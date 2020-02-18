Members of the Edgemont Community Council’s newly formed Pedestrian Safety Committee submitted a three-year, three-phase sidewalk build-out plan to the town of Greenburgh’s Community Development and Conservation Commissioner Garret Duquesne at a Feb. 10 ECC meeting. The plan outlines multiple major arteries within the town that need sidewalks in order to connect the schools and allow people to easily walk to the Central Park Avenue corridor.
The Pedestrian Safety Committee, which includes ECC secretary Colin McCarthy, Greenridge Neighborhood Association vice president Eliana Weissman, Cotswold Association representative Nancie Ellis and ECC director Joshua Berlin, formulated the plan, which separates out recommended sidewalks in Edgemont near the Greenville and Seely elementary schools.
The presentation to the town was largely based on a 2015 Edgemont-Greenville sidewalk feasibility study by RBA Group Inc. The 48-page study, which cost the town $20,439.80, included an evaluation of the sidewalk conditions in Edgemont, how residents walk to school, traffic counts throughout the day, a resident survey and the feasibility of constructing sidewalks on specific main artery roadways within the hamlet.
“We don’t want to think about building a sidewalk — we’d like to think about building a solution to the Edgemont problem,” said McCarthy. “We’ve already paid, we’ve already done the engineering work, we have plans. This [2015 study] is incredible.”
The study proposed sidewalks on Fort Hill Road between Longview Drive and Ardsley Road; Ardsley Road between Highland Road and Central Avenue; Ardsley Road between Central Avenue and Seely Place; and Seely Place between Ardsley Road and Seely Place Elementary School. In the five years since the study’s release, only one sidewalk on Seely Place between Ardsley Road and Seely Place Elementary School was built.
According to Department of Public Works Commissioner Victor Carosi and Duquesne at a January Longview Civic Association meeting, the town will produce a new prioritization map that will provide a more in-depth look at prioritized sidewalks throughout the town, a dynamic report that would take consideration from multiple town departments and the public.
“No other civic association has come to us with a set of priorities, so it’s refreshing and helpful and it absolutely will influence the town’s thinking,” Duquesne said at the ECC meeting.
For phase one this year, the ECC committee proposed sidewalk build-outs on Ardsley Road between Central Avenue and Highland Road; Fort Hill Road between Ardsley Road and Longview Drive; and pedestrian enhancements on Old Army Road.
According to Duquesne, Ardsley Road between Central Avenue and Highland Road will appear on an upcoming town sidewalk prioritization map. In addition, he said Carosi was waiting for clarity on the possibility of a traffic signal at Fort Hill and Ardsley Road, which was met with community backlash at a Southern Greenville Association meeting in September.
Fort Hill Road between Ardsley Road and Longview Drive has a footpath throughout and the town hired BBS Architects of Patchogue to conduct a $22,000 study to look at improving infrastructure on Old Army Road, including pavement, curbing, drainage and sidewalk revitalizations.
Footpaths, as compared to concrete sidewalks, are walkways with poorly constructed or dated macadam that don’t provide a sufficient width. According to Duquesne, footpaths are “minimally acceptable” and are widespread in Edgemont.
“The intent is absolutely for footpaths to become real sidewalks,” said Duquesne.
In phase two of the ECC’s plan, which would take place in 2021, the committee proposed sidewalks on Fort Hill Road between Longview Drive and Underhill Road; Longview Drive between Fort Hill and Glendale Road; and pedestrian enhancements on Old Colony Road.
After a 67-year-old Edgemont resident was hit by a car and killed on the roadway on Fort Hill Road between Longview Drive and Underhill Road, a sidewalk became a topic of great interest by town officials.
According to Duquesne, Fort Hill Road between Longview Drive and Underhill Road is going to be design ready for the end of this year for potential construction to begin in 2021.
On Feb. 13, the Department of Public Works released an RFQ (request for qualifications) to retain a professional engineering and planning consultant to determine how best to provide safe pedestrian travel along Fort Hill Road from Longview Drive to Underhill Road.
Duquesne said he hoped making the roadway one way would not be the only option for the town to build a sidewalk.
“I’m not an engineer, but I hope that’s not the case because I know that it’s complicated to do a one-way,” Duquesne said. “We want to hire an engineer to let us know that a sidewalk can be done essentially without doing a one-way.”
ECC president Bob Bernstein questioned Duquesne on why the town couldn’t move forward with constructing “shovel ready” sidewalks that were analyzed in the 2015 study, while also requesting new studies to be done on segments not mentioned in the study.
Duquesne said he would need to go back to the town board, as he “doesn’t write the checks.”
In a survey conducted in the 2015 study, which had 607 responses, almost 85% of residents said they didn’t think the pedestrian network in the town was adequate. Out of the 85%, 9 out of 10 respondents said they would walk if they had a network of sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian safety features.
“The town and Edgemont don’t always agree on everything… I think this is one of those instances where we will have the same goal,” said McCarthy.
Duquesne said that Longview Drive from Fort Hill to Glendale roads was considered a major artery in the upcoming prioritization map and that Old Colony Road, which many residents use to walk to and from the Hartsdale train station and students use to walk to Edgemont Junior/Senior High School, had small portions of footpaths.
In the third phase, which would take place in 2022, the ECC committee proposed sidewalks on Underhill Road, Highland Road, Mount Joy Avenue, Henry Street and Cotswold Way.
“Everything you’ve listed is absolutely consistent with what is thought of as Edgemont’s arteries,” Duquesne said.
Edgemont has 9.76 miles of local road sidewalk gaps at an estimated cost of approximately $20 million. The new comprehensive sidewalk plan will identify short-, mid- and long-term areas for prioritization.
“I’m going to approach the town board with this work that you’ve done,” said Duquesne. “We’ll have some insight into how we might adapt this and be even more realistic in terms of limited funding, but absolutely we do want to build a road map for beyond.”
