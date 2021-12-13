Six Edgemont eighth grade boys flew to Orlando, Florida, Dec. 3-5 to compete against more than 100 hopefuls in the 2021 National Chess Tournament, hosted by the U.S. Chess Federation. They returned as grade-level national champions.
Dylan Ma placed highest individually at 20th, earning the team 5 points. Josh Sloan, Divij Dogra and Noah Goldstein also had excellent performances, each earning the Edgemont team 4 points. Rohan Patel and Cameron Siegal had strong performances, earning 3 and 2.5 points, respectively. However, only the top three performances are used for calculating the team scores, so Edgemont earned a total of 13 points. Their high total score allowed them to narrowly beat New York City’s Success Academy Hudson Yards by 1 point, and outdo the 14 other teams by a large margin.
Upon their return to New York, the six boys beamed with enthusiasm and pride. They are a close-knit group, with a great balance of competitiveness and support. They talked about how nerve-wracking it was to be in a room with 700 other chessboards, and watching players around them win or lose. But the boys said they each have their own strategies to stay calm — Sloan said he “paces around the room,” Patel “focuses on his breathing and makes sure to take deep breaths,” and Dylan Ma, who is referred to affectionately as “Big Dyl” by the boys, despite being the smallest in the group, said he “draws [pictures] and drinks Mountain Dew.”
The boys went on to explain that in order to win the team competition almost all of them would have to win their last round (there are a total of seven rounds). That added another level of stress for the boys — not only would a loss affect their own personal ranking at the end of the tournament, it would determine if they would win the team competition. Before the seventh round, the Edgemont team was down half a point to Success Academy Hudson Yards.
Goldstein said, “Despite the pressure, I walked into that game, tried my best to win, and didn’t worry about things out of my control.” Dogra added, “Playing chess teaches you to focus under pressure, so you are already prepared for the stress during the game.” That mindset seemed to work well not only for Goldstein and Dogra, but for most of the boys, four of whom won their last rounds, allowing them to win their grade-level team competition. Despite the outcome, they were surprised by their win, “Yes! We were in shock,” said Siegal.
Their success is even more impressive given that the boys only meet with their Edgemont coach, Matan Prilleltensky, once a week for an hour, and only practice for about 30 minutes to an hour outside of team practice. Prilleltensky, who is under contract with the school and runs a private business teaching chess lessons to kids, said he is extremely excited by the win. He said he “expected them [Edgemont] to be one of the top two — statistically Hudson Yards was the favorite.” However, his players proved him wrong and came home with an impressive trophy.
Prilleltensky first got involved at Edgemont a few years ago when a former Edgemont student who was volunteering at Prilleltensky’s Master Chess business told him about all the kids who loved chess at Edgemont, but had no coaching or direction. Eventually, Prilleltensky started coaching the team and has since been a large part of their recent successes. He also has found Edgemont and EHS Principal Kyle Hosier to be extremely supportive of the Chess Club. “[Hosier] creates such a positive environment that starts with him and flows to everyone else,” said Prilleltensky, adding that he’s found the Edgemont chess players to be very focused and on top of their work, despite meeting for only an hour a week. He also believes in the “value of working on something on your own. You get out of chess whatever you put into it.”
The Edgemont players definitely got out what they put in, and their recent success proves that. Going forward, the team hopes to improve its chess skills and grow the program, as it currently consists of 15 students, mostly other eighth graders. “Anyone can pick up chess and start playing,” said Siegal, who started playing chess in first grade but is hoping more teenagers will get involved. Ma’s goal before he graduates from Edgemont is “to win 10 times as a team in big tournaments.” Ma, who earned the most points for the team, according to coach Prilleltensky, is “much stronger than the average adult player. He has a lot of experience.” Ma’s teammates are extremely supportive of his success and emphasized, “Big Dyl had an excellent performance. We are all so proud of him.
