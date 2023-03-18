During an online budget forum with a dozen community members, Edgemont Schools administrators had time to have a more relaxed discussion with community members and unpack the proposed 2023-24 budget in different ways Monday, March 13.
The proposed $69,481,873 is a 3.66% increase from the current year’s budget and is at the “full maximum allowable tax levy per calculation” determined by the state at $58,918,720, with a 3.59% increase on the tax levy limit.
Assistant superintendent for administration and business Bryan Paul highlighted what he called “a little bit of a misnomer” that that anticipated tax rate change of -2.98% does not mean a reduction in taxes.
“That is strictly due to the fact that the town assessment has changed by approximately $180 million since the last tax assessment role was calculated for school taxes and since there’s an inverse relationship between the assessment of the district and the tax rate we’re seeing this negative outcome,” Paul said. “Essentially one way to put this would be if everyone’s assessment had remained the same, then one could have expected the tax levy to increase by 3.59% on each home, but because tax assessments are being adjusted for each home, yours will fall somewhere in that range. We can’t really predict that for you.”
The PTA and PTSA, which sponsored the event, had encouraged the community to watch previous budget meetings. Paul reminded that 78% of the overall proposed budget is personnel and includes “significant increases” in health insurance (8.5%), social security (5%) and Medicare reimbursements (just under 4%.). That said, the overall budget-to-budget increase is 2.5%.
“And that’s really due to the fact that we have some known retirements that will result in lower costs to the district, some reduction in staff and we’ve actually had a number of retirements occur this year outside of the teaching unit to where we already realized some of those savings and will continue to do so next year,” Paul said.
In the nonpersonnel 22% of the pie, among the “key elements” Paul discussed were a “significant reduction” in debt service payments due to the E Building’s bond debt coming off the books as the final payment was made this year, marking a 43% decrease. There were, however, “fairly significant” increases, such as 17% in transportation costs, 13.9% in facilities with “drastically” increased utilities expenses.
Paul pointed out the “notable” proposal to transfer $2.4 million to the capital fund to cover three projects: 1) $300,000 toward the previously established project to replace windows at Seely Place School due to escalating costs beyond the initial $700,000 for the yet-to-be-state-approved project; 2) $300,000 to fix and replace the two Greenville School tennis courts, which are closed due to safety concerns; and 3) $1.8 million to replace library windows at Greenville, including work to prevent further water damage.
Paul said the transfer to capital puts nonpersonnel expenditures up 7.9% from the current budget.
Paul also unpacked some of the revenue side of the budget. The district expects an estimated $1.4 million jump in state aid to $5 million for 2023-24 as the state catches up to commitments it had made in previous years to provide funding to schools. Increased aid will come from purchases made via BOCES, in addition to software, textbook and library, transportation and special education placements.
The district also anticipates $1.6 million in building aid next year. High interest rates will move the district’s earnings on investments from less than $100,000 to more than $800,000. Annual set gifts from the Edgemont School Foundation and the E Club totaling $38,333 are counted among revenues.
Paul said the district doesn’t plan to use any fund balance from the teacher retirement system (TRS) reserve or employee retirement system (ERS) reserve or any unallocated fund balance for next year due to the increase in foundation aid from the state and a look to the future to keep those reserves in place.
Hamilton applauded the district’s principals for their work during budget defense rounds and in particular the elementary principals for working to better align their priorities and programming.
“Overall this budget captures what I think is a fully transparent operational plan and it connects instructional resources to teacher supports and student efficacy. This process was extremely interactive in that of course principals showed up and everybody showed up with their Utopia and our job as central office and senior level cabinet was to see how these requests were aligned with district priorities and to make certain that we also captured things that were relevant to the current social issues that are going on around SEL [social emotional learning] as well as supports for our parents, our taxpayers, understanding that there is a climate right now where there is a financial burden on many, many people and we wanted to make sure our budget planning process, or our Fiscal Plan for Academic Excellence, captured that reality as well,” Hamilton said.
Questions and answers
One resident asked about bringing unified athletics for differently abled students to participate in sports together, which had been part of an earlier budget presentation by athletic director Anthony DeRosa.
Hamilton said there are two more advisory group meetings, and recommendations will be shared with the board of education and the community to “then create a plan for that.”
“This budget does not reflect aid support to that extent because we don’t know where we’re going to land with that quite frankly,” Hamilton said. “What I anticipate will be the outcome is that we will look at how we can create a different kind of partnership to support that request. I know it’s been out there for a while and there’s been considerable discussion about it this year in particular.”
Another resident brought up the anticipated trend of lower enrollment, which was the opposite of what the district had expected just a few years ago when planning for the recent bond. He asked what areas of the budget included “gains in efficiency and productivity” related to that.
Hamilton said maintaining “ideal” class sizes was a priority, as is making sure students “are getting the kind of instructional supports they need.”
There is also a “rethinking” of curriculum and instruction around literacy, particularly around the district’s commitment to balanced literacy.
“We did not want to just uproot the investment the district has made along with supplies, materials, professional development, but we also want to augment that with new research around the science of reading and providing a greater depth for instruction,” Hamilton said.
Adding an instructional interventionist is part of that goal as the expectation will be to identify students who need academic supports or interventions early on, as opposed to incurring the “extraordinary expenses that happen when those students are not taught early enough and you try to remediate kids in fourth, fifth, sixth grades,” Hamilton said.
Paul noted that the reduction from 173 teachers this year to 170.7 next year, which includes the interventionist and an orchestra teacher at the junior/senior high school, was the work of district administration to make sure staffing levels aligned with enrollment and student needs. Paul said that while reductions from retirements are a reduction of about $150,000, including benefits, adding a new entry level faculty member (masters plus 15 step 4) is “ballpark” $125,000-$135,000.
A community member noted some budget line item increases that exceeded 100%. Paul broke down some of those highlights:
· District meetings with an increase of 166% ($28,000 total up from $10,500) reflects a reallocation of salaries for clerical and support staff to provide audiovisual support at board of education meetings.
· An increase of 123% for security up to $254,000, which includes two additional security personnel so there will be one at each elementary school and two at the junior/senior high school.
· A 208% increase to $73,000 for public relations as the district continues its contract with Focus Media, which began working with the district in the second half of the current school year.
· The aforementioned transfer to capital, up 249% from $700,000 this year.
Administrators were asked to explain why they chose to use a public relations firm as opposed to hiring a communications director. Hamilton said it is currently more cost effective to use a firm as there are no health and retirement benefits involved, and there is the “benefit of having a team of people who have expertise in various areas,” which gives a “wider array of specialization rather than identifying one person who might be able to do that,” including a crisis communication professional. He said it’s something that could be revisited the following year.
A question about curriculum changes and priorities and how they were reflected in the budget was answered by new assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment Dr. Jeanette Baubles, who highlighted three things:
· Science of Reading, including Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills (DIBELS) assessments and dyslexia screening three times per year, in addition to resources from Amplify, Wilson’s FUN HUB and Heggerty Phonemic Awareness for literacy instruction for K-2 students, in addition to Vocabulary Their Way for sixth graders.
· Continuation of Renaissance Star reading and math assessments for grades 1-8.
· The addition of Panorama Education for grades K-12, which helps “ensure measuring the efficacy of our MTSS for students who we wind up identifying from appropriate response to intervention, particularly on the academic side for all of our students” and also has a “wonderful benefit” on the behavioral side, including social-emotional learning.
When asked about writing, Baubles credited Dr. Minu Thomas, who recently resigned, and Ed Stickles from the pupil personnel services office for starting to move the district in the “path” of The Writing Revolution, which “will provide the explicit writing instruction.” Professional development has already begun as that launch begins next school year at upper elementary and junior high grades, with the potential to include the primary elementary grades.
Hamilton said the district is using data to identify “opportunities to expand programs and services,” and said data shows that once students enter junior high school the “challenges” in writing, notably long passages, are identified. The district will monitor that trend to see what additional support can be provided.
Greenville PTA co-president Amy Lee asked about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) programming and coding, noting a PTA initiative to bring more coding to fifth and sixth graders.
Baubles said there is additional support in the budget for STEAM, and the STEAM programming has grown over the “last several years.” Baubles said the district is working to improve the program so students have “more of a base” when they get to junior high.
Hamilton said he and Paul are working toward getting more “A” in STEAM. “Although we’ve been referring to STEAM in terms of our science, technology, engineering and mathematics, we have not demonstrated how it’s so integrated in the arts,” Hamilton said. “You’ll see that in this budget cycle as well.”
Paul credited Paul Garofano, director of technology and information systems, with creating more courses at the junior/senior high school, including electives for high schoolers, built around the Project Lead the Way model. “The long-term goal is to start to work our way down as well into the fifth and sixth grade,” Paul said.
Hamilton responded to questions about the potential for adding a drama teacher and improving the junior/senior high school auditorium as part of a STEAM commitment. Hamilton said he is “big on the arts,” and while there are no plans for an auditorium renovation in the budget, he agrees enhancements to the art and music programs are in order.
“I think you will find throughout the course of the year there is greater attention focused on the arts,” he said. “In this budget in particular we are bringing in a full-time orchestra person … that is our first step in that direction to ensure that we’re getting kids the exposure that they need because right now it’s pretty condensed and not fully implemented because of staffing.”
He said the auditorium is one of the “large projects” on the district’s radar.
Responding to a question about “plan B” should the budget not get passed, Hamilton said a contingency budget would work backward and cut from what district administrators find to be necessary, essential and desired at each building level.
