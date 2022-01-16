Police responded to a location on E. Hartsdale Avenue Jan. 3 for a report of a heavily damaged car believed to have just been in a collision on N. Central Avenue by Chatterton Parkway. The car was believed to have fled the scene.
A detective and a paramedic responded to E. Hartsdale Avenue and spoke with the reporting party who said he was rear-ended by a gray Honda that fled southbound. A bumper with a Honda logo was found on the side of the road. Patrol reported finding a Honda missing its bumper with a deployed air bag and heavy damage to its front end on E. Hartsdale Avenue.
Meanwhile, police were approached by a third party who said she was a friend of the driver of the Honda. She said her friend had just been in a car accident and was crying. She said she works with this person and saw her driving the car earlier that night. She told police her friend lives on E. Hartsdale Avenue and gave the address. They went to this address and found the front door open and a woman inside, crying. She appeared intoxicated and was taken to the hospital. Her personal belongings were found inside the abandoned car.
Chloe Beato was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and was summoned to appear in court Jan. 31.
Fraud
Identity fraud was reported Jan. 3 by a Verne Place resident who said she got a letter from AT&T saying she owes $1,548 for a phone she didn’t purchase. The phone was shipped to an address in the Bronx. AT&T requested a police report to sort out the matter.
Man steals Ensure
Police responded to ShopRite Jan. 3 on a call from a loss prevention officer who said he was reviewing surveillance film from Dec. 30, 2021, and saw a man putting 13 cases of Ensure into a black garbage bag and then leaving the store without paying. A receipt of the stolen goods totaling $114 was attached to the report.
Employee admits to theft
Police responded to Best Buy on N. Central Avenue Jan. 5 on a report of theft. On arrival, police spoke with a regional investigator for the store who said an employee had admitted stealing merchandise from the store over a period of weeks. An inventory check alerted store leadership that some Apple iPads were missing. Video surveillance from Dec. 24 showed the suspect taking the iPads. He was interviewed via video by the store investigator Jan. 5 and at this time admitted to stealing more than $20,000 of products from two different Best Buy locations. Police were notified and the employee left the building.
The investigator gave police the man’s name and a detailed report of what was missing from the N. Central Avenue store with a total loss to the store of $6,899.93. The store is pursuing charges. The investigator was told to contact police should the employee return to the store and if they want to add more items to the stolen list.
Gas leak
Firefighters responded to Poe Street Jan. 6 on a report of a gas leak. On arrival, they were advised by Hartsdale firefighters that a concrete block collapsed in the basement and broke a gas pipe. The person who called about the leak was evacuated from the premises. A building supervisor arrived to assess the safety of the structure, which was deemed safe because the concrete block was not part of the foundation or the ceiling. The building was aired and the caller was advised to contact a plumber.
Attempted break-in
Police responded to an Ardsley Road residence Jan. 6 on a report of an attempted break-in. The caller said someone tried to enter the basement, but when unable to do so, left the area. No one accessed the house and nothing was taken. Police found an inside lock to a basement window was broken and the frame, valued at about $400, was damaged.
A son who lives in the house said he was home with his sister when they heard banging noises. His sister opened a window and saw a man wearing a high visibility vest and a face mask rummaging through items on the ground near a basement window. When the brother went to the back door, the man walked away, heading toward Fort Hill Road.
Police saw a screen was removed from the window and the frame was damaged. There were fresh footprints in a planter bed adjacent to the window where the person attempted to gain access. A crime scene roster was prepared.
Thieves gather what they need to party
Police responded to a report Jan. 7 of four men stealing from the Shell gas station on S. Central Avenue. An employee told police the men went into the store and asked about a number of items. Once they had the items in their possession, the men all ran without paying. The employee said they jumped into two separate cars and fled north on S. Central Avenue.
Lighters, snacks, drinks, sunglasses and CBD products worth about $200 were stolen. Police reviewed surveillance video, which showed two SUVs, one with no license plates, the other with New York plates, pulling up to the station’s market. Video shows six men getting out of the cars and talking to each other. Two stayed outside while four entered the store. The four can be seen on camera getting back into the SUVs after they left the store. All four looked to be between 18 and 25 years old.
While they were investigating the larceny, police were alerted to a robbery at a liquor store on S. Central Avenue in the Midway Shopping Center. Police said they believe it was the same four men who stole from the gas station. The liquor store said $665 of merchandise was taken, specifically eight bottles of tequila. The suspect cars are a light gray Dodge SUV and a dark gray Toyota SUV.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, was compiled from official information.
