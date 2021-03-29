Scarsdale’s Dyakin brothers — freshman Alex and seventh-grader Victor — weren’t always top-notch gymnasts. Their skill, their attitude and their commitment have all come a long way, and so have they.
At the New York State championships March 14, they were part of a strong core of top finishers representing World Cup Gymnastics of Chappaqua. World Cup won nine gold medals after the results from the three sites — and over 500 gymnasts — around New York States were merged.
In Level 8 (ages 13-14), Alex Dyakin took the silver medal on high bar with a score a 12.1 behind teammate Noah Rock of Chappaqua, and won bronze on floor with a 12.4. Alex was the defending champ on high bar, his top event.
Level 6 (ages 10-11) Victor Dyakin just missed medaling as he was fourth on the vault with a 9.2 and fifth on high bar at 9.0.
Their teammates, including another brother pair, had some top finishes, too. Dylan Davenport of Stamford, Connecticut, was the Level 6 (ages 10-11) all-around champion and won three golds and a silver in the six events. In Level 8 (ages 13-14), Michael Davenport was second among all-arounds and won gold and silver. Level 10 seniors, in their final meet, fared well, too. Hartsdale’s J.T. Basulto took third in all-around and won gold and two silvers, while Manhattan’s Ihor Tarasenko won gold on high bar with a 13.9.
“This year has been tough with COVID,” World Cup director and assistant boys coach Jason Hebert said. “When the gym was closed we did Zoom classes. It was Zoom conditioning where we did as much as we could and that kept them at a stable strength level so that when we did reopen the gym they weren’t at a disadvantage. They didn’t lose their ability — they were able to jump right in. The first week we were telling everybody we hadn’t been in the gym in three months, so go nice and easy and within the first week everyone was pretty much back to where they were when the gym had to close.”
With gyms around the state shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening as early as July, everyone has been under similar restrictions and obstacles, so for the coaches to see their team come out strong at states was a perfect way to cap off a difficult year.
“Just to see that my guys are where they’re supposed to be, competitive against the other guys in the state who are the same age and level of gymnastics,” World Cup boys head coach Bob Kayser said.
Kayser said the sport is “very unique” when it comes to time commitment and athleticism.
“This is for people who have a bit of natural talent for it because if you don’t have any aptitude for gymnastics it’s almost a painful training experience, not literally,” he said. “We try to be selective with our team appointments. I would definitely characterize it as a big commitment.”
Kayser said the Dyakins came in with that “aptitude,” though it was not readily recognizable. Through “listening, paying attention, hard work and trying really hard” they were able to develop into the gymnasts they are today.
“This is really you just pushing against your own body weight and you’re trying to control your body in out-of-control situations,” Kayser said. “It’s about learning to control your body in that way. Probably the main thing they’ve taken from practice is they now know how to control their bodies a little better.”
Both brothers had their early struggles and not just the first days, weeks and months. It can be years before you really take off within the sport. “It’s not always easy and obviously everybody has a point where they finish gymnastics whether it’s after the Olympics or before they’re 10 years old, or somewhere in between,” Kayser said. “These guys were able to push through those very difficult first years.”
The practice schedule is rigorous, 12.5 half hours per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, but it has to be in order to train enough to improve and be competitive. The Dyakins also play ice hockey the other days of the week and are on Scarsdale’s village swim team over the summer.
Alex started out by taking classes at World Cup at the urging of his parents and he recalls being “intrigued by all the flipping,” so he eventually joined the competing team about six years ago and he’s mostly been with the same roster of teammates for the duration.
“I started at Level 4 and eventually you build up to round-offs, back-handsprings, then you start to do back tucks, front tucks, and then you start to do twisting and double back tucks, double front tucks,” Alex said. “At the beginning it was lesser, but you stick with it because it’s fun and your team is there pushing you through.”
Alex hopes to stick with the sport and become a Level 10/senior gymnast and compete all throughout high school. The more time he spends, the more elaborate and difficult the stunts become. Alex enjoys seeing where Victor started and where he’s headed as they don’t often mix groups for training. “It will be interesting to see how he progresses and does over time,” Alex said.
Alex not only loves the sport and the facility, but the coaching staff, too.
“The coaches are really nice,” Alex said. “Coach Bob is really funny, a great guy in general. He helps us out with safety and helps us move forward with our goals. It’s a great place and I recommend that if anybody wants to try gymnastics, come here.”
Victor likes gymnastics because he’s now able to “do a lot of things people usually can’t do,” particularly on his best and favorite events, floor and vault.
“People can do cartwheels, but the stuff I do here is pretty impressive compared to that, so it’s interesting,” he said. “You have to do a lot of practice, but you have to start with the basics. You have to stretch a lot and have a certain level of strength.”
Competing well at the state meet was a relief to Victor, “because in the beginning of the year I wasn’t that good at mushroom [pommel horse training apparatus] and I was happy I was able to get that in the fall. I was thinking I wasn’t that good at it.”
Victor likes to keep building his skills and like Alex is looking backward to see where Victor is, Victor is always looking ahead at Alex.
“I want to do what some of the older kids do because we’re doing some drills that are interesting,” Victor said. “I see him doing some high level stuff. He’s two years older than me, so the skills are higher level. We’re trying to learn what skills he’s doing right now. Since we just finished the state meet we’re trying new skills now and he’s learning even newer skills. It’s interesting.”
Coaching the older kids, Kayser has worked closely with Alex over the years and noticed a change in how he has reacted to training, being pushed and pushing himself. When the going got tough early on, the effort wasn’t there. Then about four years ago Alex realized the more effort the better the result and the stronger he could be. “It clicked for him and made sense,” Kayser said.
What really kept Alex going was his love of swinging on the high bar, something that hasn’t changed, though Kayser said that at this age the boys train for all six events: floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar. (Women’s gymnastics features vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.)
“I feel like I’ve seen Alex really come along,” Hebert said, crediting Kayser for that growth. “There’s things on the high bar he’s doing that a lot of other kids aren’t able to do. With his tumbling also, just like with Victor’s, his tumbling used to be pretty horrible to say it nicely, and he’s learning these higher level skills and he performed well at the state meet. It’s really good to see those guys who struggled at first really starting to come along and make as much of this as possible.”
Hebert has worked more with Victor, whom he said “has come a long way” and is trying to equal his strength with his “big kid body.”
“The other day we needed to move a big panel mat,” Hebert said. “I’ve lifted this panel mat many times and it’s kinda hard. And he just did it by himself — he just picked up, moved and brought it over to the other end of the floor. So I know he’s strong. His body is hard to control still, which has been an issue for him as he continues to grow and the level of gymnastics we’re trying to reach goes up as well. But he’s slowly starting to catch up to where he should be, so I see progress there.”
Victor has made huge strides on rings and floor. “There were so many things he wasn’t able to do a year ago that he’s easily doing now,” Hebert said. “His tumbling on floor has gotten a lot better. A lot of these guys have been able to move up in level every year and this year is no exception.”
The bad news for the coaches is seeing how many college programs continue to be shut down. “They’re canceling men’s gymnastics programs left and right,” Kayser said. “We have maybe 20 percent of the programs we had 15 years ago. It’s just so hard because we used to have all these coaches at all the different universities and I hear every week that another university is cutting the program. We have so few NCAA programs left. Girls have more programs, but for men you have to be the top of the top to make a college or a national team. It’s very tough.”
Still, World Cup, which helped produce 2012 Olympian and U.S. national champion John Orozco from the Bronx, continues to forge ahead. World Cup follows many safety protocols when it comes to sanitizing, podding, distancing when possible, limiting capacity and not letting parents inside the facility. They opened for summer camp in late June 2020 and a week later for classes and team training.
“Our team is really what helps sustain us and helps keep us open,” Hebert said. “When we first reopened for summer camp it wasn’t a lot of kids. The following week when we really opened up again every single one of our team kids were back. We went from like 0 to 90 right away.”
Noted Kayser, much to the delight of the Dyakin brothers, “We’ve been here for a while and we’re not going anywhere.”
