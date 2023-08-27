Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A white Mercedes-Benz van was pulled over Aug. 16 on N. Central Avenue when an officer on patrol observed a piece of white paper taped over the front windshield, obstructing the driver’s view. At the pullover, the officer saw the driver was driving with a suspended license.

The temporary New Jersey registration on the car was linked to a Jeep Wrangler. The van had no inspection sticker and the operator could not show proof of insurance. The white paper on the windshield was meant to mimic a New York registration. The officer issued the operator multiple tickets, including one to appear in Scarsdale court Sept. 13. The van was left on scene, awaiting a tow truck; the officer confiscated and destroyed the improper registration.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.