Offering algebra to eighth graders beginning in the 2023-24 school year will open major doors and offer more choices, including additional exposure to calculus, and pathways for Edgemont students in their high school careers as the district looks at “multiple ways to enhance our curriculum,” according to Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton.
“Prior to COVID we had many conversations about the math sequence and some of the changes that we thought about making,” Edgemont Junior-Senior High School principal Kyle Hosier said at the Feb. 7 board of education meeting. “We know that in Edgemont students care deeply about mathematics and we know families care deeply about mathematics, so this has been a long time coming for this conversation.”
The change adds the opportunity for “more rigor for mathematics and includes more students in higher level math courses,” according to Hosier.
It also catches Edgemont up to other peer school districts.
Sophomore Carter Medved transferred to Edgemont as a freshman and had taken algebra as an eighth grader in his previous district. Coming to Edgemont he was “unable to move up to geometry” and was “forced to retake algebra.”
“This new curriculum would have allowed me to more easily move up to geometry and move up to a course that might have been better for me,” he told the board of ed.
Senior Ariel Novominski had some in-depth thoughts on the change for the students who will come after her. Many students who wanted to take Calculus AB as seniors who were on the nonhonor track had to double up on math courses sophomore year.
“As someone who is currently taking [Calculus AB] it’s such a fundamental towards so many new topics and even in my science class we’re using calculus now,” Novominski said.
She added, “It’s a bottleneck for many upper level courses and being able to take calculus while you’re still in high school I think it’s something that every student should take no matter if they’re strong in math or not strong in math. Having that as an option can just help students out before they get into college having that prior knowledge and prior experience and it’ll just make the transition a lot smoother.”
Hosier said the change will help students “have readiness” when it comes to standardized assessments and in higher education, “so having an increased exposure to rigorous courses prior to taking these standardized assessments we knew that was a goal through this planning.”
Hosier said the changes were considered and developed over several years and included taking a first draft to the math teachers to make sure there was alignment, then the department chairs across the district for a “robust conversation.”
“It’s important for us to make sure we think about the transition from sixth grade to seventh grade, so we had conversations with Seely and Greenville with sixth grade math teachers to make sure any details were thought of to ensure a smooth transition for next year,” Hosier said.
Next up was collecting feedback from the community through the PTSA and the students on the Principal’s Advisory Committee, which offered “a lot of positive feedback.”
“That gave us the increased belief this was the right direction to go,” Hosier said. “There were some adjustments that we needed to make based on the feedback that we received and so once we had those conversations we were then able to adjust the sequence and have a plan ready to share with you tonight.”
Hosier knows that Edgemont students can and are eager to take on tougher classes earlier in their careers. While next year eighth graders who take algebra will be with other eighth graders, in subsequent years they will be in classes with freshmen, and so on as they advance throughout high school.
“Students who are exposed to calculus, that can only help them once they get to college and we know that for our science classes there’s a lot of math that’s involved, so as students progress through the higher level science courses we know that this increased exposure to math will make a big difference,” he said.
Junior-senior high school math department co-chairs Melissa Acciavatti and Rachel Golub made a presentation to the board of ed. Acciavatti explained there were not that many curricular changes made to the courses themselves, with the big shake-up being the opportunity for students who meet criteria to have options throughout their math careers at Edgemont. Students are reassessed yearly.
For starters, the Math 7 Honors will now be called Math 7 enriched.
“When students leave that course they’re going to split off to an accelerated course or an honors course so we didn’t want it to seem as though they’re backtracking,” Acciavatti said. “Also when we really look at the course itself, 7 Honors is really a very enriched seventh grade class. There’s a couple of other topics that don’t get covered in the Math 7, but overall it really is just a rigorous enriched version of Math 7, so we felt that the title itself fit better.”
Moving from Math 7 to Math 8 or Accelerated Algebra 1 or Math 7 Enriched to Accelerated Algebra or Honors Algebra 1 would be the new pathway. That opens students up to a greater introduction to calculus in their junior and senior years.
“This gives us those true courses there,” Acciavatti said. “It also allows us to begin the calculus topics at the end of junior year to allow for the BC course to really go in depth with those courses without students having to do summer work, which is really one of the ways that we get them through that course right now…
“When we look at what’s happening in other districts, most districts that start algebra in eighth grade do have that option of a non-AP calc their senior year, so again that’s going to be need-based. We’ll judge that as we go through each year.”
Counselors began visiting classrooms Feb. 6 to talk about options and the curriculum bulletin was shared two days later. Teacher recommendations were posted to the parent portal Feb. 10, and students began meeting individually with counselors Feb. 13 to talk about course selection. Next month final requests will be posted to the parent portal and all appeals are due to each student’s teacher by March 21. A virtual parent meeting will be held Thursday, March 2, to review the changes and answer questions.
