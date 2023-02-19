Edgemont algebra chart math image
Source: Edgemont School District

Offering algebra to eighth graders beginning in the 2023-24 school year will open major doors and offer more choices, including additional exposure to calculus, and pathways for Edgemont students in their high school careers as the district looks at “multiple ways to enhance our curriculum,” according to Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton.

“Prior to COVID we had many conversations about the math sequence and some of the changes that we thought about making,” Edgemont Junior-Senior High School principal Kyle Hosier said at the Feb. 7 board of education meeting. “We know that in Edgemont students care deeply about mathematics and we know families care deeply about mathematics, so this has been a long time coming for this conversation.”

