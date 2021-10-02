At a virtual Zoom meeting that was livestreamed on YouTube Tuesday, Sept. 28, Edgemont’s Board of Education unanimously voted to contract with the firm of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) to find a replacement for Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel, who earlier in the month announced her retirement effective at the end of the school year.
Board vice president Monica Sganga said a subcommittee was formed to find a search firm, with requests for proposals sent to seven organizations. Five responded, four were interviewed and HYA, a national firm established in 1987 that has conducted more than 1,400 searches throughout the country, was chosen with Deborah Raizes and Susan Guiney set to lead the process.
“Given our desire to seek a diverse range of applicants, we appreciate the geographic reach that a firm with a national presence can offer, yet Debbie and Susan have deep roots and networks in Westchester that we believe enables them to understand our community and recruit effectively on a local basis as well,” Sganga said.
Raizes spent the early part of her career as a teacher in North Carolina and was later president of the Scarsdale School Board. She joined HYA 25 years ago and had conducted more than 90 searches for district leaders in Westchester County, Long Island and Fairfield County in Connecticut. She has two grandchildren who attend Edgemont’s Seely Place Elementary School.
Guiney spent 35 years in education and retired as superintendent of Mount Pleasant Schools (Westlake) in 2018.
Guiney took the school board through the three-phase process of engagement, recruitment and selection. The first step, which HYA has already begun by meeting with each school board member, is creating a leadership profile to determine what the community is looking for in the new superintendent. Guiney said there would be focus groups, community forums and an online survey so that everyone has a chance to weigh in. Guiney said she hopes to present the leadership profile at the school board meeting Nov. 9.
During recruitment, Guiney and Raizes will take what they have learned and, in addition to advertising the position, they will use their connections and networks to reach out to candidates they believe would be a good fit and urge them to apply. The goal is to have five to seven “highly qualified” candidates, according to Guiney, with a start date of July 1, 2022. The board of education will interview candidates and negotiate the contract before presenting the new superintendent.
Raizes said the search will be “confidential,” meaning that only the board of education will know who the candidates are. Many of the potential candidates they reach out to are not necessarily looking to leave their current jobs and don’t want their standing within their districts to be “hurt by looking elsewhere.”
During a board discussion about its new three-page diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) plan, which was discussed in depth at the Sept. 14 meeting, two submitted comments from the public were read aloud. One writer asked how the superintendent search might impact the district’s commitment to DEI. “In the light of the news of the superintendent’s retirement, I think I speak on behalf of our community when I say she will be missed. I feel both happy and excited for her retirement, and also curious about how our work will live on under new leadership. Edgemont has made progress on our district’s goals thus far and with the recent call to the community to join in on working toward our goals together we know there is always more work to be done. I’m worried that all of this time and effort is going to be spent on the goals of these committees and then when the new superintendent comes in it might disappear, particularly the diversity, equity and inclusion work. What structures will we have in place to ensure this work continues through a big community transition?” the resident wrote.
“This is precisely why focus groups and community input are going to be so important in creating a leadership profile for our new superintendent,” Sganga said. “We don’t want to just scrap everything we’ve been doing and throw it out and start with something new — we want somebody who is buying into the vision that we are working towards. This is why it’s important that all voices are heard and we have objective consultants who can help us create that leadership profile.”
Board member Nilesh Jain added, “I think the board and the community understand that the goals and policies are overarching for the school. They are not specific to a personality. They can transition from one personality to the next personality. Whoever assumes that role has to invite the culture and goals …”
The board had a lengthy discussion about DEI and read two other public comments submitted electronically, in which parents wondered if the district would be hiring top DEI consultants like Scarsdale did with Dr. Derrick Gay and Dr. Bryant T. Marks. One noted, “It appears Scarsdale has an appreciation of the complexity and challenges of the work ahead …” and asked if Edgemont was considering the same course of action.
Board members said they appreciated all feedback and in the end opted not to vote on the policy at the meeting, to get a “better understanding of the basis of those concerns,” according to board president Judy Seiff, though several members said that getting it perfect on the first try is not necessarily the goal, noting it will evolve over time.
Sganga said there are some questions the board can’t answer as the board sets the policy and the administration carries out the day-to-day implementation. Due to a vacation, Kniewel was not at the board meeting.
“There will be a time and place for Victoria to address those very big concerns,” Sganga said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of steps before we get to implementation. There’s going to be a lot of community discussion, a lot of other ways in which this will be addressed.”
Jain said the DEI “is evolving” and the board is learning as it goes and does not want to “stall for perfection.”
School board member Doyla Fleck was on the policy committee, which Seiff praised, and said it is a “living document” with “room for improvement.”
“Once we approve a policy it doesn’t mean it’s set in stone,” Seiff said. “We do have to weigh the urgency of other policies that may need to have more immediate attention. Our goal with this policy is to at least get it right enough to provide the framework for Victoria and her administration to be able to begin to do the work that we urgently want them to begin to do.”
While the board doesn’t oversee the daily workings, board member Alec Clarke encouraged community members to continue giving feedback, and he noted the administration in Edgemont works collaboratively with the board. “There is nothing significant where [Victoria] hasn’t at least involved us in the discussions and heard what we have to say,” he said.
Board member Mariquita Blumberg assured the community that “work associated with this effort is never over,” and noted this is the “beginnings of the path.”
Director of K-12 Curriculum and Instructional Technology Michael Curtin, who has been working on DEI the last two years, reminded the community, “This isn’t something that’s about to start. It’s something that’s been going on and we’re really grateful to have the support of the board before and to have an official board policy that kind of supports that work, propels that work, I think is incredibly helpful.”
Seiff tabled the vote to Oct. 12 and said the community would be informed if any changes to the most recent policy draft are made and why, which is available on the district’s website through BoardDocs.
Bond, construction update
Assistant Superintendent Bryan Paul and Director of Facilities John McCabe updated the community about the two propositions for $54 million worth of bonds that were passed in May for capital projects for all three of the district’s campuses to construct additional classrooms, renovate cafeterias, improve air quality and improve vehicular access.
Though Paul said the district is “still a few years away from reaping the benefits” of the project, the administration is getting a head start on the work, though the majority of the work will start in the 2023-24 school year with completion targeted for the 2026-27 school year.
Edgemont secured a $3.8 million bond anticipation note, which is part of the overall approved bond total, in order to start the study and design phases to start some of the work next summer. McCabe said that facilities assessments have already begun in order to get to work on the first phase of HVAC work to get as close to 100% air conditioned at Seely Place as possible and work on the Greenville and Seely Place cafeteria expansions.
Bryan said the district is also considering alternate proposals for parking at Seely Place off Ardsley Road. They are exploring the possibility of a lease agreement with Greenville Community Church instead of a separate parking lot. The goal, Paul said, is to improve the traffic flow and make for a “safe environment” for drop-off and pickup.
Paul said the next major update should come early next spring.
“There is a lot of architectural and engineering work that has to occur in order to get the process moving towards approvals that we are very fortunate to finance in a way that is at a low cost to the district, but it is equally important that we are able to now start this work and spread out the overall impact at these sites over the course of these few years,” Paul said. “It is extensive the work we’ll be doing and we are doing projects in a lot of different places and that does disrupt the overall site, so the more we can spread the work out, the better for the whole.”
Public comment passed
At the previous meeting, the board of education decided to go back to livestreaming virtual meetings as a test through the end of November in order to better conduct business while unmasked. The board will have to amend its public comment policy since it does not currently have the capacity to take live public comments remotely.
“Although state law does not require us to do so, we believe it is crucial for us to hear from community members about their concerns and issues that matter to them,” Seiff said.
Seiff reminded the community that public comment is “not designed to be a discussion” where direct responses are given, but said that “questions and concerns” will be addressed by administrators or the board at a later time.
Edgemont will provide two comment periods, one during recognition of the community and then after the superintendent’s report, with a three-minute limit for each speaker. Information for how to submit written comments is posted on the district’s website.
