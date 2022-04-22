With Earth Day arriving on April 24, several groups and venues in Westchester County will offer events next Friday and over the weekend to promote environmental awareness and appreciation. Mark your calendar and RSVP now:
Weinberg Nature Center
“Native Mammals and Their Call for Help”: Wildlife rehabilitator Maura Mandrano gives an overview and introduces four New York wildlife rehabilitators and their rescues, including a raccoon, opossum, squirrel and woodchuck, April 23 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. For ages 8 and up. Fee: $18. To register, visit weinbergnaturecenter.org (Scarsdale residents only).
Earth Day Festival: Celebrate Earth Day with a family-friendly event featuring a traditional fire ceremony, a guided ecology walk, time to plant pine trees and native flowers at preselected locations, a greenhouse tour, animal presentations and refreshments, April 24 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Weinberg Nature Center, 455 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale. weinbergnaturecenter.org. 914-722-1160.
Earth Day hike
Saw Mill River Audubon board member Phil Heidelberger leads a guided exploration of Pruyn Sanctuary trails, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. For adults and children ages 8 and older. No registration needed. Pruyn Sanctuary, 26 Woodmill Road, Chappaqua. sawmillriveraudubon.org.
History of the Hudson River
The Dobbs Ferry Historical Society and Garden Club co-sponsor Leslie Day, an author, educator and the 36-year resident of a houseboat at the 79th Street Boat Basin, will discuss “River: Living on the Hudson — A Natural History”in a virtual lecture, April 22 at 4 p.m. RSVP to dobbshistory@gmail.com for the link. dobbsferryhistory.org.
Sunset hike
Meet at the kiosk at the top of the hill across the street from the parking lot on April 22 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate Earth Day with a 3-mile hike offering spectacular views of the Hudson River at dusk. The hike will be canceled in case of rain, so check email for updates. Bring a flashlight and water. Dogs welcome. Registration ($3) required at https://bit.ly/3frp0Ph. Rockwood Hall at Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.
Earth Day birding walk
Doug Bloom, former president of the Bronx River Sound Shore Audubon Society and its current vice president, teaches how to identify birds by sights and sounds and discusses their migration habits and habitats, April 23 from 8 to 9 a.m. Appropriate for all ages. Free, but registration required at sheldrakecenter.org. Sheldrake Environmental Center, 685 Weaver St., Larchmont.
Earth Day film
Screening on April 22 at 8 p.m. of “Earth Woman,” a 13-minute, fully animated art video, depicting Earth as beleaguered by humans’ overindulgence and false belief that resources are inexhaustible. Pelham Art Center, 155 Fifth Ave.pelhamartcenter.org.
Lorax Quest
Listen to Dr. Seuss’ classic story of a wise woodland creature and his stirring stewardship message, then follow a map to uncover the mysteries of the natural world, April 24 from 11 a.m. to noon. Fee: $10 per family for members, $15 for nonmember families. Registration required at teatown.org. Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining.
Afternoon retreat
Katy Romita and Beth Leas present “Mindfulness Practices to Nurture You and Your Connection to the Earth,” April 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. Register ($75) online. Sheldrake Environmental Center, 685 Weaver St., Larchmont. sheldrakecenter.org.
‘Birdsong’
This lecture and chamber music concert celebrates birds and nature, April 24 at 4 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults, $15 for children and seniors. 2 Elm Rock Road, Bronxville. concordiaconservatory.org.
Great Saw Mill River cleanup
Volunteer at one of multiple locations along the Saw Mill River to haul out trash and debris, leaving the river cleaner and freer flowing, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register online. groundworkhv.org.
Earth Day celebration
Activities include “education stations” along Brother’s Path, seed planting, live birds of prey demonstrations and BioBlitz, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and no registration required. Proceeds from raffles and merchandise support the maintenance of the preserve’s carriage roads and landscape. Rain date April 24.Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.
