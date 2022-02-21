The first draft 2022-23 school budget, presented during a budget session Feb. 14, shows an approximately $7.56 million increase from last year’s adopted budget, up 4.5% over last year, for a total preliminary proposed budget of $174,379,876.
The proposed 4.5% increase is the highest percentage for the district over the last 10 years. The primary driver of the proposed budget increase is personnel with a net increase of 10.5 full time equivalent (FTE) professional positions and 8.3 FTE civil service employees. Last year after the budget was adopted, the district added 3.5 teachers, which the 2022-23 budget will absorb, with seven additional FTE teachers or other professional staff recommended for the next school year.
The proposed professional staff increase includes three teachers in the elementary schools to cover actual and contingent enrollment increases among students with disabilities, while maintaining the district’s average class size of 20 students in grades K-5. The middle school would gain one psychologist, a social worker, a special education teacher and a computer teacher. At the high school level, the plan is to add a psychologist and a social worker, primarily to address students’ mental health needs, which have increased due to the pandemic.
According to draft budget released Feb. 14, enrollment for next year is projected to decrease by 63 students overall, with 37 fewer students among the five elementary schools, 19 fewer in the middle school but possibly seven more students in the high school.
In the civil service category, there is a proposal to add a groundskeeper and a cleaner, and to reorganize part-time district clerks to full-time status over 10 months, for an overall budget-to-budget increase of 8.3 FTE.
The preliminary proposed budget includes a $160,617,426 tax levy, an increase of $6.2 million or 4.04% from last year. The anticipated allowable tax levy increase (or “tax cap”) in New York this year is 3.5%, which means the district’s draft budget proposal is about 0.55% over the tax cap. That is equivalent to $845,140. If the district’s proposed tax levy increase remains over the cap in the final budget plan, which must be finalized in mid-April, the budget must be approved by 60% of voters in the budget vote on Tuesday, May 17.
The proposed 4.04% tax levy increase in the 2022-23 draft budget is the highest percentage increase since the 2015-16 budget In all previous years, the tax levy growth has been below the tax cap, ranging from 1.2% to 2.7% since the 2016-17 budget.
The district is anticipating a 18.37% budget-to-budget increase in sales tax revenue for a total of approximately $1.8 million. In 2019 the county increased sales taxes and the amount it allocates to schools, bringing about 40% more revenue in that line item over previous years.
Instructional expenses, which account for about 80% of the school budget, are projected to increase year over year by $5 million, or 5%, to $100 million for 2022-23, partially due to salary increases in renegotiated contracts that expired June 30, 2021. The proposed budget allocates $18.2 million for special education, a 11% budget-to-budget increase, or 3.27% increase to the estimated expended budget. Instructional support would increase by $243,000 or 11.7% budget-to-budget.
Another large portion of the budget includes employee benefits, including Teachers’ and Employee Retirement Systems which will see mandated contributions increase by 10.29%, but according to the draft budget, that increase will be offset by a transfer from the district’s reserves established for this purpose.
The draft budget for district facilities for 2022-23 totals $13,026,235, an increase of $549,039, or 4.4%, compared to 2021-22, while safety, security and emergency management services proposal totals $1.2 million, which is a decrease of $159,100 from last year.
The next budget session will take place on Monday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. in room 170-172 at Scarsdale High School on Brewster Road.
