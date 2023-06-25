Though the football team put Edgemont on the map in the late 1990s and early 2000s and the girls’ lacrosse team won a Section 1 title in 2002, the athletics program has struggled to keep up the momentum over the years. There have, however, been many proud moments in sports like tennis, swimming and wrestling, but one of the biggest achievements for the Panthers comes from the 2022-23 school year, particularly in the 10 seniors who have committed to continue their careers in college.
Four athletes will compete at the Division I level, six at Division III. If it’s not the largest senior class of college athletes this century, it’s certainly up there.
“I don’t think I was surprised — I was definitely pleased because I’m always happy for kids when they get to pursue their athletics interests past high school,” athletic director Anthony DeRosa said. “I was very happy the number was 10 and I’m hoping we have similar numbers moving forward in the future.”
With the support of the E-Club, the 10 athletes were celebrated at a ceremony last month.
“I think in the past we never really had a process in place to try and identify kids and certainly when kids came to my attention we did some one-off celebrations for them,” DeRosa said. “I wanted to try to standardize our process so if we had any DI kids we could do them on signing day in November and the rest of the kids we created our May day and we were able to honor all of them.
“This is something we’re looking forward to doing each year to celebrate the accomplishment of these kids. It’s not an easy thing to be able to play sports in college, and it’s another thing to find a college that you are interested in attending that has what you’re looking for academically and opportunities to play as well.”
The football team leads the way with four players moving on to the Division III level: Milan Gialleonardo at Trinity, Jesse Kaminskas and Davis Kim at Denison and Nate Parsons at Cortland. These are four cornerstone players for the team who play other sports, but truly love the game.
“I think for each individual player they kind of all had their different paths to get to the point where they wanted to have that burning desire to want to play at the next level,” football coach James Pape said. “I think each one of them had their own unique story and I just helped some of them by answering some questions for them, what it’s like to play the sport at the next level, but also what they had to do to achieve that.”
Gialleonardo’s older brother Kirk had been recruited and committed to Lafayette in 2021, so he had that edge of knowing a bit about the process as he showed his stuff for teams as a wide receiver and quarterback. The other players didn’t.
“They had to understand that playing a college sport is amazing and very few high school players get that opportunity, but it’s also a job and they have to recognize that,” Pape said. “You’ve got to work and what that work entails is different for each one of them. For Jesse and Nate they took ownership of their weightlifting schedules and what they needed to do to get their bodies ready to play offensive and defensive line at the college level. For Davis it’s his footwork, his bursts and his hands as a wide receiver. They all took opportunities over the course of the last couple of years to really work and work hard and put that extra time in to hone their abilities.”
Coming out of playing in Section 1’s independent league for their entire careers didn’t hamper their prospects.
“The teams in the independent league all have their reasons and rationales for wanting to be and needing to be in the independent league,” Pape said. “At some point each one of those teams had success in the section. It’s not so much talent being a reason why they need to stay in the independent league, but more or less straight survival on numbers. When you go against teams like Rye and Somers, they have 50 guys on the sidelines and especially for us that’s one of the reasons it was a numbers game for us. In order to play and participate at that level you’ve got to have the numbers and the subs and the back-ups. You have to have them coming up, too. For us it’s been a struggle, but these guys have been with the program for so long that they were the epitome of what Edgemont football was and is looking to get back to.”
The four four-year players hope to set the tone for the program going forward.
“A couple of the younger guys are starting to pick up where these guys left off,” Pape said. “Our message going into this year is we had a strong senior class and it’s next man up. We’re looking to get bigger and get better each and every day.”
The four Division I athletes are soccer players Izzy Boodell at Georgetown and Nathan Gaviser at Duke and swimmers Kate Anderson at Virginia Tech and Christian Lee at Yale.
“It is such a thrill to graduate two amazing athletes and people who will be taking their talents to the next level,” swim coach Tobey Saracino said. “Both Kate and Christian have so much more in the tank and I can’t wait to see how they do.”
Gaviser is unique among the group in that he never played sports at Edgemont, opting to play his soccer for an academy team, which doesn’t allow kids to play for other teams. He follows in the footsteps of 2018 Edgemont graduate Eliot Hamill, who last year wrapped up his career as Duke’s goalie.
Over the years Gaviser has played for F.C. Westchester, NYCFC and Queensboro F.C.
“I don’t know that I always wanted to play in college,” Gaviser said. “I always wanted to play at a high level and in the middle of sixth grade I tried out for a travel team and made it and that was the best level available for me. It was always cool to see my friends play together on modified, JV and varsity, but for what I wanted to accomplish — playing college soccer and hopefully playing professional soccer — I just thought it would be a better to stay and play with the best team that I could in the most competitive league against these other guys who are aspiring to play college and pro. I wanted to be able to develop that way.”
His mom and his two older sisters attended Duke — one sister is still there — and while he always liked Duke academically and athletically, it was never a given that he’d end up there.
After not receiving responses from Duke, he played well at a camp there twice and finally got his offer. Gaviser spoke with Hamill to get a feel for the process and the program. Playing behind Will Pulisic, Hamill didn’t play until the COVID-19 spring season of 2020-21 and then took over and had an incredible three-year run as the starter. He was All-America Second Team and ACC Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022.
“Eliot has been the starter for a few years and now he’s leaving so there’s an open spot for someone to become the starter,” Gaviser said. “That’s the goal, to end up starting. For Eliot and most goalies at big programs you don’t start right away. He had to keep practicing and he ended up becoming the starter. If that happens for me that’s fine and I’ll keep working, but hopefully it’s to end up becoming the starter, doing well and helping my team win. The goal for everybody is to win a national championship eventually. Hopefully moving past college I’d like to play professionally if that’s an option.”
Soccer has always been Gaviser’s place of zen.
“Ever since I was younger and when I was playing for club teams if I was having a rough day of school or a lot of work it became my escape from that,” he said. “If I was sitting through that final period I knew it was OK because I had soccer later on and I knew I’d have fun there. My sisters wouldn’t want to go to some of their practices, but if my practice ever got canceled like for rain I’d be upset and it would ruin the rest of my day.
“Once I had my eyes set at a collegiate level and getting better and better I really enjoyed working to become a better version of myself as a soccer player. The things people don’t really like — going to the gym or putting in extra work — I find that a fun challenge for me.”
DeRosa credited the coaches with helping many of the athletes achieve their dreams on and off the field.
“It really does come down to whether or not their heart is set on continuing their athletic career on the highest level because a lot of kids can go to a bigger college and play club, while some of these kids found that school that is strong academically and opportunities to play athletics as well,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.