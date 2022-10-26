A Scarsdale man turned himself in to police after leaving the scene of an accident where he hit two elderly pedestrians. Jay R. Mendel, 76, from Scarsdale, was arrested Oct. 22, charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury collision and failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.
According to police, Mendel struck two pedestrians Oct. 18 while they were in the crosswalk at Popham and Chase roads; a woman, 87, suffered minor injuries. Her companion, an 85-year-old woman, suffered broken bones.
Mendel, who left the scene, was reportedly driving a 2009 blue Infiniti. Police reported that he left without checking on the condition of either woman. He turned himself in at the police station a few days after the incident. He was fingerprinted and processed and given a court appearance for Nov. 9.
Theft, forgery, fraud, extortion
Police are investigating a theft reported Oct. 17 believed to have occurred between Oct. 14 and 17 at a construction site at Gilmore Court and Walworth Avenue. A combination padlock was destroyed and a generator was reported stolen, as well as a demolition saw. The generator and the saw together are valued at $2,000. The reporting party told police the tools were stolen from a construction container on the site.
A Kensington Road resident Oct. 18 reported being extorted by someone on Instagram. The suspect demanded money and threatened to release unsavory photos of the resident. What the photos would show or how they would be released wasn’t revealed; only the method of payment which was supposed to be made via Venmo, PayPal or Apple Pay. Police advised this was likely a scam and the reporting party should cease communications with “Cathryn.P01.”
Police are investigating theft and forgery reported Oct. 21 from a Walworth Avenue man who said two checks, one for $4,200 and the other for $4,800, were stolen, forged or counterfeited, resulting in money being withdrawn from his account. He said he put the original checks in envelopes, which he had put in a U.S. post office box on Walworth Avenue. A report was made for his financial institution so he might be reimbursed.
Identity stolen
A Gatehouse Road resident Oct. 17 told police his identity was stolen to create financial statements and obtain a driver’s license by an unknown individual. He told police his investment firm’s fraud department blocked the attempted fraud before accounts could be opened and flagged the account.
A Clarence Road man Oct. 17 went to police headquarters to report someone removed money from his business bank account. He received a letter in the mail advising him someone used his personal information to open a checking account resulting in fraudulent transactions. Two IRS checks were cashed. He told police he has since been in contact with his bank and the IRS.
Legally parked
Police responded to Depot Plaza Oct. 17 when a caller reported a person illegally parked in a designated handicapped parking spot. Upon arrival, police saw a handicap card properly displayed in the car’s window.
What happened?
A man, 26, was transported to Westchester Medical Center Oct. 18 after his car hit a utility pole on Hamilton Road and his airbag activated. The driver, who showed no signs of impairment, told police he had no recollection of what had happened.
Would driving lessons help?
Two people were reported possibly injured Oct. 18 when two cars collided while traveling northbound on Post Road in the same lane. One driver rear-ended the other’s car near the intersection of Wayside Lane. All occupants refused medical attention. No cars required towing.
Police responded when a driver pulled into a Church Lane driveway Oct. 18, turned off the car and exited, leaving the car parked in neutral but failing to secure the parking brake. The car rolled backward out of the driveway and across Church Lane into a driveway across the street, coming to rest against a retaining wall that was cosmetically damaged but remained structurally sound. No one was injured. The house on the property was undamaged and unoccupied. A police report was made.
Two people were reported injured Oct. 20 when one driver traveling southbound on Post Road tried to make a right hand turn onto Olmsted Road. Another car traveling behind it rear-ended the first car. Both drivers were taken to White Plains Hospital for evaluation.
A car traveling west on Mamaroneck Road Oct. 20 was struck by another car traveling north on Catherine Road as it crossed the intersection. The impact caused one of the cars to drive onto the sidewalk. Both drivers were evaluated on scene by medics as the cars’ airbags were deployed. They said they didn’t need any further medical attention. A report was made.
No men fighting
On Oct. 17, multiple callers reported young men fighting near Weaver Street and Hutchinson Avenue. Police assisted as county police responded, and one man was taken to White Plains Hospital for evaluation and treatment. Police reported no altercation but one man simply needed medical assistance.
Dog dealings
A loose dog was reported Oct. 17 in the area of Huntington Avenue and Brewster Road. The dog was described as medium sized, white, with a black mark on its head. It wasn’t wearing a collar and appeared to be friendly. The dog was reunited with its owner before police were involved.
A Broadmoor Road man told police he was walking his dog Oct. 18 when he met a woman walking another dog. He said the woman tried to steer her dog away, but it lunged and jumped on his dog, biting it on the paw and chest. The biting dog’s owner was contacted and said the dog is up to date on its shots. The animal control officer was notified and will follow up.
A big black dog was reported Oct. 23 walking with its owner on the high school track on Post Road. Police spoke to the owner who promptly left with the dog.
Keeps knocking
A Lyons Road caller Oct. 17 wanted to report what she believed was unusual and aggressive behavior she experienced from a UPS driver whom she said is not the regular delivery person in that area. She said he had been knocking on her door inquiring about a package containing a phone. She checked her email and saw the phone was signed for but she didn’t sign for it and did not receive it. It’s unclear if this is an item she ordered and ultimately did not receive. Police told her to not answer the door or engage in conversation with the driver. A report was made for documentation only.
Pool water in the street
On Oct. 18, a Franklin Road caller reported a neighbor emptying pool water into the street. Police went to the location and spoke with employees of a pool service who said they were unaware a permit was required for them to do the backwashing job they were hired for. They said they would look into getting the proper permits.
Mystery laptops
Police received a report Oct. 18 of laptops found at a Scarsdale school. Police met with the custodian who said a woman told him about a stack of laptops that might have been left by a parent in the school courtyard. The principal said they didn’t belong to the school. Police collected the laptops and took them to headquarters. None of the serial numbers matched up to any laptops reported stolen. Police vouchered the laptops for safekeeping.
Bye-bye bracelet
A Cartier rose gold bracelet valued at $7,000 was reported missing Oct. 19 by a Barry Road resident. The resident told police she last saw the bracelet on Oct. 6 and she thinks she lost it somewhere in Scarsdale. A report was made for documentation.
Car stolen
A Drake Road resident Oct. 19 reported a 2015 BMW was stolen overnight from the premises. He said the car was locked but one of the key fobs had been missing for quite a while.
Big John who?
A caller Oct. 21 reported three employees at a Scarsdale Avenue business asked her 12-year-old daughter and her friends if they liked bagels and when they said “yes,” they were told to speak to “Big John” who was outside the business, waiting in a van. The girls saw an overweight man with gray hair sitting in the described vehicle. They didn’t speak to him and left the store. The mother thought this was suspicious and asked for a report.
No candy for you
A Post Road caller Oct. 21 told police about a man who approached her house inquiring about her Halloween decorations. He asked if he could walk around her property to take a better look and she said OK, but then he came to the door and asked for candy. He left when she told him to leave. She said she thought he might have a mental disability and was not at all aggressive. Patrol looked for the man without success.
People playing soccer
Police responded to the field on Weaver Street Oct. 22 after a school custodian reported people were playing soccer on the field but weren’t supposed to be there. Police told the custodian the signs about restrictions on the use of the field aren’t very clear. As the school grounds are private property, the players were advised to leave, which they did.
Please explain your presence
A Fairview Road caller Oct. 22 told police about a woman who said she was on the caller’s property awaiting a UPS delivery. When the caller asked her what she was doing, she walked a few doors down and got into a waiting Nissan with New York license plates driven by a man who drove away with the woman.
Don’t need your help
A caller Oct. 22 reported a middle-aged man wearing a beige jacket, carrying a large black plastic bag at Fox Meadow and Butler roads. He reportedly was walking with a limp and seemed to be in need of assistance. The man told police he was en route to DeCiccos market in the village to recycle cans and bottles and he didn’t want help. As he seemed fine in body and mental health, police left him to it.
Fire
Smoke was reported Oct. 17 when an oil burner malfunctioned in the basement of a building located near Penn Boulevard and the Hutchinson River Parkway Exit 12. On arrival, firefighters found an invalid resident who was unable to be removed. The burner was shut down as well as the hot water heater. The invalid was assisted out and checked for carbon monoxide poisoning. All doors and windows on the building were opened for ventilation and all other residents of the building were advised of what happened.
Two people were taken to the hospital via ambulance Oct. 18 following a three-car collision on Post Road at Wayside Lane. Airbags were deployed and firefighters used absorbent to clear fluids that had leaked from the crashed cars. One car was towed.
A five-car accident with injuries was reported Oct. 21 on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound. Firefighters triaged passengers and four people were referred to medics for assessment. They all refused medical assistance. Firefighters worked with county police to maintain traffic and three cars were removed by a tow truck.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, was made from official reports.
