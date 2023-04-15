Alec Clarke photo

Alec Clarke

Former school board president Alec Clarke has been selected to receive this year’s Edgemont Community Council (ECC) Silver Bowl Award for his 27-plus years of “distinguished service to the Edgemont community.”

Since moving to Edgemont in 1996, Clarke, 65, has served the community in multiple ways, including two 3-year terms on the Edgemont Board of Education, 10 years coaching recreation baseball, soccer and basketball, and eight years coaching travel soccer and basketball teams.

