Former school board president Alec Clarke has been selected to receive this year’s Edgemont Community Council (ECC) Silver Bowl Award for his 27-plus years of “distinguished service to the Edgemont community.”
Since moving to Edgemont in 1996, Clarke, 65, has served the community in multiple ways, including two 3-year terms on the Edgemont Board of Education, 10 years coaching recreation baseball, soccer and basketball, and eight years coaching travel soccer and basketball teams.
Clarke said he was “very pleasantly surprised” to learn he was recommended for the award. “I don’t normally work for [recognition] but it is nice for people to recognize something like this that has happened over a long period of time.” His many years of dedicated service have been grounded by his philosophy that “if you’re part of a community, you should be contributing to it.”
“I don’t think it matters so much what you do, but you have to look at your time and your abilities and interests … and find ways you can contribute,” he said. “I think that is what makes it a community, when people are involved.”
First elected to the school board in 2016, Clarke served as vice president from 2018-2019 and as president from 2019-2021. As president, Clarke assisted the district in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and managed the transition to livestream school board meetings. It was a very stressful time that required a “huge time commitment,” Clarke said. “There was no playbook. You couldn’t look to the past and say, ‘Oh, this is how they handled this kind of situation … The entire district was put in the place of having to become public health experts, when clearly none of us were.
“I think we did a really good job in a really difficult situation. Did we get everything right? Of course not [and] not everybody was going to agree with every decision we made. But overall, people were very respectful and in the end everybody pulled together to make it work for the kids.”
He said the goal was “to make the decision-making an inclusive process” and “to get broad community input,” which he was able to do during his frequent walks around the district during the pandemic. “It is important always to make people in the community at least feel like they’ve been heard.”
During his tenure on the school board, Clarke also helped guide the successful passage of a $54 million bond, worked on the renegotiation of the teachers’ contract and was an active participant in the search to find a new superintendent when Dr. Victoria Kniewel announced her retirement.
Given his professional experience managing technology teams for investment banks, Clarke had a notable impact on technology in the district as well, serving six years on the Edgemont Junior/Senior High School Technology Committee and two years on the Edgemont School District 1-to-1 Chromebook Committee. He also created and continues to maintain the PTA/PTSA-sponsored student directory.
Clarke currently serves on the Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee and previously volunteered with the ECC, serving as its director from 2011-16 and as recording secretary from 2013-14.
“Our community volunteers are one of the key reasons that Edgemont is so special,” current ECC president Dylan Pyne told the Inquirer via email. “It’s an honor for the ECC to recognize each year, through our Silver Bowl award, those who work selflessly to make Edgemont a great place to live.
“There are few better examples in recent memory than Alec of someone who has had such a broad and deep impact on Edgemont, with Alec’s involvement with youth athletics, the School District and the ECC. The entire ECC is proud to recognize Alec this year and grateful for his years of service.”
Clarke was raised in Louisville, Kentucky, and earned a bachelor’s degree in math from Dartmouth College. Now retired, he lives with his wife Audrey Prashker on Scarsdale Farm Road where they raised their three daughters, all of whom attended Edgemont schools and graduated from EHS (Allison in 2014, Lauren and Betsy in 2020).
The Edgemont Silver Bowl, sponsored by the Edgemont Community Council, has been awarded nearly every year since 1950, to an individual (or, in exceptional cases, to a married couple) for “outstanding service to the Edgemont Community.” The award is the highest honor bestowed on an Edgemont resident in recognition of his or her volunteer public service in the community. A list of previous recipients can be found at http://bit.ly/3xM5jJW.
A celebration of Clarke’s service and the presentation of the Silver Bowl will take place Wednesday, April 26, at 8 p.m. in the Greenville Elementary School cafeteria. The program will feature David Imamura, who was elected in February to serve on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, as a guest speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.