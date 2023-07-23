A pharmacy on E. Hartsdale Avenue was burgled in the early morning hours of July 17. Police responded to an activated alarm and saw the front door glass was damaged. Counter drawers appeared rummaged and police saw multiple empty bottles of medication as well as a hammer that may have been used to facilitate the break-in. The key holder arrived and said no medication was missing. Detectives are investigating.
Forgery, criminal impersonation
A High Point Drive resident, 61, reported July 12 she had received a call from a loan company alleging she owes $1,650; she said she never took out any loan. The representative informed her she is named as a co-signer for a $10,000 loan for beauty shop chairs. The other person’s name on the loan is one she recognized. She told police at one time the two were friendly and she was aware the woman currently is the owner of a beauty shop in the Bronx. She said she tried to reach the other woman, but could only reach a male friend who claimed to know nothing about it. Police said the complainant’s bank information is not attached to the loan. She told the loan company to remove her name from the paperwork and said she would press charges if the other woman could be located.
Scam
An E. Hartsdale Road resident, age 68, told police July 12 she received an email from someone from “Geek Squad” informing her a Zelle account was opened in her name and $500 was placed in her new account. She was directed to transfer $20,000 from her existing account and was about to do so when she realized she was being scammed. She discovered an unknown person had added a name to her phone provider, but canceled that account before there were new charges. She told police she’d provided the scammer with access to her computer, her Social Security number, information regarding her checking account and other sensitive information. She’s since contacted her bank to lock her accounts. Her bank is investigating.
Kittens recovered
A young gray and black domestic shorthair kitten was easily captured by animal control July 13 on Juniper Road after being reported as a stray. Police said its face was covered with ticks but it otherwise appeared healthy and uninjured. It was taken to the Humane Society in New Rochelle with appropriate paperwork.
A black feral cat reported July 18 on Penny Lane was successfully caught in a trap and brought to the Humane Society shelter. Police said it was a domestic shorthair.
Identity theft
Identity theft was reported July 13 by a High View Drive resident who said someone fraudulently opened a bank account using his name and former address in New City. He said his parents still reside at his old address and they received a letter from the bank, addressed to him, informing him the account was opened and $5,000.68 was deposited and then $5,012.00 was withdrawn, leaving a negative balance of $11.32. The reporting party got a second letter saying the account was closed, but when he called the bank, located in Maryland, a bank employee said the bank would initiate an investigation with the fraud department. Police advised him to contact his own bank and make a report. He said he’s not out any money.
Shoplifters hoof it
Police responded to a grocery store on S. Central Avenue July 13 on a report of a larceny in progress; the caller said the subject was running through the store’s parking lot toward the bus stop. Police searched for him without result. The reporting party said the man, dressed in a white T-shirt, camo-color pants and a white bucket hat, stole six Tide Pod containers valued at $167.00. The man said he chased the suspect, who dropped the stolen goods, which were all recovered.
Police returned to the store later in the day when a loss prevention officer said two men came in and began filling two grocery carts, which they then combined into one cart. They left the store without paying and an employee followed them into the parking lot; they abandoned the cart and took off on foot. Items worth nearly $700 were recovered by the store.
Lost wallets
A Thomas Street resident, 65, told police while running errands July 13 she lost her small gold wallet somewhere in town. She said she’d been to Starbucks, Shoprite, Burger King and Oakley’s Car Wash. Inside the wallet was her driver’s license, her BJ’s Club card, her Sam’s Club card, her Costco card, a couple of bank cards and a lipstick. She’s already contacted her banks and clubs to freeze her accounts and said she wasn’t out any money.
A man went to police headquarters July 15 to say he’d just finished a meal at a diner on S. Central Avenue but when he went to pay his bill, he discovered his wallet was missing. The wallet contained $40 cash, his driver’s license, several bank cards and his taxi and limousine driver’s license. A report was made for documentation only.
Found wallet
A black bag containing a wallet, driver’s license, Social Security card and other miscellaneous items was turned in to police July 18, found by a good Samaritan in a store parking lot on S. Central Avenue. Police tried to contact the bag’s owner but all the available numbers were disconnected. The bag and its contents were vouchered for safekeeping.
Can’t get along
On July 14 police went to an apartment complex on High Point Drive to assist in a dispute between two neighbors who dislike each other. A woman told police the man next door cursed at her. He told police the neighbor woman posts messages on the building’s community board accusing him of stealing her shoes. Police said nothing criminal happened and documented their neighbors’ displeasure.
Road rage
A caller on N. Central Avenue July 14 reported a distressing exchange with another driver in a parking lot. The complainant said she was parking her red Mini Cooper when she noticed someone in a white Kia tried to get into the same spot. The Kia driver got out of her car and began screaming at the Cooper driver, telling her to get out of her car and threatening to follow her. The complainant described the screamer as a blonde in her 30s, slender, and wearing a red tank top and white shorts. The caller had taken a picture of the license plate, which was registered to a Dobbs Ferry resident. The complainant wanted to document the encounter. Police watched her drive away from the scene and said no white Kias were following her.
While on routine patrol July 16, police saw a Mercedes SUV traveling east on W. Hartsdale Avenue with a temporary Georgia registration. The registration was improperly fixed and half hanging off the car, which had a rear bumper that was damaged and dangling. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, 58, showed his license, which had been suspended in February for failure to answer a summons. The driver was given a number of tickets, including one to appear in court Aug. 16. The car was secured on scene and the man was told he couldn’t drive it.
Tire damaged
Criminal mischief was reported July 18 on Pinewood Road. The complainant said he parked his Jeep Cherokee in front of his building two days earlier and when he returned, he noticed a flat tire on the rear passenger side. No other tires were damaged and there was no damage to the car itself. He said the tire is valued at $400. Photos were attached to the report.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 12 to July 18, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.