With each win this season over the Section 1 West Rockland Rockies, the Section 1 East Green Wave made a greater statement going from a 6-4 victory to 5-2 to 7-2 in the regular season. The biggest win, however, came in the first Section 1 girls ice hockey championship game that would send a team to the New York State Tournament. East beat West on Saturday, Feb. 5, 9-2, to improve to 8-0 overall against Rockland in two seasons of being an official sport within the section.
“What I’m thrilled about is that they followed our game plan and our game plan in the first period was to come hard, to come prepared, stay mentally focused — even with the delay in the game — on getting pucks to the net and crashing the net,” coach Stacey Wierl said. “[West’s] Marina Capone is, in my view, one of the best hockey goalies in public school varsity ice hockey in the state, and we knew we needed to get pucks to the net and pick up rebounds.”
East, which improved to 7-3, jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, with eight different goal-scorers in the game. Adrienne Kantrowitz scored two goals, while Amelia Ahrens, John Jay-Cross River’s Brady Wierl, Harper Kaplan, Kathryn Lonergan, Victoria Tesoro, Ayla Felenstein and Lelia Janiello each had one. Wallis Kelleher of Fox Lane had three assists, while Wierl also had an assist.
Both West goals were scored by Maeve McNulty and assisted by Gianna Caldera and Lila DeToia.
East’s Sienna Kay, of Ardsley, made 17 saves, while Marina Capone made 25 for West.
East, which consists of 24 players from 14 schools, heads north to play Skaneateles on Friday, Feb. 11, with the winner advancing to the New York State Final Four.
Prior to the championship game, coach Wierl watched as the Lady Bulldogs 12U travel team wrapped up their practice and switched places as the Section 1 teams took the ice.
“I can’t help but think about the youth kids,” she said. “Our girls were getting on the ice and you saw them on the glass watching us warm up. That was a very surreal moment to see the interest and awareness that girls varsity ice hockey captured in our area. The youth girls now know they have something coming for them when they get to high school and middle school. The parents are now aware. The texts and emails I get from seventh grade parents now inquiring about next season, it’s really come to a place where we have arrived.”
After two years as a club sport, varsity girls ice hockey made its varsity debut last winter during a shortened COVID-19 season that didn’t allow for travel outside the region. East and West played three regular season games and a league championship game, all of which East won. This year they scheduled three more Section 1 games in the regular season and were tasked with filling the rest of their schedule with games from the tri-state area, including road trips to Buffalo and Lake Placid.
“Last season was to provide these kids with a positive experience through a global pandemic — drop the puck and get the kids to play,” Wierl said. “This season certainly had a different focus. I knew the potential skill level and talent of this group, so we needed to set up a game schedule that could support it… Now I feel we’re playing our best hockey and it’s a really good time for a playoff run.”
Wierl looked back on the entire experience with “a sincere amount of gratitude” for the “journey” she had started years ago when she watched girls on boys varsity teams like Scarsdale, where she teaches, not really have a proper outlet to show their talent and grow their skills. Then with her twin daughters, who are in Katonah-Lewisboro Schools, excelling in the sport, it spurred her even more to get something going.
That started in earnest when Wierl met Clarkstown North athletic director Tess Brogan and finally they were “able to put the wheels in motion.” Pelham Youth Hockey, Ed Witz and The Ice Hutch made sure the program had free ice when it was club and Brewster Ice Arena also became another major supporter of the program.
Wierl also acknowledged the support of many area youth programs, the referees association, the Section 1 Executive Committee and for East, in particular, the Scarsdale High School athletic department for serving as the lead school for the merged team.
“We feel that the community is really surrounding the growth of girls varsity hockey, which inevitably is going to grow the game,” Wierl said. “That’s what we really want to see. I can’t tell you how excited I am to go to Canton with these girls and showcase not only the kind of talent that we have on this team, but the incredible character of the players we have. They wanted to be sure they were a real family. Not just a family, but a real family. And they are. They care so deeply about one another. I just can’t tell you how excited I am for them to have this opportunity.”
Edgemont junior Breanna Chin has been with the girls program since it was a club team practicing and scrimmaging and is proud to see the growth over the years. “It’s great to see women’s hockey go this far, especially my own team,” she said. “It’s really exciting.”
Chin has come a long way on the ice and saw some action as part of a deep bench.
“Breanna is a hard worker in practice, she knows her role on the team and any time she gets on the ice she works really hard,” Wierl said. “It’s nice for everybody to get out there, especially for a girl like Breanna who works so hard at practice. It was a thrill to see her out there.”
The team showed a lot of improvement based on a tough schedule, but also bonded on and off the ice. East not only felt like the favorite, but played like it, too, and hopes to take that edge into states.
“We’ve played against some of these teams and we know their skill level,” Chin said. “At states it’s going to be a challenge for us but I do believe we can do it. Seeing the other teams out there I feel like we’re good competition against them and I feel like it’s going to be really cool to see and I think we have a chance.”
Scarsdale junior Maddie Greco didn’t join the girls program until this winter, having played modified and junior varsity with the boys prior to that. She came onto the team and made a huge impact on and off the ice. Unfortunately for Greco and the team, she’s been sidelined with a sprained ankle since Jan. 9.
“Maddie was our quarterback of our power play, so with the loss of Maddie the other girls have had to step up,” Wierl said. “Maddie has got natural leadership qualities, she’s our biggest leader along with Stella [Schlumborn] from Pelham on the bench. We’re thrilled to have her and we’re hopeful to get her back with us before the state tournament.”
Greco didn’t get to play in the finals, but she enjoyed watching her teammates play to their potential.
“Now we’re going to states, which is amazing,” Greco said. “I haven’t gotten a chance to do that on any of my varsity teams yet. I might not be able to play, but I’m so happy for these girls and I’m happy to be a part of it.”
