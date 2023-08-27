A white Mercedes-Benz van was pulled over Aug. 16 on N. Central Avenue when an officer on patrol observed a piece of white paper taped over the front windshield, obstructing the driver’s view. At the pullover, the officer saw the driver was driving with a suspended license.
The temporary New Jersey registration on the car was linked to a Jeep Wrangler. The van had no inspection sticker and the operator could not show proof of insurance. The white paper on the windshield was meant to mimic a New York registration. The officer issued the operator multiple tickets, including one to appear in Scarsdale court Sept. 13. The van was left on scene, awaiting a tow truck; the officer confiscated and destroyed the improper registration.
A gold Toyota Sienna was observed Aug. 16 traveling southbound on S. Central Avenue; an officer on patrol noticed both the driver and a passenger in the front seat weren’t wearing seatbelts. The car was pulled over and the driver showed ID, which indicated he was driving with suspended insurance. The driver, 19, was issued numerous tickets including one to appear in court Sept. 8. His passenger was given a ticket for a seatbelt violation and will also be in court Sept. 8. The driver was directed to leave the car parked where it was and to arrange for the car to be towed.
Police responded to a supermarket on S. Central Avenue Aug. 17 after $180 in merchandise was reported stolen by a shoplifter, who was being held in store custody. The store’s loss prevention officer said a woman, 58, tried to conceal the stolen items in shopping bags. She was charged with petty larceny and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 6.
Police returned to the same store Aug. 17 after the loss prevention officer reported seeing on camera a woman in a blue sweater and blue pants placing multiple items in her cart but only paying for a single juice bottle. As she was leaving, she was intercepted by the loss prevention officer. Police said the woman, 38, from Florida, stole $555 in grocery items and had four active warrants for her arrest from Mount Vernon, Yonkers and New York State police. All those police departments declined to expedite the woman. She will be in court Sept. 8.
Police returned to the supermarket Aug. 20 when a caller reported an irate customer. Dispatch alerted the responding officer that a suspect was seen leaving the scene in a dark SUV van, heading in an unknown direction. The reporting party said the suspect was verbally abusive to staff and other customers; he was described as a man in his 40s in a black windbreaker jacket who left with groceries he may or may not have paid for. Management said they would view store surveillance video to see if the suspect is someone they recognize.
An elderly man and his wife went to police headquarters Aug. 17 to report he let his wife drive his car to a drugstore on N. Central Avenue. She parked and was inside for about 15 minutes before returning to their house on Chatterton Avenue. Hours later, the man said, he discovered two suitcases and a handbag locked in the trunk of the car were missing. He said the suitcases contained clothing and important documents, including bank information. The wife said she might not have locked the car. Police tried unsuccessfully to access security camera footage in the area, and said no further investigative leads are available at this time.
On Aug. 18, a 29-year-old man reported an ATM-related incident he had at a bank on S. Central Avenue. He said he withdrew $300 but then later noticed there were two more withdrawals he did not make, totaling $600. He said he is certain he didn’t leave his card behind in the machine because he used it somewhere else after the ATM transaction. Police said he was unable to produce the card when they asked to see it, but he called later and told police he found it inside his room. His bank said he needed to file a police report before they could continue with an investigation.
On Aug. 19, a Castle Walk resident reported a man in her yard pulling on car doors. He was captured on her outdoor video surveillance but he was gone when police arrived. The outside of her house was checked and nothing seemed out of order. On camera footage, the man appears to be of middling height with a full beard; he can be seen walking around the house and toward the steps, but not pulling on any car doors. The resident said she is concerned because the house was burgled four months earlier.
A woman went to police headquarters Aug. 20 to report she was walking toward her house on E. Hartsdale Avenue when she noticed a man across the street screaming into his phone. When she reached her doorway, he rushed toward her and tried to follow her as she approached to enter the building but she closed the door and locked him out. She spoke to her building supervisor who told her he recognized the man but didn’t know his name. He’s not a tenant, but a friend of someone who lives in the building, according to the supervisor, who said the man has been a problem in the past and had been arrested inside the building. The complainant said she only wanted the incident documented at the time.
No signs of criminal behavior were observed at a bakery and sandwich shop on S. Central Avenue when an officer on patrol Aug. 22 noticed a side door was open and asked for more units to assist in conducting a check of the premises. Police reported there has been a continuing problem with the door. The keyholder’s information is out of date and police cannot contact anyone about the shop.
A man, 51, was arrested Aug. 16 on N. Central Avenue, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
A man, 31, was arrested Aug. 22 on S. Central Avenue, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, was compiled from official information.
