A Subaru was exiting Hutchinson River Parkway Jan. 1 turning right onto Hutchinson Avenue at Meadow Road when it struck an Acura. Airbags deployed and the driver of the Subaru drove away from the scene. Before long, though it was dark and rainy, police located a car with heavy front-end damage on Hutchinson Avenue and followed the car, which was swerving and unable to maintain its lane. Police activated the patrol car’s lights at the intersection of Indian Hill Road, and Stephen J. Broege, 49, of Mamaroneck, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and refusing to take a breath test. He was released on his own recognizance and was scheduled to appear in court Jan. 2. The other driver, a 53-year-old man, had a minor injury.
Credit card found at park
A well-meaning citizen went to police headquarters Dec. 28 to turn in a credit card found at Davis Park playground on Lyons Road. Police contacted the card’s owner, a Scarsdale resident, and returned the card.
Another good citizen turned in to police Dec. 29 a credit card found at the Parkway Diner on East Parkway in the village. The card was held at the police station for safekeeping.
Dog returned to owner
A dog that looked like a golden retriever and wearing a collar but no tags was reported wandering in the area of Fox Meadow Road Dec. 28. Police contacted the New Rochelle Humane Society but the dog’s owner arrived to claim the dog in time.
Scrooge cuts Christmas lights
A Wynmor Road homeowner told police Dec. 28 he thought the cord to his outdoor Christmas lights display was severed by an unknown person. He said it happened two days earlier; he did not want to make a formal complaint but he did ask police to document the incident. Police said they would increase neighborhood patrols.
Strange smell
A Wheelock Road resident Dec. 28 called police to report an odd smell coming from her basement. While she was being advised to leave the residence, the line suddenly disconnected. Police and fire personnel arrived on scene and it was soon determined the sewage cap was not properly connected. Firefighters secured the cap and no further action was needed.
Identity theft
A Myrtledale Road resident Dec. 29 told police various accounts were opened in her husband’s and her name without authorization. She said she received a credit card in the mail Dec. 18 that she did not apply for. The card was never activated and there were no charges made.
She said a few days earlier she was notified by an insurance company that the couple’s application was denied. But she and her husband never applied for insurance from that company. The company told her the request came through an email address, which was not hers or her husband’s. No financial loss was experienced and she has since signed up for credit monitoring.
A Fox Meadow Road resident called police Dec. 29 to report accounts were opened in her father’s name without his knowledge or authorization. She has since closed the accounts. She said she is concerned because this was the fourth time in a few months she’s contacted police about identity theft concerning her father. She was advised to look into getting her father’s Social Security number changed.
Caretaking issues
A Colvin Road resident Dec. 29 told police she is hungry and her adult daughter won’t let her into the kitchen to eat. Police spoke to the daughter who said she was in the kitchen preparing her mother’s dinner. No further assistance was needed.
Assistance rendered
A woman called police Dec. 30 for help with a flat tire on Post Road. Police attempted to help her change the tire, but her spare was defective and of no use. Police helped her get a ride to work. No more information was available about her car or when she would be able to move it.
Highway safety personnel advised police Dec. 31 of a driver who might be in trouble on Palmer Avenue at Heathcote Road. Police spoke with the driver, who said he’s a janitor whose job is cleaning supermarkets on the night shift. He finished his last store of the evening and he was having trouble staying awake. He was advised not to drive when he’s that tired and to go home and get some rest.
Suspicious activity
A Berwick Road resident reported a two-door Jeep Wrangler parked in front of her house on Dec. 30. She said she was concerned because there had been a previous incident between her and the Jeep’s owner. The Jeep was gone when police arrived. Police said they would monitor the area.
A man called police Jan. 1 to report his phone was taken from his car while he was in Hartsdale. He said he saw a man in the area carrying a phone, which the caller thought might be his missing phone. He asked the man if that was his phone but the man didn’t answer. He described the man as wearing a camouflage jacket and a hoodie, carrying a shopping bag and heading on foot toward Fox Meadow and Fenimore roads. Police looked for the person described by the caller with negative results. A report was made.
A Heathcote Road resident told police Jan. 2 about a man in a black SUV taking pictures of her home. She said she asked him who he was and why he was there and he said he was a real estate agent doing an appraisal. She described him as in his 50s, bald and wearing glasses. The same day a Wayside Lane resident called police and described a similar incident with the same man in the same car. She said he was videotaping her home. Police canvassed the area with negative results.
A Woodland Place resident reported a black Ford Explorer SUV parked outside her house on Jan. 2. Police spoke to the driver who refused to provide identification and said he’d only pulled over to make a phone call and would soon be leaving.
Noise
Teens were reported making noise Dec. 30 on Edgewood School property on Roosevelt Place. Police responded and told the kids they were not allowed on school property during the winter break and they dispersed.
Teens were reported making noise and playing loud music Dec. 31 at the front and rear of Edgewood School property on Roosevelt Place. They left when they saw the patrol car arrive. No further action was taken.
Termite company mix-up?
An Aspen Road resident reported someone from a pest control company came to his house Dec. 31 and removed termite traps from his property. He said while he does use a pest removal service, this wasn’t his company. He said he would contact his company to see if they’re currently working with another company and if this was a misunderstanding. He asked to have the incident documented.
Water, water everywhere
Police responded Jan. 1 to Ferncliff Road on a report of a large stream of water coming from an unknown source in the area of Ferncliff Road and Roosevelt Place. On arrival, police saw water coming from a crack in the asphalt about 4 feet away from a water valve box. The water department was notified.
Roosters reported
A Brewster Road caller Jan. 2 reported roosters making noise at the usual location. The complaint was marked as received.
Gun brandished
Police assisted New Rochelle police Jan. 2 with an incident on Meadow Road where a handgun was brandished. A 26-year-old woman told New Rochelle police she was traveling north on the Hutchinson River Parkway when her car was struck by another car on the passenger side. She pulled over to the side of the road but the other car kept going, exiting at Exit 21. After getting off the parkway, the car made a hard left onto Meadow Road, she said, and she followed the car to a driveway where it stopped and turned on its hazard lights. She said she got out of her car, prepared to do an information exchange, when the other car suddenly reversed and the passenger rolled down his window. The driver pointed a firearm at her. She got back into her car and the other car sped away. Police are investigating.
Collisions
An Infiniti failed to yield to a Subaru at a stop sign resulting in a collision Dec. 28 at Griffen Avenue and Mamaroneck Road. Police assisted with an information exchange. Neither driver was injured.
A BMW backed into a Subaru Jan. 2 at Spencer Place near Boniface Circle. No one was injured and police facilitated an information exchange.
Fire
Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a car on fire on Foxhall Road Dec. 28. On arrival, a car was fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to a utility pole. Firefighters extinguished the blaze with a line from a nearby hydrant. Con Edison arrived on scene to check the pole and wires. The driver refused medical attention. The fire was contained inside the car. The driver said the front center console dashboard caught fire while she was driving and she pulled over. She said the car was a rental from Enterprise; due to the extensive damage, fire personnel were unable to determine the cause of the fire. After the fire department extinguished the fire, R&D Towing removed the car from the scene.
Firefighters responded to a Rock Creek Lane residence Dec. 28 on a report of something burning. A light fixture in the kitchen was found to be extremely hot; it was determined the bulb being used wasn’t meant for that fixture. The bulb was removed and the fixture was given time to cool down. The homeowner was advised to call again if the burning odor returned.
A hazardous condition was reported on Walworth Avenue Dec. 30 from a car leaking gasoline. Firefighters saw a sport utility vehicle parked in a detached garage that appeared to be leaking gas at a slow rate. Absorbent was applied to the floor surface and the homeowner was advised to leave the garage doors open until the car could be removed.
A rear-end collision was reported Dec. 31 near the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at Weaver Street. The New Rochelle Fire Department, Westchester County police and Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded, as a Westchester County police car was involved in the crash. One person was transported to White Plains Hospital by ambulance.
Elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected Jan. 1 in a basement utility room at a house on Cayuga Road. The source was determined to be a high efficiency boiler. The unit was shut down and the house vented. The homeowner was advised to call a heating and air conditioning service.
A rollover crash was reported Jan. 2 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound. On arrival, emergency personnel found the car upright and the sole occupant, the driver, outside the car. Fire personnel stabilized the scene and stood by for tow.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, was compiled from official information.
