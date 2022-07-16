Prompted by a change.org petition circulated by the Edgemont Community Council (ECC), Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner is planning to introduce legislation that would adopt a new zoning ordinance to restrict the sale of tobacco and vaping products within 1,500 feet of a school.
According to the ECC, three stores have advertised tobacco and vaping products within range of Seely Place Elementary School or Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School. The advertisements at those shops, located at BP Station at 610 Central Park Ave. (property line approximately 265 feet from EHS), Cloud House Smoke Shop at 760 Central Park Ave. (property line approximately 430 feet from Seely Place Elementary School) and Scarsdale Convenience at 455 Central Park Ave. (property line approximately 610 feet from EHS), are in violation of New York State Public Health Law, the ECC petition states.
In a post on the town of Greenburgh website July 7, Feiner said he had received a “number of complaints” about smoke shops within the town “displaying paraphernalia in their windows and targeting children with their advertising.” Feiner said the town is reviewing the requirements of smoke shops “to ensure that they are in compliance with regulatory codes and the Public Health Law.”
“We want to ensure that these businesses are not using predatory advertising on our children. I will also [reach out] to the Westchester County Department of Health to assist us in this undertaking,” he said.
Feiner said he also is “very concerned” that one of the shops, which is near Seely Place School, displays knives in its window.
According to Greenburgh acting building inspector Robert Dam, last Thursday, July 7, Cloud House Smoke Shop on Central Avenue was issued a notice of violation for stocking merchandise in the space without the benefit of a certificate of occupancy and nonpermitted display of merchandise in a window.
Feiner said he met that same day, with Dam, who said a daily summons would be issued if the paraphernalia were not removed from the window.
Additionally, the town of Greenburgh cited the BP Station for violations for the installation of displays/illumination in windows. Westchester County officials also took action and had illegal advertisements removed from those two shops and Scarsdale Convenience.
In an email sent July 9, Feiner said any new legislation would apply to smoke shops in all areas of unincorporated Greenburgh, including Edgemont.
“I have asked interim town attorney [Joseph Danko] to review whether this can be prohibited. I believe that if the town board approves a new ordinance it should also ban the sale of any weapons, knives [or] guns near schools,” said Feiner. “This needs to be given high priority … Let’s keep our children healthy and safe. We want Greenburgh to be a model for other communities in the state.”
With that in mind, Feiner said Trevor Summerfield, the American Lung Association’s director for advocacy for Massachusetts, New York and Vermont will meet with members of the Greenburgh Town Board on July 19 at 5:20 p.m. via Zoom to discuss additional strategies for dealing with tobacco and vaping products.
Hartsdale resident Hal Samis emailed the town board this week with a different perspective. “I would seek to satisfy ECC concerns not by banning these stores from the “threshold,” but rather by invoking a minimum age requirement for entry — not unlike being carded to enter establishments which sell liquor,” Samis wrote.
According to ECC president Dylan Pyne, the ECC has formed a working group that has been in regular communication with the town on drafting “the strongest law possible,” and the group hopes to have something ready for the next town board meeting.
“The ECC calls on the town to approve as quickly as possible a law restricting the sale of tobacco, marijuana, and weapons from within 1,500 feet of a school or park,” Pyne said in an email to the Inquirer. “While we are grateful for how quickly the County Executive’s Office took action in having the illegal advertisements removed from three shops within 1,500 feet of Edgemont High School and Seely Place Elementary School, the state law currently does not go far enough. Regardless of how they are advertised, having these kind of products available for purchase so close to places where young people learn and play puts our community at risk.”
About 400 people have signed the ECC’s petition as of Thursday, July 14, just one week since it was launched online at https://bit.ly/3Rwkqj3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.