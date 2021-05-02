The Edgemont Board of Education adopted a $65.2 million administrative budget proposal for the 2021-22 school year during a virtual board meeting April 20. The anticipated tax rate increase is 2.21% with a projected budget-to-budget increase of 2.47%.
Based on state-generated calculations, the budget does not exceed the tax cap.
Last year the 2020-21 adopted $63.6 million budget had a tax rate increase of 2.90% and a budget-to-budget increase of 3.75%.
According to district budget documents, 77% of the proposed 2021-22 budget covers salary and benefits for personnel, which includes faculty, teaching aides, custodians, administrators and support staff. Total expenditures for personnel are projected at $50,443,929 in 2021-22, up from $49,173,734 in 2020-21. The vast majority of the overall increase comes from compensation and special education.
In addition, the budget plan anticipates $7.1 million for administrative costs, $48.4 million for program expenditures and $8.9 million for capital expenditures.
According to the district’s 2021-22 budget newsletter dated May 2021, “the budget was developed with attention to significant unknowns, including future pandemic-related health and safety guidelines and state aid cuts, as well as concern for the current financial stress for taxpayers.”
“There are essentially no increases in the areas in which the Board has discretion. If all of the educationally necessary and legally mandatory expenses, which constitute 97.3% of the budget (salaries, benefits, special education, support services, transportation, legal, audit, insurance, debt service) are excluded, the overall increase for all remaining expenses ($41,914) amounts to a bare 0.064% of the total budget,” the budget newsletter states.
The budget allocates additional funds for “curriculum development and instructional practice through work with consultants, including work in the areas of elementary Reading and Writing Workshop models, Math in Focus, diversity, equity and inclusion, and problem-based learning. It also includes 50 Promethean panels to outfit all classrooms that do not currently have them. Funding for new Chromebooks and upgrades to existing ones are included to meet the increasing demands of a technology-infused learning environment… [and] two new full-time teaching positions to meet projected enrollment needs while providing the flexibility necessary to shift with the changing needs of a complete reopening plan.”
More details about the budget can be found at https://bit.ly/3e2s7vF.
At previous meetings, the school district hammered out details for two bond propositions that will aid in its plans to address the need to expand district facilities. The district plans a two-part vote May 18 on a large-scale capital projects plan set to begin in 2023.
According to the district’s bond information flyer, “In a 2% tax cap environment, state-aided bonding is the most fiscally responsible strategy for funding construction. With some current debt rolling off in 2022, it is time to create a long-term plan for Edgemont’s future and address the challenges facing the district.”
The estimated cost for Bond Proposition 1, which addresses expanded instructional space at Greenville and Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School and upgrading the infrastructure at Seely Place School, is currently $38,858,500 with a projected school tax increase of $65 for every $1 million assessed home value, based on current interest rates, beginning in the 2023-24 year.
The estimated cost for Bond Proposition 2, with plans to improve vehicular access, parking and cafeteria expansions at all three schools, is $15,282,625.
According to the bond flyer, Prop 2 is contingent on Prop 1 being passed and is not being offered separately.
The total estimated cost for both bond propositions together is $54,141,125, with a projected school tax increase of $400 for every $1 million assessed home value, based on current interest rates, beginning in the 2023-24 year.
More information on the two bond propositions is available at https://bit.ly/3xBaKdl.
The budget vote, the bond votes and the election of candidates for the Edgemont Board of Education will take place in person at the EHS Jim San Marco gymnasium from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 18.
Absentee ballots are available in the district office at Edgemont High School on White Oak Lane, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If a voter would like an absentee ballot mailed directly to him/her, the application for the absentee ballot must be received in the district office no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. If an absentee ballot is to be picked up by the voter, it must be picked up from the Edgemont district office no later than 5 p.m. Monday, May 17. All executed absentee ballots must be received in the district office no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
More information on voting and voter registration is available at https://bit.ly/3vwaF90.
