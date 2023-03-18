Edgemont budget non-personnel
Courtesy Edgemont Schools

During an online budget forum with a dozen community members, Edgemont Schools administrators had time to have a more relaxed discussion with community members and unpack the proposed 2023-24 budget in different ways Monday, March 13.

The proposed $69,481,873 is a 3.66% increase from the current year’s budget and is at the “full maximum allowable tax levy per calculation” determined by the state at $58,918,720, with a 3.59% increase on the tax levy limit.

Edgemont budget personnel chart

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.