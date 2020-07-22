Nahtahja Johnson, 22, of Brooklyn, was arrested July 19 at 3:09 a.m., charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle, a misdemeanor; and operating a car as an unlicensed driver, an infraction. Six girls in their late teens, five of them from New Jersey, one from North Carolina, were in a stolen Honda Pilot with her. Johnson was caught after a police officer, working as part of the auto crime task force around 2:50 a.m. on Carthage Road, noticed a parked Honda Pilot with its lights on and engine running. As the police car approached, the driver in the Honda turned on the car’s headlights and sped off. Police followed the car and ran a check of the Pennsylvania license plates, which showed the car had been stolen.
The driver headed east on Carthage Road, turned right on to Mamaroneck Road and continued east toward the Hutchinson River Parkway. Police activated emergency lights, followed the car and conducted a traffic stop. At first the Honda appeared to stop, but then continued on at a slow speed. Dispatch was notified and additional units were on scene when the Honda came to a stop on the southbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway between Mamaroneck Road and Weaver Street. The driver, Johnson, was identified and taken to police headquarters for questioning along with the six other occupants of the car.
The Honda was confirmed as stolen and impounded. Johnson was transported to court for arraignment. She was released on her own recognizance with a court date of Sept. 30. The six occupants, all under the age of 20, were released.
Suspicious activities
Police responded on a report July 13 of a limping man wearing a black T-shirt looking at houses on River Road. Police looked for the man with negative results.
A business owner on Scarsdale Avenue told police July 15 a nail salon owner adjacent to her store saw two men entering her business through a window. The salon owner told her the men left when they saw her watching, getting into an older model light blue Honda minivan which headed south on Scarsdale Avenue. An inspection of the caller’s business showed nothing missing and no signs of damage.
A caller reported two U-Haul trucks as suspicious at the Greenacres School on July 17 at Putnam Road and Huntington Avenue. The caller said the truck had Arizona plates. Police spoke with the truck’s driver who is a custodian at the school; he said he was removing old furniture to make room for new items.
Identity theft, fraud
A Rural Drive resident reported wire fraud July 13. The woman said her bank notified her of fraudulent activity associated with a wire transfer made on July 8 for $199,960. The bank froze the funds.
A Hampton Road resident said July 14 someone applied for unemployment benefits using her name.
A Cayuga Road resident reported he received an email July 15 regarding a job opportunity. The man said he was working from home for a man he had only spoken to on the phone or been in contact with via email. He received a check that was $1,500 more than his weekly salary. His boss told him to use that money to buy gift cards and give the employer the gift card numbers by email. The man purchased the cards but then decided not to give the employer the gift card numbers; meanwhile the check he received as payment bounced. The boss hasn’t been in contact with him ever since he refused to send the gift card numbers.
Mother troubles
A Heathcote Road resident told police on July 15 she has power of attorney over her mother’s finances; she said she wrote checks totaling more than $4,000 and sent them to her mother to pay for her mother’s health care, but they had been stolen, she said, and cashed by an unknown person. The woman said she mailed the checks to her mother at her mother’s assisted living facility but her mother said she never got the checks, although the daughter said she has proof of their delivery. The daughter said she received notification from her bank the checks were cashed June 8. The daughter has been in contact with her mother’s assisted living facility, which is looking into the matter. Meanwhile, a refund from the bank to her account is pending.
A Colvin Road resident told police July 16 her sister was attempting to remove items from their mother’s home. Police met with the sisters who said they disagreed about what to do with their mother’s things; the mother was in the hospital. Police persuaded the sisters to separate for the day and discuss the matter at another date.
Stolen iPads
Two iPads were reported stolen from the Scarsdale School District offices on July 15. Police spoke with a representative of the district who said one iPad was stolen the previous school year and reported to police at that time. The school representative had additional information regarding that particular piece of equipment and shared the details with police. The district is conducting an internal investigation to confirm the status of the second iPad. A report was made but no further assistance from police was requested.
Criminal mischief
On July 13, an artist reported sculpture damage and pieces of sculpture stolen from her front lawn on Hampton Road. She told police the last time she saw the sculpture was July 11 around 6 p.m., when she and her husband took a walk. She said she noticed it missing around 6 p.m. two days later. She couldn’t think of anyone who might have taken it. Police noticed several pieces that had broken off when the sculpture was being removed. The sculpture is glass and about 67 inches tall. It was glued into a stone base buried in her front yard. The artist said she has similar sculptures placed throughout the village in the yards of various houses and none had been damaged or missing.
Found property
A passport found on Walworth Avenue July 14 was turned into police who returned it to its owner.
A Walworth Avenue woman told police July 16 she found things in the trunk of her car that didn’t belong to her. Her car was recently returned to her after being stolen from her driveway. Police identified the owner of the items and returned them to that person.
Youth on the roof
The custodian at Heathcote School on Palmer Avenue reported July 14 a young man on the school roof. Upon police arrival, the custodian said he saw a man he estimated to be about 20 years old wearing a pink shirt and a bucket hat on the roof. The man ran across the roof from the front to the rear and then the custodian lost sight of him. Officers searched the area with negative results.
Trespass
A Cushman Road resident reported someone in a blue car was taking pictures in front of his house on July 15. The caller said the same car came back in the afternoon, only now they were in the rear of his yard. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the resident. There were men working in his yard, which was a construction site. The job foreman said the men taking pictures were not his employees; they fled into the woods after being yelled at. Nothing was taken or damaged.
Talkin’ too loud
Police responded to Bradley Road July 15 on a report of people outside a house talking loudly and keeping the caller awake. Upon arrival, patrol heard and saw nothing on Bradley Road, but they did hear voices at an adjacent property on Sprague Road. A resident at that address said the noise would stop.
Loud thumping music was reported coming from a home on Springdale Road July 16. Upon arrival, police saw a few people, but they were not making excessive noise.
A loud party was reported July 18 at a house on Aspen and Bansom roads. After being contacted by police, the homeowner said she would tell her guests to lower their voices.
Stolen treasures
A Garden Road resident told police July 16 a contractor stole things from his property. He said his Chanel sunglasses, his spice grinder and $25 in cash were missing. The sunglasses were valued at $500; the spice grinder $75.
So many attempted car larcenies
A Stratton Road man on July 17 said his car was entered while parked in his driveway and rummaged through. Nothing was taken.
A Penn Boulevard homeowner on July 17 said she watched on her home surveillance camera someone walk on to her property and try her car doors. There were three cars in the driveway and the man tried them all. As all the doors were locked, he gave up and left.
Another Stratton Road man on July 17 said his car was rummaged through but nothing was taken.
Another Penn Boulevard man told police July 17 his car was entered while parked in his garage. The garage door had accidentally been left open. Police observed the car in the garage; it appeared to have been rummaged through. Nothing was taken.
A Gatehouse Road man July 17 said his car was entered but nothing was taken.
While on patrol looking for car larceny suspects July 17, police saw a car on Haverford Avenue that appeared to have been entered. The car’s owner was contacted and didn’t believe anything was taken. Property was later recovered in a neighbor’s yard.
A Franklin Road woman July 17 said a man riding a blue bike rode up her driveway and tried to open her car door. The door was locked and he was unable to gain entry. He fled the scene before police arrived.
A Carthage Road man July 17 reported seeing two men in his driveway. One was riding a blue bike. When the man opened the window of his house and called out, the two ran, making a right on to Crossway.
A Penn Boulevard man July 17 said his video surveillance showed someone attempting to enter his car. They were unsuccessful.
A Haverford Road man July 17 said he found his car door open and things were missing. These things included three rolls of quarters taken from the center console and loose change from the cup holder. There was no sign of forced entry.
A Franklin Road man July 17 said his 2020 black Silverado was entered and rifled through, but nothing was missing.
A Heathcote Road woman July 17 said her car was entered and $18 in coin taken as well as a child’s bicycle valued at $300. A bike abandoned near the car was taken into police custody and vouchered.
A Stratton Road man on July 17 said his car appeared to have been unlawfully entered. Missing was a Trek Verve 2, valued at $650.
Peddler’s permit needed
Police responded to Madison Road July 17 on a report of a food truck; the caller said he didn’t think the operator had a permit. Police found the food truck parked in the driveway of the listed location and spoke to the homeowner, who explained that someone from the building department had said the truck could be parked in the driveway of private property without being in violation. She was advised she would need to get a peddler’s permit if the truck were to be parked in the street. The concerns of the caller were to be addressed by the code enforcement officer who would advise police of their findings. No further action was taken at the time.
Damaged plants
A Post Road homeowner said landscapers working on a neighbor’s property damaged some of his landscaping July 18. He said paint from the garage being painting had splattered on to his plants. The plants are located close to the property line and the garage being painted. The caller was advised to talk to his neighbor about the matter.
Discrepancy regarding wages
A former employee of Chat restaurant used the call box outside of the police substation at East Parkway July 19 to report discrepancies about his wages. A manager/translator was contacted from the restaurant who explained to the employee that business payroll is a week behind. He was advised to return to the business on July 25 to pick up the remainder of his paycheck. The former employee was satisfied with the response.
Victim of harassment
An Old Lyme Road resident told police July 19 he had been the victim of harassment. He said a woman he used to go out with and thought he was on good terms with called him repeatedly although he’s lost interest in pursuing the relationship. He was advised of options, such as blocking her number.
Fire
Firefighters went to a Walworth Avenue home July 14 at 9:48 a.m. for a report of an active fire in a circuit breaker. On arrival they saw a light switch arching in a cabinet. It appeared a rodent ate through wire sheathing. There was no active fire. Power was shut down to the switch and firefighters checked for extension in the walls. The homeowner was advised to contact an electrician.
A stove left on at a Garth Road residence July 17 required fire personnel to enter through the locked apartment door, causing minimal damage to the door and frame. The lock was not damaged. The stovetop was shut down and the pot on it removed. No ventilation to the apartment was needed and the door was secured.
Emergency personnel responded to a three-car accident on Walworth Avenue July 17 at 4:22 p.m. One car struck two parked cars. One person was in the care of SVAC. Fire personnel secured the scene and stood by for tow.
A three-car accident took place July 17 at 6:20 p.m. on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the southbound lane near Mamaroneck Avenue. Westchester County Police, SVAC and Harrison Ambulance were on scene. Two people were taken to the hospital and two cars towed.
This report was made from official reports from the Scarsdale Police and Fire departments covering the period of July 13 through July 20.
