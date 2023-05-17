A Sprague Road resident May 9 reported his electric bike, valued at $1,999, was stolen. He said he left it locked to a fence behind the bike rack at Depot Place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and when he returned, it was gone. Police are investigating.
Scammed
Police are investigating a theft reported May 10 by a Franklin Road resident who used Venmo to send $300 for Knicks Playoff tickets to someone they met on Facebook. The Venmoed money was meant as a partial payment. The reporting party never received the tickets and then was blocked by the seller. A report was made for documentation.
Unauthorized change of address
A Boulder Brook Road resident May 8 told police someone made an unauthorized change of address request with the post office and her bank. She said no accounts were opened and she wasn’t out any money. She requested a police report for documentation.
Protester within rights
A caller on Olmsted Road May 8 reported a protester blocking the entrance to the library’s parking lot and photographing cars as they passed by. On arrival, police saw the protester wasn’t doing anything illegal, creating a hazard or blocking any entrance or exit. They spoke with the caller who expressed frustration. Police explained that the protester was within his/her rights and no action would be taken.
Pay your tickets
The owner of a scofflaw marked car who owed $440 in unpaid summonses returned to where she had parked May 8 at Boniface Circle and Spencer Place to find R&D Towing in the process of removing the car. She said she would clear up the scofflaw situation with the village.
Speeder
A White Plains man, 28, May 8 was clocked by radar going 42 mph in a marked 15 mph school zone on Mamaroneck Road. Under further investigation after being pulled over, it was learned the driver was operating a car with a suspended registration and without a valid license. Multiple summonses were issued.
Sideswiped
A caller reported May 9 they were the victim of a hit-and-run incident on Spencer Place and Chase Road. They said while traveling west, they stopped in traffic and a car traveling in the same direction behind them decided to pass the first car and sideswiped it in the process. The offending car kept going. No one was injured.
Not mellow about the yellow
A caller on Sheldrake Road May 9 complained someone painted a large rock at the edge of his property yellow. It was explained to him the rock and roadway were painted yellow to indicate a gas transmission line. Additional gas and water lines were similarly marked along that section of the roadway. The caller, unsatisfied with the response, said they would call Con Edison.
Peed against a tree
A caller May 9 reported that while walking her dog midday on Penn Boulevard, they saw a man get out of a silver Mercedes sedan and urinate against a tree. The man was described as about 50 years old. The caller said she saw the man get back in his car and drive away.
Busybody
A caller on Sherbrooke Road May 9 reported she was sure there were people sitting in a car smoking marijuana and she wondered about the driver’s ability to properly drive away. Police responded and spoke with a mother and her daughter. Neither one was smoking or showed any signs of impairment.
Dog on the run
A loose dog was reunited with its owner May 8 after a caller reported finding it on Richbell Road. The dog was back with its owner before police arrived.
Cats assisted
A caller May 11 reported a cat that seemed to be injured near Rodney and Jefferson roads. Police found the described cat, which did not seem gravely injured. Police coaxed it into a cardboard box. Just as the officer was about to put the box in the patrol car, a cyclist appeared to claim the cat. Police helped them get the cat home and recommended they contact their veterinarian.
Two hours later, also on May 11, a caller reported a cat was hit by a car at Mamaroneck and Walnut roads. Police arrived and saw the cat was ambulatory. An animal rehabilitation service responded and took custody, advising it would be checked for a microchip and a humane course of action would be determined.
This cat’s good
A caller May 9 reported a three-legged cat was in the middle of Heathcote Road at Weaver Street. The caller was concerned about the cat’s well-being. Police went to the area and saw a four-legged cat sunning itself a safe distance from the roadway. No further action was taken.
Screamer
A Cohawney Road resident May 10 reported loud screaming going on for a long time from somewhere nearby. Police located the screamer who was sitting in his parked car having a loud argument with a friend on the phone. Advised of the complaint, he agreed to leave the area.
Uninspected
During a routine traffic patrol on May 10, police saw a black Kia traveling on Post Road near Huntington Avenue with an expired inspection sticker on the windshield. The driver, 37, was pulled over. Police said the car’s registration and inspection ran out in 2022. R&D Towing towed the car and the operator was issued multiple summonses.
Get your own dumpster
An Ogden Road resident May 10 said someone had dumped things in the caller’s dumpster. The dumped contents were examined and determined to be associated with an address on Olmsted Road. Police went to that address and spoke with the homeowner who expressed no knowledge of how her trash wound up in someone else’s dumpster. The caller was advised of this exchange and said they did not wish to pursue the matter but would call back should there be evidence of further dumpster misuse.
Abandoned by home aide
A Mamaroneck Road resident May 10 told police her home aide just walked out on her. The resident said she didn’t care for the quality of the aide’s work. Police assisted her in contacting management of her provider who said he would work with her about improving service.
Uncivil behaviors
A homeowner on Brewster Road May 10 reported neighbors, with whom he has an active lawsuit regarding a property line dispute, planted a camera on their property facing his. He said the neighbors also removed vegetation, altered a fence and purposely left construction debris on the caller’s property. Police said there was no crime. A report was made to document the caller’s complaints.
She’s fixing the fence
A Canterbury Road caller May 12 reported two dogs from Catherine Road were in her yard. Police drove the dogs home and spoke with the owner who said they broke through her fence. The owner said she wouldn’t let them out again until the fence was fixed.
Rocked
On May 12, a Scarsdale resident driving a Jeep Wrangler reported a rock damaged her car window. She said the rock took flight from a weed whacker being operated by a public works employee while the driver was traveling northbound on Crossway near Mamaroneck Road. The public works supervisor was contacted and given her contact information; the supervisor was advised the village would be reaching out to him regarding the incident. The damaged window is valued at $100.
Parents of athletes rebuked
A large crowd was reported after dark May 13 on Wayside Lane. Police said it was a crowd of adults congregating after the high school varsity lacrosse game. Police advised them there were multiple noise complaints and they agreed to leave the area immediately. No further action was taken.
Lacrosse stick or sword?
Police were dispatched May 14 to the vicinity of Butler and Kensington roads after a caller described a man dressed in black and wearing a black ski mask wielding a sword. The described party was located — a high school student who was carrying a lacrosse stick. He said he had a mask on his person but wasn’t wearing it. Advised of the complaint, he told police he was on his way to evening practice. No further action was taken.
Fire
A two-car collision was reported May 8 on the Hutchinson River Parkway, northbound. On firefighters arrival, both drivers had self-extricated. One occupant was being cared for by fire department personnel; an ambulance arrived and another person was turned over to medics for care. Both cars were towed from the scene and absorbent was applied to fluids on the roadway.
A second two-car collision was reported on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound May 8. All occupants had self-extricated. One woman told firefighters she felt dizzy. Both cars were towed from the scene.
EMS personnel were dispatched to Quaker Square for a lift assist May 8; one person was removed from the building.
Burnt popcorn in the microwave brought firefighters May 9 to a Brite Avenue residence. No ventilation was required.
A car hit a tree, which then fell on the car May 12 on the Hutchinson River Parkway, southbound. All occupants self-extricated. Four people were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The car was towed from the scene.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from May 8 to May 14, was compiled from official information.
