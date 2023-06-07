A Tewksbury Road man, 79, was arrested June 2 for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Crane Road and Woodland Place. Police said his car hit a teenage boy, 14, riding a bicycle, on Crane Road at Woodland Place. Police responding to a call found the boy lying on a lawn; he was conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital via ambulance. Sometime after the collision, the driver contacted the police who went to his residence to arrest him. After the man was processed, he was released on his own recognizance and given paperwork to appear in court June 21. He told police he was traveling straight when the teen rode his bicycle out in front of the man’s car. Teen witnesses on scene told police the cyclist had a green signal.
Struck by a mirror
On June 2, an elderly Ridgefield, Connecticut, man in a Lexus Suburban hit a village employee on the elbow as that person was getting out of a car on Chase Road near Boniface Circle. The injured party was struck by the Suburban’s side mirror and complained of elbow pain and numbness to fingers and hand. The employee was taken to White Plains Hospital by ambulance.
Possible harassment
While on patrol during the Scarsdale Music Festival in the vicinity of Boniface Circle and Spencer Place on June 3, police were alerted to a possible act of harassment involving a picketer — former Scarsdale Public Library employee Robin Stettnisch who has been picketing outside the Scarsdale library and around the village for more than a year, alleging employment promises made to her were broken — and a few local citizens. Stettnisch said she was physically and verbally assaulted. Police interviewed those involved on the scene, but they provided conflicting information about the incident, which did not occur in the presence of police. There was no known video footage captured, according to police. Officers advised both parties how to proceed. In a follow-up email, Chief of Police Andrew Matturro told Stettnisch the department is going to “further outline the details of the event in an incident report” and that she can submit a supporting deposition if she wants to pursue the matter in court.
Scammed
A Fox Meadow Road woman, 95, reported $15,800 cash was stolen from her when she was scammed May 31. She told police a person called her and claimed to be an attorney representing her daughter whom the alleged attorney said had been arrested. The attorney asked for money for bail. The woman went to the bank and withdrew the money and handed it to an unknown person to be delivered to the unknown caller. She was unable to provide any information about the scammer.
Not scammed
On May 31, a woman called police because she thought her mother just evaded becoming a scam victim. The caller said an alleged attorney had phoned the mom to say the daughter was involved in a collision and $15,500 in cash was required as compensation for injuries incurred to another person. The mother hung up the phone and called her daughter who said she was fine and hadn’t been in a collision. No money was given to the scammer.
Burgled
Burglary was reported June 2 at a residence on Post Road; the victims are a couple in their late 70s who were not at home at the time. Police said the burglar entered through a basement door, which was found damaged. Taken from the home were jewelry, cash and a filing cabinet containing important paperwork. Police are investigating.
Not burgled
A caller May 30 reported a possible burglary at a nearby residence on Stonehouse Road. The caller said the occupants of the home were not around as the house was previously damaged by flooding. Police contacted the homeowners who met them at the residence; a rear sliding screen door was observed open. The accompanying glass door behind the screen was locked, however, and there was no sign of attempted entry. The homeowners were advised of the Dark House program and invited to join it.
Check stolen from mailbox
Police took a report June 2 from a resident who said a check put in an envelope and mailed at a blue U.S. postal box on Nelson Road and Boulevard was stolen and greatly altered with the new amount deposited in an unknown party’s checking account. The resident was advised by his bank to make a police report about the fraud so money could be refunded to his account.
Sax left behind
A police officer reported finding a saxophone, valued at $900, left behind after a Memorial Day parade May 29 near Chase Road and Spencer Place. The instrument is believed to have been left behind by a Scarsdale student but, as it was a holiday, no one at the school could be contacted. The saxophone was taken to the police station and marked as found property.
Homeless and no toilet
A caller May 29 reported a man urinating alongside the roadway who might be in need of assistance. On police contact the man said he was homeless, from Arizona and was just trying to get home. He said he didn’t need help and none was given.
Homeless man yelling
A homeless person was reported June 4 walking on East Parkway, yelling. Police located the person who said they just wanted directions to the train station. Police showed the way without incident.
Panhandling
A blond female panhandler was reported May 29 on Palmer Avenue; she told police she was asked to leave but didn’t. They advised if she didn’t leave immediately, she could be charged with trespass. She left and no further action was taken.
Another caller reported someone panhandling the same day on Weaver Street by the Hutchinson River Parkway. It may or may not have been the same person. No one was in the area when police arrived at the location.
Sinkhole reported
An Elm Road resident May 29 reported a sinkhole in front of their home. On arrival police saw a sinkhole in front of the caller’s driveway likely caused by a nearby water main break. Water was seen flowing underground from a ruptured pipe. The water department was notified to evaluate the situation.
Lots of water
A Lebanon Road caller May 30 reported the street in front of his house was buckling due to water from a burst main. The water department was contacted to evaluate the situation.
Check on my dad?
An Arizona man contacted police May 29 to check on his father, a Kent Road resident. Police went to the father’s house; he said he is in good health but is estranged from his son and didn’t want contact. According to police, there is documentation regarding the father and son’s estrangement.
Assistance rendered
A young man in a wheelchair was assisted May 31 after his tires became stuck in deep gravel by the Audrey Hochberg pond on Olmsted Road. An officer was able to free the chair and no further assistance was needed.
Quit your yelling
Men were reported yelling at each other or just yelling in front of a steak restaurant on East Parkway May 31. On police arrival, the group dispersed.
Not a fan of live music
On May 31, a caller complained of someone playing a saxophone by the trail near Depot Plaza. Walking closer, an officer said faint strains of an instrument that might have been a saxophone could be heard. A lone trumpeter was seen (and heard) playing at the end of the train platform under the bridge of the Bronx River Parkway. He told police he liked to go there to play because he thought nobody could hear him. Advised of the complaint, he left the area.
Daughter reported missing
A 22-year-old female was reported missing May 31 by her mother, a Kingston Road resident. Police were able to contact the daughter by phone; she said she was OK and would contact her mother.
Neighbor problems
Police took a report of harassment May 31 from a Brewster Road resident who said she is under constant duress from a neighbor who was photographing and recording her when she’s on her own property. She said she wished to press charges regarding an incident she reported that happened April 27. Police gave her paperwork to be completed and returned at a later date.
Threatening calls
A woman went to police headquarters June 1 to report disturbing phone calls she was receiving at home. The first call asked her if her kids were OK. The second call warned her house would be burned down in the next few days. Her husband answered the third call and was told he was going to die. The woman told police the calls came from a blocked number and the caller sounded like a young man. She said she had contacted Verizon personnel, but they said they couldn’t help her. Police provided instructions on how to silence blocked calls and promised to drive by her house often.
No coyote lurking
A caller June 2 reported a coyote lurking in the vicinity of Brewster Road. The caller said she was concerned for children, whom she said were about to take a walk. Police looked for the coyote but didn’t see it.
Turtle relocated
A caller reported a large snapping turtle June 2 in the roadway on Taunton Road. On arrival, the caller said the turtle was in her yard. Police used a shovel to relocate the turtle to the Taunton Road pond.
Went without a phone
A Birchall Drive caller June 2 said her husband, 88, took her car with Florida plates and was driving around. She expressed concern for his safety. By the time police were able to contact him, the man was already back home. He said he drove to the doctor’s office but forgot to bring his phone.
Learning to drive
A man contacted police June 4 to report that, while giving his daughter a driving lesson, they drove into the middle school parking lot on Kelwynne Road and, while she was behind the wheel, she pulled into a parking space but hit the accelerator instead of the brake, striking a wooden fence, causing more than $1,000 in damage. Neither the driver nor her dad was injured.
Teens cause a commotion
A Bradford Road caller June 2 said he was just ending a party at his house and asked police for assistance getting everyone out in an orderly manner. Police monitored the area for pedestrian traffic. Two minutes later, police received a call about a large group of teens causing a traffic hazard on Bradford Road. Police stayed in the area until all the teens dispersed.
Man not welcome
On June 3, a caller reported a man was at an event on Post Road meant exclusively for women. The man went into the building and hung around when he wasn’t welcome. The caller said she spoke to the man and they had a polite conversation; she told him the event was for women only and he left, but she thought his presence was suspicious. Police said they would drive by when the organization holds future events.
Mom says no to phone
A man went to police headquarters June 3 to report he gave his son a cellphone but the child’s mother took the phone away for an unknown reason. He asked for the incident to be documented. The status of the couple’s relationship is unclear.
Picture taker alarms caller
On June 4, a Brookby Road caller reported a woman had been in her backyard taking pictures. Ring video footage showed a middle-aged woman taking pictures. The house is for sale and under contract. The proposed buyer was contacted and said the picture taker is his mother-in-law who is visiting from out of the country and speaks no English. He said she was just admiring the house. Police asked him to tell her to refrain from going onto private property and no further action was taken.
Fire
Firefighters assisted EMS personnel with removing a female, 91, who fell May 30 in a second floor bathroom on Lebanon Road. She said her leg was broken and firefighters placed her on a stretcher and left her in the care of Advanced Life Support personnel.
Air quality disturbances reported May 30 on Fox Meadow Road were believed to be caused by the Nova Scotia wildfire smoke migration. Firefighters discussed air quality with the caller who reported smelling smoke in the area. Similar calls about air quality and the smell of smoke were reported by residents on Gatehouse and Swarthmore roads.
Contractors operating a gas-powered saw in a garage at a residence on Harvest Drive May 31 activated a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters responded and spoke to the resident, who was not home, about the hazard created. Entry could not be gained to the house, which was locked. No dangerous levels of exhaust were reported around the exterior.
On May 31, a child reported locked inside a Mercedes SUV, which was not running, was safely released by firefighters who used a lock-out kit to reunite the child with its mother.
One person was taken to the hospital via Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps May 31 following a southbound collision on the Bronx River Parkway. On firefighters’ arrival, a car was seen in the grassy meridian and the driver had self-extricated. The car was towed.
A dumpster fire was reported June 2 in a driveway on Montrose Road. On arrival, firefighters saw a 30-yard dumpster lightly smoking. Hoses were set in place and the fire was knocked down. Firefighters said the dumpster was filled with wood flooring material and sawdust. The contractor on scene was unable to get the dumpster moved. R&D Towing was contacted to move the dumpster further away from any structures in case the contents happened to reignite.
A customer vaping in a bathroom of a steakhouse on East Parkway June 3 activated a smoke alarm. Firefighters arrived. No fire was found.
Firefighters responded to Garden Road June 4 on a reported odor of gas coming from inside the structure. Fault was found with a malfunctioning stovetop igniter. The unit was red tagged for repair and Con Edison was contacted and arrived on scene.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from May 29 to June 4, was compiled from official information.
