A short Edgemont Board of Education meeting April 11 focused on two major topics: finances and athletics.
A bond committee update, a presentation on a mandatory foundation aid feedback survey and a 2023-24 budget proposal adjustment were on the agenda for the financial reports.
School board member Mariquita Blumberg said the bond committee met to begin re-evaluating the district’s options for a future bond after the board took the administration’s suggestion to abandon the approved bond project due to cost overruns and the results of a demographic survey that said enrollment will go down, not up, as had previously been expected.
Blumberg said there would be “ongoing conversations about our needs throughout the district.” She said the committee intends to “push forward and have some real information for the public in the coming months.”
Assistant superintendent for administration and business Bryan Paul led the discussions on the foundation aid survey and the budget update.
To meet state requirements as Edgemont is in the final year of a catch-up and will receive a large increase in state or foundation aid for the second straight school year — and likely the final time the district will see such a “sharp increase” — the district was required to hold a public hearing and gather public input for how to use the additional revenue stream, which in this case will be approximately $1.18 million dollars, according to Paul.
Though there is a total increase of about $1.3 million, the initial plan from the governor’s office was to set aside some of that money targeted at interventions for grade 3-8 students. The district already planned to use that for a new instructional intervention professional at a cost of $143,852, and intends to stay on that path. “We strongly believe that position is valuable, that it’s something we should consider the use of [aid] money for,” Paul said.
Though no one spoke at the public hearing and there were only 16 responses to the district’s survey, Paul said it was a positive process. “The information that we did receive does confirm a lot of the information we already put into consideration, so that’s a welcoming thought,” he said.
Fourteen of the respondents were parents or guardians, one was a student and one was an administrator. Seven supported providing supports for students at risk of not meeting state learning standards, while six each supported addressing student social-emotional health and providing adequate resources to English language learners and students with disabilities. Three people favored funding current initiatives such as the district goal and ongoing capital improvements.
Paul said that all of these supports are reflected in the 2023-24 proposed budget in various ways, which had all previously been discussed during recent budget and departmental reports.
In terms of a final budget update before the board of education votes on it April 18, Paul noted “subtle changes” related to the bond and $3.8 million bond anticipation note (BAN) taken out two years earlier for soft costs. Two million of that has been spent and the BAN comes due May 1 and the district plans to close it out and return the remaining $1.8 million. That will lead to the removal of $107,500 on the budget line and property tax levy.
According to the district, “This reduction is due to updated assumptions regarding outstanding bond anticipation note principal and interest payments in the 2023-24 school year. The total ($107,500) was previously included as a capital exclusion in the tax cap calculation. With a new assumption of no payment coming due in the 2023-24 school year, we have removed this total from the exclusions, effectively lowering the maximum allowable tax levy. Correspondingly, we have eliminated the same $107,500 from the planned expenditures.”
The total budget falls from $69,481,873 to $69,374,373.
Ad hoc athletic committee
First-year superintendent Dr. Ken Hamilton started an ad hoc athletic committee several months ago to “bring in various perspectives to help us take a deeper look into what opportunities may exist that will provide the framework for developing a corrective action plan to help enhance our athletic program and create greater collaboration between district [programs] and various community-based sports programs and teams.” The committee was expected to have its final meeting this week and has already identified several “buckets” to move forward with to improve the athletic program.
1) Establishing budgetary commitments to athletics in order to ensure that it is supported in a way that provides resources for all elements of upkeep, maintenance, uniform replacement and more. “We ultimately unpacked the idea that pay for coaches was not identified as a barrier to recruitment and retention and the fact of the matter is the pool simply isn’t large enough,” Hamilton said.
2) Creating an opportunity for communication and collaboration with all coaches and advisors to help create “a pipeline for identifying student talent and accessing those students.”
3) Adding student voices to the mix “to help understand the perceived burden that students face when trying to be a good athlete and a good student,” Hamilton said. “There is a perception that the pressure for students to be so academically astute sometimes compromises their ability to devote consistent time to their sport.”
4) Looking to establish a “program philosophy and expectations that serve as the barometer for how we recruit, support, retain and evaluate staffing coaches.”
5) The potential for creating A and B teams, depending on the commitment level of various athletes. “It is understood that there are some barriers regarding the size of our district and the availability of space,” Hamilton noted.
6) Bringing school and community coaches together to discuss the committee’s findings and talk about next steps.
A report on athletics could be presented as early as next week’s board of education meeting.
