said. “We’re also increasingly concerned with the importance of student well-being and recognize that our work must contemplate ways we can help our youngsters to be good at learning and good at life. While the concept of educating the whole child has long been a core value in Scarsdale, the novel challenges brought about by the increasing presence of technology in our lives, and especially social media, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused us to deepen our focus on what it means to be successful and what we can do in and outside the classroom to help our students flourish. These broad objectives serve as an important decision-making lens for us, especially with respect to the budget.”
Among the things administrators touted the proposed budget as accomplishing are maintaining high quality teaching and learning, aligning with goals and the strategic plan, maintaining staffing levels, focusing on well-being and belonging, support the Reveal Math rollout, supporting infrastructure and technology, creating authentic global opportunities, supporting sustainability projects, working with experts and visiting artists, building upon special education programs, supporting diversity, equity and inclusivity, improving wireless connectivity and communications systems, elevating district cleaning standards at the high school, upgrading new financial and human resources software, starting an overdue comprehensive transportation study and facilities upgrades that include the high school auditorium renovation, building infrastructure and doing a shared fields study with the village and an updated study of school building roofs.
Staffing and enrollment projections were presented in January. The second and third budget study sessions will take place March 6 and 20, with a public forum March 27 and adoption of the budget by the board April 17. The public will vote on the budget May 16.
The administration reminded the board of the proposed staffing increases: $200,000 for two full-time social-emotional learning contractors at the elementary school level; a .5 Committee on Preschool Special Education (CPSE) chairperson; converting a full-time CSE chairperson to a full-time administrator; converting an office aide to an eight-month office clerk; adding a full-time custodian at the high school; and adding three full-time contingency positions (special education at the middle school, special education at the high school and one to-be-determined position).
When asked why the contingency positions were for special ed specifically, Patrick said, “We don’t fit kids into programs, we design our programs to fit the kids. Kids are growing and changing and developing and we do the best to anticipate the setting they’re going to need on the continuum of services. In some cases we’re not sure whether we need a setting that doesn’t exist as it currently is configured, which may require more staffing or not …”
Budget draft No. 1 includes a $4.97 million transfer to capital, mostly from the previous bond, to cover the bulk of the potential $4.7 million auditorium project, in addition to other smaller projects, and would see the maximum allowable tax levy at 2.69%. The $184,057,667 proposal is a 6.21% increase over the 2022-23 budget, with an estimated 4.55% tax levy increase.
Budget draft No. 1a excludes the auditorium project and drops the tax levy limit down to 1.94%. It lowers the budget to $179,323,086, or an increase of 3.48% from the current year, with an estimated 3.8% tax levy increase.
Both versions are about $3 million over the tax levy limit. The tax rate increases for Scarsdale and the Mamaroneck strip are yet to be determined.
The administration broke down several areas of expenditures prior to offering the other two budget scenarios.
Three percent of the budget is for transportation. The current year was a proposal of $4.6 million, but the actual number is about $4.9 million. The new proposal of $4,982,297 represents a 7.74% budget-to-budget increase or an actual 0.87% increase.
The district’s fleet employs 63 drivers and bus monitors, and travels about 650,000 miles per year with about 2,000 students, 297 of whom travel to 58 private and parochial schools and special education programs in the tri-state area. Like last year, the proposal includes $297,500 for vehicle replacement.
Assistant Superintendent for Business and Facilities Stuart Mattey noted that according to New York State law, all new bus purchases must be zero emission/electric by 2027 and all fleets must be zero emission/electric by 2035. Between rising costs and supply chain issues — it can take two years to get a new vehicle — Mattey called it a “lofty aspiration.” It is unclear what state and federal funds may be available.
In discussing debt service and lease purchases, Mattey said there is 7.5% proposed/projected budget-to-budget decrease to $6.9 million of debt service, with the 2018 bond project wrap-up being a “major player,” and lease purchases rising slightly, up $12,937 to $2,457,391. Those two categories comprise 5% of the budget.
Mattey said the big fall-off in debt services will be in the 2027-28 school year, so conversations for future bond projects should start next year.
Projected employee benefits will increase 6.78% to about $41 million from the actual expenditure slightly above $38 million, which was lower than the projected $41,564,763. Employee benefits make up 22% of the budget.
Director of Physical Education, Health & Athletics Ray Pappalardi said the athletic department’s budget starts from scratch each year to assess inventory, needs and costs. This year’s budget proposal is about $2.4 million, up 7.22% from last year’s proposed budget.
Pappalardi said major factors for the increase in last year’s actual budget and this year’s proposed budget are inflation costs for supplies and uniforms; postseason success, which led to higher travel and hotel costs; the goal of having two coaches per team; having another assistant athletic director; and adding programs at the middle school (noncompetitive boys volleyball and winter track) and high school (fencing).
The administrators then presented drafts No. 2 ($183,190,957) and 2a ($178,456,376). No. 2 includes reductions from draft No. 1 that keeps the tax levy limit at 2.69%, but brings the dollar amount to $824,851 over the limit. Budget draft 2a excludes the auditorium and brings the tax levy to 1.94% and the overage to $832,551.
The reductions include either cutting or putting off $150,000 for furniture replacement, saving $200,000 by putting off software and hardware purchases and upgrades; a net savings of $250,000 districtwide each year to sign a five-year commitment to Cenergistics, to reduce energy usage and costs; delaying the hiring of a high school custodian at $65,710; saving $150,000 in special education undesignated placements; saving $25,000 on drinks and desserts for meetings; and delaying $10,000 for additional high school clubs. Patrick said Cenergistics is available to make a presentation at the next budget meeting March 6.
Mattey also discussed saving about $1.3 million in assigned benefits reserves.
“Just to be clear, if that $830,000 gap that we’ve left off tonight were clear and easy, we would have come forward with that tonight,” Patrick said.
Yusuf replied, “I think that asking you to come back with those kinds of proposals it will hopefully be clear to this board whether we want to move forward with that or not.”
