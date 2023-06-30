rahil dundon celebrate.jpg

Scarsdale's Rahil Dundon, third from right, celebrates RowAmerica Rye's national title in the men’s youth 8+.

 Contributed Photo

From the third seat, Scarsdale High School senior Rahil Dundon had a great view of the USRowing men’s youth 8+ national championship race as he helped RowAmerica Rye win the title by nearly 2.5 seconds Sunday, June 11.

“It was definitely the best feeling of my life, the best feeling I’ve ever had,” Dundon said of crossing in first place. “Winning the varsity 8, the blue ribbon event at youth nationals, is pretty much every junior rower’s dream in the U.S. Getting to accomplish that was just the best feeling.”

rahil dundon medal.jpg

Rahil Dundon
rahil dundon rowing team.jpg

Rahil Dundon, third from right
rahil dundon team trophy.jpg

Rahil Dundon, third from right, helped RowAmerica Rye win a national title in the men’s youth 8+.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.