Parks and Recreation Commissioner Gerry Byrne, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Thomas Sassalos III (middle), and fellow Boy Scouts stand behind the refurbished monument.

Local veterans, Boy Scouts and public officials gathered Nov. 11 at DeSanti Plaza in Hartsdale for the unveiling of a refurbished monument honoring those who fought in World War I.

The black granite stone inlaid with a bronze plaque earned Thomas Sassalos III his Eagle Scout badge. He worked with veterans Hugh McAuley of Scarsdale’s American Legion Post 52, who served in the Navy from 1972-76, and Carmine DiPasquale of DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 16 to bring the restored memorial to fruition. Both men are members of the town of Greenburgh’s Veterans Advisory Committee.

