At budget meetings on March 1 and 7, the Edgemont Board of Education was presented with a 2023-24 budget proposal that meets the maximum allowable tax levy.
The proposed budget of $69.5 million represents a budget-to-budget increase of 3.665% and a tax levy-to-levy increase of 3.59%.
The tentative budget, or what superintendent for schools Dr. Kenneth Hamilton calls the Fiscal Plan for Academic Excellence, received a second presentation on March 1 with a look at staffing and benefits, which make up 78% of the budget, as well as a look at enrollment, building-based budgets, maximum allowable tax levy calculation and planned expenditures and revenues.
Hamilton said the budget was prepared with “academic vision” that is in “alignment” with “programmatic congruency.” He lauded the building principals for helping “create consistency across the district” through the budget process.
“This plan represents a story about our district priorities and reflects a thoughtful consideration for what makes Edgemont such a special place for our students and our families, and it is truly a student-centered budget,” Hamilton said. “It’s the culmination of departmental connections, which provides for equity in each building and each classroom, a careful review of data, which has been used to determine student needs and it has been a pivotal part of this process, which includes conducting a high-yield, low-cost analysis to determine our commitments to expansion and continuation of district initiatives. Overall this proposal captures, in my view, a fully transparent operational plan, which tethers instructional resources to support teachers’ needs, student efficacy and professional development.”
Hamilton said the process “was very interactive and carefully designed to embrace the principles of high-quality educational experiences for all of our students,” while taking into consideration all contractual and benefits obligations, technological needs, professional development, efficiency, curriculum creation and “raising expectations for staff and students.”
“There’s a thorough and efficient focus on rethinking the teaching of reading and literacy, numeracy and closing any opportunity gaps between our general ed and differently abled students,” Hamilton said. “So in summary, this budget, this plan, supports the implementation of best practices in teaching and learning, and therefore creating a perfect recipe for student success.”
Assistant superintendent for administration and business Bryan Paul said rising costs for health benefits and Social Security employer rates, utilities, transportation, athletics, additional personnel, and building and grounds repair maintenance are key components in the proposal.
The district is still waiting for final property assessment and state aid numbers — both expected to increase — and Paul said a positive is the district is not using fund balance or reserves to keep the budget at the tax levy limit.
Paul also discussed changes in enrollment projections based on Basic Education Data System (BEDS) reporting day in October. With a peak of 2,049 students in 2019 — the district had just over 1,900 in 2012 — there was an expected flattening in enrollment, but there is now an expected decrease to under 1,750 by 2032 based on a demographic study. Next year the district expects to have 1,914 students. Paul noted that the farther out in a 10-year look you go, the “higher variability” there is in accuracy.
Seely Place Elementary School principal Eve Feuerstein said her school has 437 students and 22 sections from kindergarten through sixth grade this year, and having only two sections of kindergarten this year is a “real anomaly,” which has not been seen in decades.
The Seely’s budget proposal is a .2% rise of $367 from this year up to $183,694.
New Greenville principal Marisa Ferrara said her school has 555 students this year and noted a major change coming next year as one of the Intensive Communication Achievement Program (ICAP) classes will be shifting to the junior-senior high school campus. Otherwise she expects the total number of sections to stay steady at 28 next year.
The Greenville budget will rise 6.4% by $13,096 from $204,352 to $217, 448.
Both elementary schools will add a trained security staff member next year and both are saving money on supplies through efforts to go green such as inventorying current stock.
The two schools have requested more funding to cover increased transportation costs for trips, and also for assemblies, while continuing to work with the PTAs to “supplement when necessary,” according to Feuerstein.
Junior-senior high school principal Kyle Hosier has 947 students this year and looks forward to adding the ICAP students and staff. The proposal to raise that school’s budget from $1,028,491 this year to $1,045,459 next year, an increase of 1.6% or $16,968, also includes a full-time orchestra teacher.
A meeting was held March 7 to go over more details and answer questions. Paul noted that proposal includes a $2,443,600 transfer to capital to fund $1.84 million for windows in the Greenville library, $300,000 for windows at Seely, and $303,600 for the tennis courts at Greenville, which are closed due to “unsafe conditions.”
There will be a virtual PTA/PTSA budget forum Monday, March 13.
