Two lines snaked their way through the Greenburgh Town Hall parking lot — one for older adults and one for those 60 and under. Voters on the lines found ways to amuse themselves as they waited. Some stood reading, inching their way forward, noses in books. Others listened to music or podcasts through their smart phones, while still others struck up conversations with those standing in front and behind them.
One woman brought a lawn chair and marked her place in line, joking with the voters ahead of her, “I was told that to come vote I needed water, a book and a chair.”
Almost 10,000 ballots were cast in Westchester County on Oct. 24, the first day of early voting, and the first time New Yorkers were able to vote early in a presidential election. The turnout, estimated at more than 81,000 by the close of polling on Wednesday, Oct. 28, broke existing early voting records in the county, but also seemed to test the patience of those who were not expecting to wait hours on line.
In response to long waiting times and high voter turnout, the Westchester County Board of Elections on Oct. 27 extended polling hours by one hour at each early-voting polling site. Voting times were also extended to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 3, and it is now possible for voters to go in person through Monday, Nov. 2, to the Westchester County Board of Elections to request an absentee ballot, fill it out on the spot and hand it in to the clerk, or drop it off on Election Day at a polling site, or mail it in postmarked by Nov. 3.
According to New York State law, “If the voter waiting time at an early voting site exceeds 30 minutes the board of elections shall deploy such additional voting equipment, election workers and other resources necessary to reduce the wait time to less than 30 minutes as soon as possible but no later than the beginning of the next day of early voting.”
While waits in many areas have not reached the 30-minute benchmark, some poll workers across Westchester County sites have observed a difference. One Greenburgh poll worker described how the Greenburgh Town Hall site was “overwhelmed” the first few days, but since then has hired and trained more poll workers and has instituted a two-line policy, which sped the process up.
“The general wait time is about an hour now,” the poll worker said. “It can still range to 3 hours at maximum, but it’s usually an hour.”
The Town of Greenburgh has also set up a free snack table, welcomed two food trucks, and set up a free flu shot tent.
As voters picked up ballots inside the Eastchester Public Library on Oct. 28, one poll worker declared to the group that “Eastchester is the best place to vote” due to the short lines. That day lines averaged about 45 minutes to an hour. Another poll worker predicted that the next day, Thursday, Oct. 29, the lines would be even shorter due to inclement weather.
In informal surveys of early Westchester voters, the Inquirer found time on lines at Mamaroneck Town Hall was 1.5 to 2 hours over the weekend, but dipped to 30 minutes by midweek. The Rivertowns Enterprise, an affiliate of The Scarsdale Inquirer, found that the longest overall wait was four hours and 20 minutes at New Rochelle City Hall on Oct. 25, and the shortest overall wait was 25 minutes in Dobbs Ferry on Oct. 28.
But the efforts of the Board of Elections to reduce wait times were not satisfactory for some people. Indeed, from the beginning the Westchester County Board of Elections has been met with criticism, particularly from voting access group VoteEarlyNY, whose attorneys threatened legal action against the board for, among other things, failing to notify voters that they could vote anywhere in Westchester County and lacking a proper voting plan. Dissatisfaction grew when polling places were unprepared for long lines and information was difficult to access. One elderly Scarsdale resident, who plans on voting on Nov. 3, expressed her frustration with the process. “I had no idea that my polling place had been changed to the high school,” she said. “I’d always gone to [Scarsdale] village hall.” When she called the Board of Elections to confirm on more than one occasion, she couldn’t get through, nor could she reach the League of Women Voters.
“There’s a lot of fervor and emotion,” she said. “I just hope everything is happening legally.”
