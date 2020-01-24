On Sunday, March 1, the New York State plastic bag ban will go into effect with efforts to eliminate the state’s plastic waste.
As a result, all retailers who are required to collect New York State sales tax are banned from the distribution of most plastic bags.
The ban applies to almost all single-use plastics, with the exception of packaging of bulk products, deli meats, take-out orders and deliveries.
While lawmakers hope the legislation will encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags when shopping, New York counties have the choice to allow their retailers to provide paper bags at a cost of 5 cents per bag.
New York is the second state to enact a ban of this type, following California, and the move is a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York State Plastic Bag Task Force which was enacted in March 2017. The task force works to eliminate the estimated 23 million pounds of plastic wasted annually, in New York alone, as a result of single-use plastic bags.
For Scarsdale residents, these changes join a growing list of environmentally conscious initiatives, such as at-home composting and heightened recycling efforts.
The timing of this change, however, is not at the discretion of the town, and despite Scarsdale’s support for the “green” legislation, the changes will impact residents abruptly.
Those working to ease the village into these changes include the Scarsdale Reusable Bag Initiative. The group consists of residents Sandra Goldstein, Carmen Hall, Ines Rodrigues and Tony Troiano, who are working to distribute their signature reusable bags designed by Scarsdale-based artist Simone Kestelman and sponsored by Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s Realty. The team is delivering 5000 free bags to all Scarsdale households.
The mission of their work is to further the state’s waste elimination, but also to help residents save time and money.
Rodrigues first had the idea for the initiative upon visiting family in Ireland, where plastic bags have been banned for almost two decades. She said she saw how willing people were to conform to the changes and, as a result, streets were drastically cleaner and the country’s plastic waste was dramatically diminished.
Rodrigues took inspiration from her travels and began using reusable bags when shopping at home in Scarsdale. She and her friends, who have been shopping this way for years, decided they could have a hand in changing the way Scarsdale residents shop.
“We are delivering the bags to 5,000 households, but if we have 1,000 people who actually start reusing, we are already so happy. The impact of just those 1,000 will be so good for the environment,” Rodrigues said.
As the ban date quickly approaches, Rodrigues said she believes Scarsdale is ready for the environmentally conscious changes to take effect.
“I don’t believe Scarsdale will have a majority issue transitioning to reusable because I think the population is well educated,” Rodrigues said. “From the response that I have seen so far, a lot of people say that this is so great and very few people complain, I believe most of Scarsdale will embrace the change.”
Local markets such as Balducci’s and DeCicco’s are preparing for the shift as best they can by selling reusable bags in stores for shoppers who forget to bring their own.
“So many people here already use the reusable bags, so I think they will be open to the change,” one DeCiccio’s shopper told the Inquirer. “I do think the fee will pose more of an issue, just because many Scarsdale shoppers are used to sometimes double-bagging their groceries, but we will adapt to the changes, just as we have all other changes.”
While the ban will take effect throughout the state on March 1, counties have the opportunity to adapt their own plan to serve as a transition for the duration of one year. While the Scarsdale Board of Trustees is discussing ways to create such a plan, there are no confirmed plans at this time. Residents can expect to significantly cut down on their bag use in the coming months and can begin easing themselves into the pending changes by grabbing a free reusable bag, or two, courtesy of the Scarsdale Reusable Bag Initiative. Contact Rodrigues at inesinus@gmail.com.
