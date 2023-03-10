March 21 will mark Cynthia Dunne’s first time standing for election to the office of Scarsdale Village justice in her own right. But it’s definitely not her first rodeo.
Dunne was associate justice for Scarsdale Village Court from 2016 to 2022, and before that the Scarsdale native spent 28 years as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
She was appointed to Scarsdale’s top judicial job last January upon the retirement of former village justice Joaquin “Jack” Alemany. Now, given that she’s running unopposed, she appears set to get a full four-year term to herself.
Scarsdale Village Court has jurisdiction over misdemeanors as well as traffic, parking and village code violations, plus partial jurisdiction over felony cases. So working as either village justice or associate village justice can be interesting, Dunne told The Inquirer, but it’s still work she loves and wants to continue — even when called in for middle-of-the-night arraignments, Dunne has found little to complain about.
“Before bail reform, Judge Alemany and I were called in at 3 in the morning,” she said.
“Now, we’ve got not as many cases that are bailable, because bail restrictions are much lower.”
She said for felony cases, she might still get a call to head in for an arraignment as late as 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. (the arraignments now have to be done by midnight).
But, “it comes with the territory,” she added.
“I don’t really see them as difficulties,” Dunne said. “It’s just the kind of stuff that comes up.”
And, after being involved with law most of her life, being village justice is a great way to keep busy even after Dunne was supposed to have retired.
During her nearly three decades as a prosecutor between 1985 and 2013, she got an incredible amount of experience trying everything from white collar cases, to tax fraud, to corruption, to civil rights violations and much more, even appearing before the federal Second Circuit Court of Appeals. She also worked on civil cases, she said.
Dunne took a leave of absence in 2012, using leave she’d accrued over the years, and resigned the next year amid her parents’ declining health.
“I felt that the responsibility was too much to have while I was trying to juggle my parents’ situation at the same time, so I felt it wasn’t really responsible to be there, making big decisions,” Dunne said.
After retiring, Dunne found herself devoting much time to Scarsdale.
“I became very involved in local Scarsdale matters, nonprofit matters of all sorts,” Dunne said. “So I became sort of a full-time volunteer, and loved it.”
And of course, that ultimately led to Dunne applying to be associate justice in 2016.
Scarsdale is a place where Dunne and her family have a long history. Not only did she grow up in Edgewood, but her husband did also. The couple moved back to Edgewood from Tuckahoe in 1999 when a house next door to a family friend — the best man at her husband’s wedding, in fact — happened to go on the market.
“That Saturday, he came and looked, and made the mistake of bringing the kids who saw the playground across the street,” Dunne said. “They’re like, ‘You don’t have to build a playground, we’ve got it right here.’ So that was it. We immediately put a bid on the house and we’ve been there ever since.”
Scarsdale is a place Dunne has always loved, she said, and she’s eager to keep serving the community.
“I have both civil and criminal experience,” Dunne said of her qualifications. “I try to keep a fair and impartial courtroom and a civil courthouse. And I have experience that you need to do this job. I was in the assistant position for six years. And I not only know the process and procedure, but I know the people I need to be working with from day to day. And I love the job. So I hope they [residents in Scarsdale] will vote for me.”
