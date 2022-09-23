Discrepancy about terminology in proposed legislation to further restrict the state’s Public Health Law Article 13-F Section 1399-DD-1 governing tobacco and marijuana paraphernalia displays within the town of Greenburgh drew mixed feedback at a public hearing Sept. 14.
More than two years ago, New York State prohibited public display of tobacco product and electronic cigarette advertisements and smoking paraphernalia within 500 feet of schools in New York City, and within 1,500 feet of schools elsewhere in the state.
The proposed new chapter of Greenburgh Town Code §454 would prohibit displaying and advertising tobacco, electronic cigarettes and marijuana paraphernalia in the storefront or window of a shop within a 1,500-foot radius of a school.
It would not regulate the sale of these products, which is addressed in separate legislation.
Town officials voted 4-1 last year to allow adult-use cannabis dispensaries only within Greenburgh’s industrial areas, and not in residential or mixed-use zones, without specifying where and how they can be sold.
Anticipating legal pushback from store owners who are issued citations for noncompliance, officials are seeking the “the strongest possible law that could withstand a court challenge.” What does that law look like?
Interim Town Attorney Joe Danko said at the public hearing his office “believed that the current draft was appropriate [and] will be able to withhold any challenge from the public in a court of law. It would do a great job minimizing tobacco displays within a 1,500-foot range from schools.”
Adding a federal health warning now, and reasonably in the future expanding the definition of tobacco to include more varieties, and other changes Danko alluded to, isn’t “the strongest possible law” for the Edgemont Community Council (ECC).
ECC president Dylan Pyne said the group’s board rejected the proposal and is asking the town to expand restrictions to include additional locations where children play or gather.
“The current draft does not address all of the ECC’s concerns: regulating the sale, display and advertising of tobacco, marijuana paraphernalia, and guns, knives, weapons,” he said, calling the proposal “totally incomprehensible.”
“The ECC stands firm in its request for the town to restrict the sale of tobacco products, marijuana and weapons within an agreed upon and reasonable distance from schools, public parks, playgrounds, day care centers and houses of worship. To keep the children in our community as safe as possible, the sale of these products should be restricted — not just their marketing and display,” Pyne said.
Neither he nor Town Supervisor Paul Feiner nor resident and prevention policy professional Linda Richter responded when asked how the restrictions might affect ShopRite of Scarsdale, which sells cigarettes behind the customer service counter. The supermarket is within a 1,500-foot radius of Greenville Community Church at 270 Ardsley Road.
“What should be obvious to all is that by adhering to the ECC’s citing of negative options, even a pack of cigarettes (tobacco) could not be sold to an adult anywhere along Central Park Avenue, (which is) within Greenburgh, or East and West Hartsdale avenues or Tarrytown Road,” Hartsdale resident Hal Samis wrote in an email.
Reminding the board it agreed to form a committee for all Greenburgh residents, not just those from Edgemont, Samis wrote, “Is this new law intended to be a town Board/ECC collaborative effort or will other residents be invited to sit at the table?”
The board hasn’t discussed creating a committee, Feiner answered in an email; however, he said people from the entire town can comment, and the board can reach out to the Council of Civic Associations — which represents every neighborhood — for input before any legislation is approved.
Richter agreed the state’s 1,500-foot restriction should include additional locations, and the definition of tobacco should be broadened to include non-FDA approved nicotine gum, candy, lozenges, tablets, gummies and patches.
“The language in the Greenburgh law should be modified to ensure that these products are included and not left to be advertised and displayed simply because of a loophole, given that they’re not smoked or inhaled,” Richter emphasized.
She raised an additional concern about enforcement and penalties.
“Current law only speaks to graduated fines as penalties for stores that violate the law. I believe the law should lay out the circumstances under which enforcement goes beyond fines to revoking a retail license or shutting a place down for repeated violations. It also doesn’t make sense for the law to be enforced by any department other than the police department.”
Currently, the building department has jurisdiction for enforcement.
The public hearing was adjourned to continue on Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.