From the third seat, Scarsdale High School senior Rahil Dundon had a great view of the USRowing men’s youth 8+ national championship race as he helped RowAmerica Rye win the title by nearly 2.5 seconds Sunday, June 11.
“It was definitely the best feeling of my life, the best feeling I’ve ever had,” Dundon said of crossing in first place. “Winning the varsity 8, the blue ribbon event at youth nationals, is pretty much every junior rower’s dream in the U.S. Getting to accomplish that was just the best feeling.”
The crew had defeated rival Greenwich Crew, the defending national champs who also beat RowAmerica Rye at the Head of the Charles in the fall, and then won the New York State title in the event, so RowAmerica Rye had great momentum heading into nationals. After winning the time trial and the semifinals at nationals, the title was theirs to win.
“It’s definitely the highest pressure scenario I’ve ever been in and going into it we knew we’d won our two previous races and there would be a lot of other teams that were hungry going into it,” Dundon said. “We knew they would be looking to have fast starts in the final looking to catch us off guard, but we knew that it was really up to us to stick to our race plan and stick to what we knew how to do and stay level headed. I think we executed the finals really well in terms of staying internal and not letting outside noise get to us. We executed the race we wanted to execute and it paid off in the end.”
RowAmerica Rye, featuring coxswain Bella Pedone, stroke Lucas Liow, seventh seat George Dolce, sixth Cole Thomas, fifth Noel Regan, fourth Patrick Moran, third Dundon, second Thomas Soumakis and bow Reese Bommer, won in 5:48.46, with runner-up Oakland clocking in at 5:50.90, third-place finisher Newport Aquatic Center finishing in 5:53.55.
“I couldn’t be more thankful to my teammates and my coaches and my family for supporting me through all this,” Dundon said. “It takes a lot of people to win an event like this and I’m really proud of how our whole support system for our club in Rye has really backed us through this whole process.
“We really wanted to win because the last time we won was 2019 and that was the first time our club won. The 2019 team was legendary to us in a way. We looked up to them a lot and they were sort of in the back of our minds. We wanted to write our own chapter in the history books.”
At Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, the 28th USRowing Youth National Championship Regatta was the largest ever with 835 boats from 225 clubs, and featuring over 4,000 athletes, competing in 36 different classes. RowAmerica Rye, which was founded by Howard Winklevoss in 2013, was the leader with 20 boats entered.
When Dundon made the switch from basketball to crew after enjoying kayaking at summer camp in middle school he joined Pelham Community Rowing Association, but switched to RowAmerica Rye in the winter of eighth grade.
“I think Rye is really great,” he said. “The coaching is amazing and it’s a really competitive team. The standards are really high and the coaches uphold the standards and really push you to be the best athlete you can.”
After learning the basics, Dundon entered high school and began putting more time and effort into rowing six days a week, plus extra training sessions in the mornings before major competitions. Dundon felt he was doing well freshman year in the fall before COVID-19 hit and canceled the season and training in the spring of 2020. He rebounded quickly and took silver at nationals sophomore year in the under-17 4 boat. It was then that he realized he “maybe had a future pursuing the sport competitively.”
Last spring, Dundon and the coxless 4 boat took fourth at nationals.
“That was definitely a little bit hard because we were right out of the medals,” he said. “We were really competitive, but came up short, so that ignited a bit of a fire going into my senior year.”
Rising through the ranks to earn a seat in the men’s youth 8+ boat wasn’t easy for Dundon. “I don’t think anything has really come easy in the sport for me,” he said. “It’s definitely been the product of a lot of hard work and I think when the training is hard I’m sort of reminding myself of the ultimate goal, which is a gold medal at nationals.”
After winning that gold, Dundon, who last year took first at summer nationals in the men’s pairs event, was invited to the U.S. selection camp for the under-19 national team. He’s been in San Diego since June 17 working to earn a spot, missing graduation last week.
“I’m a lightweight rower and the junior level and world championships it’s heavyweight, so I have to sort of rely more on my ability to use my power-to-weight ratio and my technical skills to make a boat go fast, so being invited late I don’t have any huge expectations, but now I’m hoping I can be competitive and make a boat that’s going to Paris in August,” Dundon said.
In the fall, Dundon will race with the lightweight team at Cornell.
“I took an official visit to Cornell in early September and I really liked the campus and I loved the culture of the team,” he said. “There’s an alum from my team on the club now and I was talking to him a lot beforehand. I talked to him on the official visit, too. I just loved the team and the atmosphere, and the school itself obviously, so I decided to commit there.”
