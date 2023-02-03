Advocacy from students on adding a more diverse set of holidays and from parents to move and cut down on half days at the elementary school level has yielded a proposed 2023-24 school year calendar that is stretched to the max.
Scarsdale Schools interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick revealed the final proposal at the Jan. 30 board of education meeting. The board will be asked to vote on the calendar on Feb. 13.
Under the final calendar proposal:
• There will be two days of school prior to Labor Day this year, a major change from past practice of starting after Labor Day.
• There will be a two-week break in the final week of December and the first week of January.
• Eid al-Fitr was added on April 10 and falls on a superintendent’s conference day when there is no school for students.
• Eid al-Adha will be a day off on June 17.
• Two other holidays, Diwali on Sunday, Nov. 12, and Lunar New Year on Saturday, Feb. 10, were added to the calendar to signify that in years going forward they will be observed when they fall on weekdays.
• Spring break is scheduled for the last full week in April and coincides with Passover.
• There will be 10 half days for elementary students, the day before Thanksgiving and the final three days of school like the rest of the district, and three each in December and March for contractually obligated parent-teacher conferences, this year on Mondays and Fridays to create less interruption during the week for students. The timing of the conferences lines up with the release of report cards.
• All other holidays and observance that have state and federal mandates and those that have been celebrated in the past remain on the calendar.
• School will end on Wednesday, June 26, as determined by the state.
• There are 181 days of scheduled instruction and four superintendent conference days.
• The pecking order for giveback days are the final days of spring break, April 26, 25 and 24 and if needed for K-8 students the final three half days of the school year could revert to full days if the district needs to meet state-mandated hours of instruction for those grade levels.
The date for high school graduation will be determined in the coming weeks.
The two biggest areas of contention where community members vary in opinion concern starting before Labor Day and having a two-week December/January vacation.
Patrick said there were 458 comments on the open-ended online survey released Dec. 20 and “dozens” of emails to the administration and board of education on the topic. He met with Scarsdale Teachers Association (STA) leadership “several times” during the process for the calendar, which “reflects an effort to balance a wide range of input from our school community.”
“I will be the first to admit there was no single solution that would align with the preferences of all of our stakeholders,” he said. “Undoubtedly some will look at the proposed calendar and see their own ideas and interests represented and others will not. While I wish this wasn’t the case, this is the compromise that best satisfies the drivers as we see it.”
Patrick said the two-week break takes into consideration families who want to travel and for students to have a proper amount of time to focus on their mental well-being. He said the larger gap between vacation in February and April is for better spacing for educational continuity and the expectation that Advanced Placement exams will begin in May as in prior years.
“Hopefully all the breaks are supportive of student mental health,” he said. “That is time that’s supposed to be somewhat set aside to recover and take a deep breath, and some people travel and so forth.”
School board president Amber Yusuf said the process for creating the calendar “diverged from past” practice based on student and parent feedback that began in September when students advocated for the addition of Lunar New Year, Diwali and Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to the calendar. In December and January, Patrick presented five different versions of a calendar before coming up with the latest proposal after taking feedback and consultation with the STA under consideration. Yusuf praised the “inclusive and thoughtful” process.
“No one calendar will meet every need or want, but the process used to create tonight’s calendar was iterative, transparent and responsive,” she said. “The board appreciates the process used to develop this calendar…”
As stated at previous meetings, school calendars going forward could be a challenge when more holidays and cultural celebrations fall during weekdays, but often they overlap with other events and days off or get balanced out when others fall on weekends or during breaks.
There were two public commenters at the meeting. One parent opposed both the start before Labor Day and the two-week break, calling them “inconvenient and stressful” for families with two working parents. She said she and her family “cherish” the final week of summer into Labor Day as a time to be with family and said the long break in December/January is difficult to schedule. The parent said she “fully supports efforts to make our school calendar more inclusive,” but noted that it is “impossible to incorporate all cultures and religions.”
In the second public comment time, Art Rublin, a former BOE member and founder of the Coalition for Scarsdale Schools group, called the process “well managed.”
“I’m very proud to be part of a community where there is not only talk of diversity and inclusion, but this kind of action and proposed action in that regard is important for the grown-ups in the community to model for the kids,” he said. “I’m especially appreciative of recognition of holidays of many in the community that hadn’t previously been recognized. Growing up as someone who is a minority in this country I’m just that much more appreciative…”
Partial tax exemption OK’d
Under the New York Real Property Tax Law, the board voted unanimously to approve the new maximum income thresholds for individuals at least 65 years old and those with disabilities who own residential property and have annual income of up to $58,399 to receive a partial tax exemption from up to 50% for those who make $50,000 or less and as little as 5% for those who make from $57,500-$58,399. There are 5% increments for income levels that fall between those thresholds. The board opted not to include medical cost deductions in determining income levels, but at earlier board meetings said that could be reconsidered at a later time when there is a clearer picture of how that would impact the tax base.
Safety and security update
Assistant superintendent for special education and student services Eric Rauschenbach gave an update on the day automation lockdown integration project, which will offer new procedures and measures should a lockdown be necessary at any of the school campuses. Current measures that staff and students are already familiar with will remain in place until training occurs either later this school year or at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
Rauschenbach said that between now and April 10 the card entry systems will be replaced and the lockdown integration systems installed. The system is expected to be “fully functioning” and tested during spring break in April. Police and neighbors will be informed about testing in advance as they may hear lockdown announcements at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.