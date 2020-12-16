Jasmine Ramirez, 27, from the Bronx, was arrested Dec. 12 on Post and Murray Hill roads charged with DWI first offense, aggravated DWI for having a B.A.C. of .18% or more, driving with inadequate lighting and driving infractions.
Patrol noticed Ramirez’s white Mazda around 11:20 p.m. that evening driving south on Old Post Road. The car had no lights on and Ramirez failed to maintain her lane. When she veered into oncoming traffic, police initiated a traffic stop. When Ramirez rolled down the window, the inside of her car smelled strongly of alcohol. Her eyes were glassy and her speech was slurred. Asked if she’d been drinking, she said she had a couple of cocktails just minutes before. When asked to hand over her license and registration, she instead produced copies of parking tickets. Additional units were summoned. She was asked to perform a field sobriety test, which she failed. The Alco-Sensor test was administered and Ramirez was placed under arrest. She took the DataMaster test at police headquarters, which showed a high B.A.C. level. She was processed, photographed and fingerprinted and issued tickets before being released on her own recognizance. She was issued a court summons for Dec. 30. Ramirez was advised her car was parked and told she could retrieve it the next day.
Bird song
Roosters were reported crowing on Brewster Road Dec. 7. Patrol arrived and got out of the car in the vicinity to listen, but heard nothing that would count as a violation. The caller reported the roosters again on Brewster Road Dec. 11. Police remained in the area for a while but didn’t hear any crowing.
Found purse or wallet
While on patrol Dec. 7 on Mamaroneck Road, police found a small purse or wallet in the weeds and bushes of the parking area at Crossway athletic fields. There were a few items in the bag, including one item valued at about $20. Attempts were made to contact the bag’s owner, a person believed to live in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The attempts were unsuccessful. The bag was held for safekeeping.
Identity theft
A Fox Meadow Road resident called police Dec. 7 to report being the victim of identity theft. She said she got a letter from the Department of Labor about her unemployment claim, but she never filed a claim. She’s not out any money but wanted the incident documented.
A Crossway resident told police Dec. 11 he got a letter from the Department of Labor telling him someone used his name to apply for unemployment benefits. The attempt was unsuccessful. The man said he will be monitoring his accounts and as of now hasn’t suffered any financial loss or experienced other fraudulent activity.
A Lee Road caller Dec. 12 said he received a letter from the Department of Labor advising him someone attempted to collect unemployment benefits using his information. He said he was trying to speak to someone on the phone but the Department of Labor line is only open weekdays. He asked that a report be made.
Keypad was tampered with?
An elderly Edgewood Road resident reported Dec. 7 the exterior light and keypad outside her home were functioning improperly. Police offered to send someone over to check, but the caller said that was unnecessary as her son was on his way. She requested additional drive-bys as she believes the keypad may have been tampered with.
Unwanted package
Police responded to the Immaculate Heart of Mary School on Boulevard Dec. 8 on a report of an unwanted package left at the school entrance. Police spoke to the assistant principal and other school officials who showed a small accordion-style folder that was left by an unknown person. Police picked up the folder, which appeared empty. After being told the item wasn’t dangerous, the assistant principal requested that police dispose of it.
Potholes
A large pothole was reported on the northbound lane of Weaver Street just north of Crossway Dec. 7. Police put up traffic cones to warn drivers and notified the New York State Department of Transportation.
Money in the mailbox
A Rochambeau Road resident told police Dec. 8 he found a gift card worth $200 in his mailbox. He said the gift card was addressed to someone who is not part of the man’s household, although the name on the gift card was the man’s name. The man wanted nothing to do with it and the property was photographed and put in the evidence locker.
Stolen car, cars broken into
A Reimer Road resident Dec. 10 reported her car stolen overnight. The car, an Audi valued at $42,950, was last seen the day before when it was parked in the woman’s driveway.
A Parkfield Road man Dec. 10 reported his car was broken into overnight and something taken. He said the car was unlocked and what was missing was a Goyard purse valued at $2,000. The purse was empty. A report was made.
A Brite Avenue man Dec. 10 said his Ford Expedition was entered overnight but nothing was stolen. He said a report was unnecessary.
A Harvest Drive resident Dec. 10 said his Jeep Cherokee was entered overnight but nothing was taken. He said the car was rummaged through. He also declined making a formal report about the incident.
Valuables were reported taken Dec. 10 from a Mercedes parked in the driveway of a house on Reimer Road. The homeowner said the car was unlocked; it appeared to have been rummaged through. A tennis bag with four rackets inside was missing. The homeowner did not request a formal report be made at this time.
Screen out of place
A Murray Hill Road resident called police Dec. 10 to ask whether an officer could walk through her house because she had returned home to find a window screen out of place. Nothing appeared tampered with. She was told to notify her alarm company and call police if she later noticed anything missing.
Loud music
A Lawrence Road resident Dec. 11 reported loud music and voices in the vicinity of Mamaroneck and Graham roads. Patrol heard loud voices coming from a backyard. When the homeowner was advised there’d been a complaint the people involved said they’d go inside for the rest of the evening. The homeowner refused to give a name to the police. Nothing seemed out of order. Police left the scene.
Flashing lights
A caller told police Dec. 11 a house at the intersection of Brookby and Wheelock roads had flashing lights inside. Police saw multiple houses with Christmas decorations. No houses had flashing interior lights.
Napping man reported
A homeless man was reported Dec. 12 sleeping in a Harwood Court doorway. Police spoke to the man who said he was making his way to New York City but he felt tired and needed to take a nap. He was told he couldn’t sleep there. He said he did not require medical attention. Police offered him resources for nearby shelters, but he said he wasn’t interested. He said he would leave and went to the train station.
Staring man
A caller Dec. 13 reported she was in Depot Place and a man was staring at her. She said she was afraid to walk home. Police determined the man was on the train and he didn’t get off. No further action was taken.
Was he following?
A caller Dec. 13 reported seeing two women walking north on a trail adjacent to her home in the area of Haverford Avenue and Weaver Street. She said it looked to her as though a man was following them. She said all three were headed toward Mamaroneck Road. Police checked it out, but didn’t see anything suspicious.
Fire
An elderly woman who was stuck under her bed in her house on Lawrence Road was assisted Dec. 8 by police and emergency personnel. Ambulance workers extricated her from under the bed and helped her into an ambulance, which took her to the hospital for evaluation.
A two-car accident was reported on the southbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway Dec. 10. It was a minor rear-end collision and no injuries were reported. All occupants were checked at the scene by medical personnel and tow removed one car. The fire department blocked the affected lanes of traffic to facilitate safe operation.
A patient was reported in and out of consciousness at the scene of a car accident Dec. 11 on the Bronx River Parkway northbound. Police went to mile marker 13.5 and found an SUV in the left lane with major front-end damage caused when the car hit the median guardrail. Firefighters removed battery cables and mopped up spilled antifreeze with absorbent; the left lane was blocked from traffic. The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital via ambulance and the SUV was towed.
Firefighters responded to Overlook Road Dec. 11 on a report of a house filling with smoke. There was a problem with the fireplace, and the fire was confined to the flue. After the fire was extinguished, fire personnel removed the embers and doused them with water outside. The resident said the fire was burning normally until it suddenly wasn’t; at that time the house filled with smoke as the chimney became nonfunctional. The resident was advised not to start another fire until the chimney could be checked by a professional chimney service.
Firefighters responded to Obry Drive Dec. 12 for a carbon monoxide alarm. A problem was located in the boiler room of the basement. Con Edison gas was notified. The structure was ventilated to safe levels and the occupants reported no symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. The residents were advised what action to take and the CO alarm was reset.
Firefighters responded to a house fire Dec. 13 on Palmer Avenue. On arrival they were informed a man was still inside but all other occupants were out. The man told firefighters he put out the fire with a small ABC extinguisher. Fire personnel went inside and found an extinguished mattress fire in the basement. The house was filled with smoke. One occupant was taken to the hospital by ambulance. A mattress and box spring were removed and brought to the backyard to be further extinguished with water and a battery-operated fan was used to ventilate the house. The homeowner said a cellphone charger was plugged into an outlet next to a mattress and box spring stored in the basement; the mattress was pushed up against the outlet, causing the charger to overheat and start a fire.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, was compiled from official information.
