A 40-year-old woman was struck by a car while in a crosswalk on Popham Road Aug. 2 at the intersection of East Parkway. The driver, later identified as Thomas Michael Berry, 62, of Bronxville, did not stop and left the scene. He was later contacted and agreed to go to police headquarters where he was arrested, charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. According to police, Berry said he didn’t see the woman. He was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17.
Rolled off flatbed
A Windsor Lane resident told police Aug. 2 his shrubbery, a lightpost and cobblestone curbing in front of his house were damaged after a car being towed across the street rolled off a flatbed truck causing the damage. Police spoke with the private tow company which agreed to pay for the damage. Paperwork was issued.
Unsatisfactory work
A Cooper Road resident Aug. 2 called police to say he was unsatisfied with work a contractor did on his driveway and doesn’t want to pay. Police spoke with the homeowner and the contractor, and said it was a civil matter, not a police matter.
Car entered
A Gatehouse Road resident Aug. 2 reported someone entered her car the night before, removing sunglasses, a phone charger and about $10 in loose change. She said she forgot to lock her car. A report was made for documentation.
Change of address, not
A Brite Avenue man told police Aug. 2 someone filed a notice to change his address and his mail has been going to another location. He was notified of the change by the post office. The postal inspector is investigating. A report was made.
This solicitor is OK
A Cooper Road resident complained to police Aug. 2 about someone soliciting in the area. Police located a man with a clipboard and his supervisor. They provided documentation showing they have permission to solicit and no further action was taken.
Identity theft
A Heathcote Road resident Aug. 3 came to police headquarters to report identity theft. He said a credit card account was fraudulently opened in his name but the card had not been used. He notified his bank and the account was closed. A report was made for documentation.
Was it a scam?
An Ogden Road resident Aug. 4 reported she might be a scam victim. She said she signed up for TSA precheck on a website that she later thought might be fake although she did not mention why she thought the site was a scam. She was advised to contact the three major credit bureaus. She told police she already contacted the Federal Trade Commission. A report was made.
She doesn’t like music?
An organizer for concerts in the park on Chase Road told police Aug. 4 a woman known to police was interfering with setup for the event. The woman was located holding a picketing sign that said “Sh*tty but Legal.” Police said she was not interfering or disrupting the concert. The event coordinator was advised the woman wasn’t doing anything illegal or breaking any law or village code. The picketer said she would be peacefully protesting during the concert. As she was not causing a disturbance, police left her alone.
Found dog
A person went to police headquarters Aug. 4 with a dog found wandering loose. The dog was reunited with its owner.
Unruly library patron
The director of the Scarsdale Public Library on Olmsted Road asked police Aug. 5 to assist with an unruly patron, but that person was gone by the time police arrived. About an hour later, the director called again to report the person had returned and was making inappropriate comments. The director reportedly banned the person from the library premises until Nov. 5. Police found the person and clarified they were not to return until the November date. No further action was taken.
Time to leave
A Chesterfield Road homeowner told police Aug. 5 a court order advising the terms of occupancy of his home was being violated by a person who was erroneously given permission to occupy the residence. The caller asked the police to go to the house and report back what they found. Police looked over the documents and went to the residence, where they spoke with the occupier who was instructed to leave, and they did.
Security camera was moved?
A Fox Meadow Road resident told police Aug. 5 someone moved a security camera from the front door and placed it on the lawn. Police examined the camera and said they thought the mounting bracket wasn’t secured so the camera fell off the door frame and rolled onto the lawn. The camera wasn’t damaged and police assisted the homeowner in properly mounting it.
No wires were cut
A security company contacted police Aug. 5 to check a residence on Quaker Center on behalf of the homeowner, who wasn’t there, regarding an inactive alarm, which the homeowner thought was suspicious. The homeowner specifically said they thought the alarm’s wires had been cut. Police responded to the address and found the house was secure and there were no cut wires or evidence of criminal activity.
Just the plumbers
A Heathcote Road caller Aug. 6 reported two men looking in windows of a building. Police arrived and spoke to the men who said they were plumbers waiting for the keyholder to the Scarsdale Medical Center so they could do plumbing work. Police said nothing was out of order and left the area.
Collisions
Two cars crashed into each other Aug. 1 on Sprague Road. No one was injured and no cars required tow. Police assisted with paperwork.
One person was injured in a two-car collision Aug. 1 on Heathcote Road. One car traveling west slowed down to make a turn when it was struck from behind by another car. No one was taken to the hospital.
Two people were injured in a two-car collision Aug. 3 on Mamaroneck Road. One driver was trying to turn left while another car was making a left turn off the exit ramp of the Hutchinson River Parkway. Both cars were towed by R&D Towing. No one was taken to the hospital.
Two people were injured Aug. 3 in a two-car collision on School Lane. One car was traveling southbound when it hit a parked van. The driver of the first car said he fell asleep at the wheel. The van was pushed approximately 10 feet from where it was parked and then hit a tree. There was a person in the back of the van. Both people in the van were evaluated by medics. One refused medical treatment, the other was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Fire
Firefighters repsonded to a report of smoke coming out of a cooking range vent Aug. 1 at a house on Canterbury Road. Firefighters found no fire and no hazard.
A person vaping in a men’s restroom Aug. 1 at the Quaker Ridge Golf Club on Griffen Road set off a smoke alarm which brought firefighters. On their arrival, an employee said vaping set it off. Firefighters investigated and concurred.
An old carbon monoxide detector that malfunctioned brought firefighters to a residence Aug. 1 on Cushman Road. The resident was advised to replace the device.
Firefighters found a light haze of smoke Aug. 2 when they entered a basement at a residence on Hillview Drive. A fire alarm had activated inside the house; firefighters were aware of smoke testing of sewers in the area. Firefighters began ventilating the house and consulted with the smoke test contractor to recreate the smoke test, which was confirmed to be the source of the elevated carbon monoxide reading in the basement upon firefighters’ arrival. Con Edison Gas was contacted and the water department was told of a broken hydrant in front of the house.
Firefighters responded Aug. 2 to a residence on Murray Hill Road when a carbon monoxide alarm activated in a crawl space and boiler room. The homeowner said a heating and cooling contractor had been doing work using an acetylene torch in the house. Con Edison Gas was contacted and firefighters met with the contractor. All equipment was working safely when firefighters left.
Fire and ambulance personnel responded to a two-car collision Aug. 3 on School Lane and Lockwood Road. Both occupants were out of their cars prior to police arrival. The SUV and a work van both had front-end damage. Absorbent was applied to the roadway for leaked fluids and both vehicles were towed.
Firefighters went to the scene of a motorcycle collision Aug. 5 on the Bronx River Parkway, southbound. Two injured people were on the ground; they were taken to Westchester Medical Center. One man was reported struggling to breathe and coughing blood.
Firefighters responded Aug. 7 to a residence on Brookfield Road when a fire alarm activated. On arrival, firefighters found the residents were dining outside on a rear patio. They said the alarm was set off by cooking and they’d reset it. They refused to let fire personnel in to check the area.
A Greenacres Avenue resident Aug. 7 also refused to let firefighters inside the house after they responded to an activated alarm. The resident said the alarm was set off by cooking and they’d reset it.
A natural gas-fired water heater submerged in over an inch of water brought firefighters Aug. 7 to a house on Morris Lane. High levels of carbon monoxide were detected. The homeowner’s plumber arrived on scene and said, since the water heater was brand new, it was not the problem. Con Edison arrived and said the problem was the water heater. The plumber said he would remove the standing water from the area and work on the water heater. Con Ed tagged the device, and the scene was turned over to one of their representatives.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, was compiled from official reports.
