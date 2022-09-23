Tobacco map

Map shows areas affected by proposal that would restrict display and sales of specified products within 1,500 feet from Seely Place School.

Discrepancy about terminology in proposed legislation to further restrict the state’s Public Health Law Article 13-F Section 1399-DD-1 governing tobacco and marijuana paraphernalia displays within the town of Greenburgh drew mixed feedback at a public hearing Sept. 14.

More than two years ago, New York State prohibited public display of tobacco product and electronic cigarette advertisements and smoking paraphernalia within 500 feet of schools in New York City, and within 1,500 feet of schools elsewhere in the state.

