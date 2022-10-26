Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A Scarsdale man turned himself in to police after leaving the scene of an accident where he hit two elderly pedestrians. Jay R. Mendel, 76, from Scarsdale, was arrested Oct. 22, charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury collision and failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

According to police, Mendel struck two pedestrians Oct. 18 while they were in the crosswalk at Popham and Chase roads; a woman, 87, suffered minor injuries. Her companion, an 85-year-old woman, suffered broken bones.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.