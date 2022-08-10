Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A 40-year-old woman was struck by a car while in a crosswalk on Popham Road Aug. 2 at the intersection of East Parkway. The driver, later identified as Thomas Michael Berry, 62, of Bronxville, did not stop and left the scene. He was later contacted and agreed to go to police headquarters where he was arrested, charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. According to police, Berry said he didn’t see the woman. He was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17.

 

