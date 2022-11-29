Local veterans, Boy Scouts and public officials gathered Nov. 11 at DeSanti Plaza in Hartsdale for the unveiling of a refurbished monument honoring those who fought in World War I.
The black granite stone inlaid with a bronze plaque earned Thomas Sassalos III his Eagle Scout badge. He worked with veterans Hugh McAuley of Scarsdale’s American Legion Post 52, who served in the Navy from 1972-76, and Carmine DiPasquale of DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 16 to bring the restored memorial to fruition. Both men are members of the town of Greenburgh’s Veterans Advisory Committee.
Sassalos, senior class president at Ardsley High School, was inspired to go for his final Scout badge by assisting the town in a project that had been on the back burner since 2012: cleaning up the 102-year-old bronze plaque embedded in a boulder outside the Hartsdale train station. The plaque reads: “Lest we forget: 1917-1919/ Dedicated by citizens of Hartsdale.”
Westchester County Executive George Latimer, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Assemblyperson-elect MaryJane Shimsky, Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian, Greenburgh Town Board members, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Gerry Byrne, Boy and Girl Scouts, Greenville’s Squad 15 firefighters and Greenburgh police were among the attendees at the ceremony. DiPasquale wore his Navy cap and McAuley emceed the proceedings.
“I chose this project specifically because when I came over to that plaque that was stuck in that rock, I saw it was treated like garbage,” Sassalos said in an interview Nov. 15. “It was bronze, but when it’s exposed to oxygen it gets a patina over it, that greenish color. And it had mold over it. Across a path [from the rock] was a big veterans memorial … that’s engraved with all the [names of veterans in all the] branches of the military on it.”
When Sassalos first spoke with McAuley about doing an Eagle Scout project, he said, McAuley joked that he expected to hear about another clothing or food drive. Learning that Sassalos wanted to do something beyond that, McAuley suggested he find a company to help restore the neglected plaque, and find a better stone on which to mount it.
“I felt after that call that at the time, it seemed not only could it be simple to do, but it would also have a big legacy behind it, about those great people who sacrificed,” Sassalos explained.
On an initial site visit with McAuley, Sassalos was introduced to DiPasquale, a founding member of the Veterans Advisory Committee (VAC). DiPasquale was in the U.S. Navy through the Cold War and Cuban Missile Crisis and has been awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. This past May, State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins named him to the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame.
The project proved to be a lot more detailed than Sassalos had thought. He discussed with the VAC how much of its age the cleaned plaque should show, to retain its authenticity. Sassalos needed to find companies specializing in cleaning and restoring bronze markers and providing a suitable base and stone in which to install the refurbished plaque. He created a spreadsheet documenting his work, solicited bids from vendors, and after evaluating the contenders selected Domenick DeNigris, a Bronx-based company known for its monuments and memorials, and Matthews International in Pittsburgh to rehabilitate the plaque.
“We [Sassalos and McAuley] actually went to the Bronx facility, and they gave us a tour to see how the cutting out stones process worked. They have these huge machines; some use blades, some use water pressure,” Sassalos recounted. “It’s honestly amazing how they figured out how to do something like that.”
DeNigris wanted a stone of impala black granite, which they ordered from Africa. It took months for the stone to arrive, Sassalos said, and then for DeNigris to create a base, install the black stone on it, ship it to Hartsdale, insert the plaque in the stone, and install the monument in DeSanti Plaza, at 229 East Hartsdale Ave. “The goal was to have it ready before Veterans Day so it could be part of the ceremony,” Sassalos noted.
The Generoso Pope Foundation of Tuckahoe funded the monument, while the Greenburgh Parks and Rec Department provided $250,000 toward a long-term plan to develop the park.
On Oct. 22, Eagle Scouts Spencer Ahn, Sam Miro and Nathan Lew, all seniors; eighth graders Cole Michelini and Ben Scott of Ardsley’s Troop 3; and Sassalos’ sister Cassandra (Casey) Sassalos, also an eighth grader, from Girl Scout Troop 2579, installed native perennials, pollinator plants and roses in the gardens where each memorial is located, all with specific meanings such as poppies for military remembrance, daffodils for chivalry, hyacinth for sorrow and milkweed for victory.
Sassalos, wearing his Boy Scout sash crowded with badges, gave a speech at the ceremony before he, Feiner and Byrne unveiled the monument. “We realize that we can never serve our veterans in the same way that they served us,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t want the plaque or the World War I veterans to be lost. The plaque that stands here will be a constant reminder to commemorate those who gave their lives for this country. The veterans of World War I and the plaque will never be forgotten.”
McAuley said, “It was a privilege to watch these young Americans take action to ensure our World War I veterans were never forgotten.”
