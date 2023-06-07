Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

A Tewksbury Road man, 79, was arrested June 2 for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Crane Road and Woodland Place. Police said his car hit a teenage boy, 14, riding a bicycle, on Crane Road at Woodland Place. Police responding to a call found the boy lying on a lawn; he was conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital via ambulance. Sometime after the collision, the driver contacted the police who went to his residence to arrest him. After the man was processed, he was released on his own recognizance and given paperwork to appear in court June 21. He told police he was traveling straight when the teen rode his bicycle out in front of the man’s car. Teen witnesses on scene told police the cyclist had a green signal. 

Struck by a mirror

